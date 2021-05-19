Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Hexane and Pentane, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Hexane and Pentane industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Hydrite Chemical Co.

Shell

South Hampton Resources

Aeropres Corporation

ExxonMobil Chemical

Phillips 66

Chevron Phillips Chemical

By Type:

Hexane

Pentane

By Application:

Industrial Solvents

Edible-oil Extractant

Adhesives and Sealants

Blowing Agent

Electric Cleansing

Chemical Solvent

Aerosol Propellant

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of content :

1 Market Overview

1.1 Hexane and Pentane Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Hexane

1.2.2 Pentane

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Industrial Solvents

1.3.2 Edible-oil Extractant

1.3.3 Adhesives and Sealants

1.3.4 Blowing Agent

1.3.5 Electric Cleansing

1.3.6 Chemical Solvent

1.3.7 Aerosol Propellant

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Hexane and Pentane Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Hexane and Pentane Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Hexane and Pentane Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Hexane and Pentane Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Hexane and Pentane Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Hexane and Pentane (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Hexane and Pentane Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Hexane and Pentane Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Hexane and Pentane (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Hexane and Pentane Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Hexane and Pentane Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Hexane and Pentane (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Hexane and Pentane Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Hexane and Pentane Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Hexane and Pentane Market Analysis

3.1 United States Hexane and Pentane Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Hexane and Pentane Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Hexane and Pentane Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Hexane and Pentane Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Hexane and Pentane Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Hexane and Pentane Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Hexane and Pentane Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Hexane and Pentane Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Hexane and Pentane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Hexane and Pentane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Hexane and Pentane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Hexane and Pentane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Hexane and Pentane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Hexane and Pentane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Hexane and Pentane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Hexane and Pentane Market Analysis

5.1 China Hexane and Pentane Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Hexane and Pentane Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Hexane and Pentane Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Hexane and Pentane Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Hexane and Pentane Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Hexane and Pentane Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Hexane and Pentane Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Hexane and Pentane Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Hexane and Pentane Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Hexane and Pentane Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Hexane and Pentane Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Hexane and Pentane Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Hexane and Pentane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Hexane and Pentane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Hexane and Pentane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Hexane and Pentane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Hexane and Pentane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Hexane and Pentane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Hexane and Pentane Market Analysis

8.1 India Hexane and Pentane Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Hexane and Pentane Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Hexane and Pentane Consumption Structure by Application

….continued

