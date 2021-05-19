Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Hemp Derived CBD Oil, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Hemp Derived CBD Oil industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Medical Marijuana Inc
Elixinol Global Limited
Green Roads
Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc.
ENDOCA
Canopy Growth Corporation
CBD American Shaman
Cura Cannabis
CV Sciences
NuLeaf Naturals
Isodiol International Inc.
By Type:
Food Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
By Application:
CBD Nutraceutical
CBD Vapes
CBD Cosmetics
CBD Medical
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Hemp Derived CBD Oil Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Food Grade
1.2.2 Pharmaceutical Grade
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 CBD Nutraceutical
1.3.2 CBD Vapes
1.3.3 CBD Cosmetics
1.3.4 CBD Medical
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Hemp Derived CBD Oil Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Hemp Derived CBD Oil Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Hemp Derived CBD Oil Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Hemp Derived CBD Oil Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Hemp Derived CBD Oil Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Hemp Derived CBD Oil (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Hemp Derived CBD Oil Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Hemp Derived CBD Oil Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Hemp Derived CBD Oil (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Hemp Derived CBD Oil Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Hemp Derived CBD Oil Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Hemp Derived CBD Oil (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Hemp Derived CBD Oil Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Hemp Derived CBD Oil Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Hemp Derived CBD Oil Market Analysis
3.1 United States Hemp Derived CBD Oil Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Hemp Derived CBD Oil Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Hemp Derived CBD Oil Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Hemp Derived CBD Oil Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Hemp Derived CBD Oil Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Hemp Derived CBD Oil Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Hemp Derived CBD Oil Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Hemp Derived CBD Oil Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Hemp Derived CBD Oil Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Hemp Derived CBD Oil Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Hemp Derived CBD Oil Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Hemp Derived CBD Oil Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Hemp Derived CBD Oil Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Hemp Derived CBD Oil Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Hemp Derived CBD Oil Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Hemp Derived CBD Oil Market Analysis
5.1 China Hemp Derived CBD Oil Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Hemp Derived CBD Oil Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Hemp Derived CBD Oil Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Hemp Derived CBD Oil Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Hemp Derived CBD Oil Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Hemp Derived CBD Oil Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Hemp Derived CBD Oil Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Hemp Derived CBD Oil Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Hemp Derived CBD Oil Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Hemp Derived CBD Oil Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Hemp Derived CBD Oil Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Hemp Derived CBD Oil Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Hemp Derived CBD Oil Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Hemp Derived CBD Oil Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Hemp Derived CBD Oil Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Hemp Derived CBD Oil Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Hemp Derived CBD Oil Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Hemp Derived CBD Oil Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Hemp Derived CBD Oil Market Analysis
8.1 India Hemp Derived CBD Oil Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Hemp Derived CBD Oil Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Hemp Derived CBD Oil Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Hemp Derived CBD Oil Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Hemp Derived CBD Oil Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Hemp Derived CBD Oil Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Hemp Derived CBD Oil Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Hemp Derived CBD Oil Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Hemp Derived CBD Oil Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Hemp Derived CBD Oil Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Hemp Derived CBD Oil Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Hemp Derived CBD Oil Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Hemp Derived CBD Oil Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Hemp Derived CBD Oil Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Hemp Derived CBD Oil Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain Hemp Derived CBD Oil Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
11.1 Medical Marijuana Inc
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Analysis
11.1.3 Medical Marijuana Inc Hemp Derived CBD Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.1.4 Medical Marijuana Inc Hemp Derived CBD Oil Sales by Region
11.2 Elixinol Global Limited
11.2.1 Business Overview
11.2.2 Products Analysis
11.2.3 Elixinol Global Limited Hemp Derived CBD Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.2.4 Elixinol Global Limited Hemp Derived CBD Oil Sales by Region
11.3 Green Roads
11.3.1 Business Overview
11.3.2 Products Analysis
11.3.3 Green Roads Hemp Derived CBD Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.3.4 Green Roads Hemp Derived CBD Oil Sales by Region
11.4 Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc.
