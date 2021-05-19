Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Halogenated Solvents, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Halogenated Solvents industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Dow Chemical Company

OXEA

LyondellBasell

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Total

Arkema

BASF

Eastman Chemical Company

Huntsman

Methanex

Chalmette Refining

BP

Croda Internationa

Symrise

Kraton Performance Polymers

Solvay

Honeywe

By Type:

Methylene Chloride

Perchloroethylene

Trichloroethylene

By Application:

Paint & Coatings

Printing Inks

Cosmetics & Toiletries

Other

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Halogenated Solvents Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Methylene Chloride

1.2.2 Perchloroethylene

1.2.3 Trichloroethylene

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Paint & Coatings

1.3.2 Printing Inks

1.3.3 Cosmetics & Toiletries

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Halogenated Solvents Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Halogenated Solvents Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Halogenated Solvents Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Halogenated Solvents Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Halogenated Solvents Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Halogenated Solvents (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Halogenated Solvents Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Halogenated Solvents Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Halogenated Solvents (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Halogenated Solvents Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Halogenated Solvents Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Halogenated Solvents (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Halogenated Solvents Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Halogenated Solvents Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Halogenated Solvents Market Analysis

3.1 United States Halogenated Solvents Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Halogenated Solvents Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Halogenated Solvents Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Halogenated Solvents Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Halogenated Solvents Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Halogenated Solvents Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Halogenated Solvents Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Halogenated Solvents Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Halogenated Solvents Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Halogenated Solvents Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Halogenated Solvents Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Halogenated Solvents Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Halogenated Solvents Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Halogenated Solvents Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Halogenated Solvents Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Halogenated Solvents Market Analysis

….continued