11.4.1 Business Overview
11.4.2 Products Analysis
11.4.3 Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. Hemp Derived CBD Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.4.4 Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. Hemp Derived CBD Oil Sales by Region
11.5 ENDOCA
11.5.1 Business Overview
11.5.2 Products Analysis
11.5.3 ENDOCA Hemp Derived CBD Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.5.4 ENDOCA Hemp Derived CBD Oil Sales by Region
11.6 Canopy Growth Corporation
11.6.1 Business Overview
11.6.2 Products Analysis
11.6.3 Canopy Growth Corporation Hemp Derived CBD Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.6.4 Canopy Growth Corporation Hemp Derived CBD Oil Sales by Region
11.7 CBD American Shaman
11.7.1 Business Overview
11.7.2 Products Analysis
11.7.3 CBD American Shaman Hemp Derived CBD Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.7.4 CBD American Shaman Hemp Derived CBD Oil Sales by Region
11.8 Cura Cannabis
11.8.1 Business Overview
11.8.2 Products Analysis
11.8.3 Cura Cannabis Hemp Derived CBD Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.8.4 Cura Cannabis Hemp Derived CBD Oil Sales by Region
11.9 CV Sciences
11.9.1 Business Overview
11.9.2 Products Analysis
11.9.3 CV Sciences Hemp Derived CBD Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.9.4 CV Sciences Hemp Derived CBD Oil Sales by Region
11.10 NuLeaf Naturals
11.10.1 Business Overview
11.10.2 Products Analysis
11.10.3 NuLeaf Naturals Hemp Derived CBD Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.10.4 NuLeaf Naturals Hemp Derived CBD Oil Sales by Region
11.11 Isodiol International Inc.
11.11.1 Business Overview
11.11.2 Products Analysis
11.11.3 Isodiol International Inc. Hemp Derived CBD Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.11.4 Isodiol International Inc. Hemp Derived CBD Oil Sales by Region
12 Marketing Strategy Analysis
12.1 Marketing Channel
12.1.1 Direct Marketing
12.1.2 Indirect Marketing
12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend
12.2 Market Positioning
12.2.1 Pricing Strategy
12.2.2 Brand Strategy
12.2.3 Target Client
12.3 Distributors/Traders List
13 Global Hemp Derived CBD Oil Market Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1 Global Hemp Derived CBD Oil Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.1 Global Hemp Derived CBD Oil Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.2 Global Hemp Derived CBD Oil Value and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.3 Global Hemp Derived CBD Oil Price and Trend Forecast (2020-2027)
13.2 Global Hemp Derived CBD Oil Consumption Volume, Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.2.1 Global Hemp Derived CBD Oil Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.2.2 Global Hemp Derived CBD Oil Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.3 Global Hemp Derived CBD Oil Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.1 Global Hemp Derived CBD Oil Consumption Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.2 Global Hemp Derived CBD Oil Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.3 Global Hemp Derived CBD Oil Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.4 Global Hemp Derived CBD Oil Consumption Volume Forecast by Application (2020-2027)
14 Research Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Research Data Source
List of Tables and Figures
Global Hemp Derived CBD Oil Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Region 2015-2027
Global Hemp Derived CBD Oil Revenue ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Product Type from 2015-2027
Global Hemp Derived CBD Oil Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Application 2015-2027
Figure Hemp Derived CBD Oil Picture
Table Product Specifications of Hemp Derived CBD Oil
Figure Global Sales Market Share of Hemp Derived CBD Oil by Type in 2019
Table Types of Hemp Derived CBD Oil
Figure Food Grade Picture
Figure Pharmaceutical Grade Picture
Figure Hemp Derived CBD Oil Consumption Market Share by Application in 2019
Table Application of Hemp Derived CBD Oil
Figure CBD Nutraceutical Picture
Figure CBD Vapes Picture
Figure CBD Cosmetics Picture
Figure CBD Medical Picture
Figure United States Hemp Derived CBD Oil Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Europe Hemp Derived CBD Oil Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Germany Hemp Derived CBD Oil Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure UK Hemp Derived CBD Oil Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure France Hemp Derived CBD Oil Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Italy Hemp Derived CBD Oil Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Spain Hemp Derived CBD Oil Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Poland Hemp Derived CBD Oil Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Russia Hemp Derived CBD Oil Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure China Hemp Derived CBD Oil Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Japan Hemp Derived CBD Oil Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Southeast Asia Hemp Derived CBD Oil Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Indonesia Hemp Derived CBD Oil Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Thailand Hemp Derived CBD Oil Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Philippines Hemp Derived CBD Oil Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
F
….continued
