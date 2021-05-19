Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Gypsum Plaster, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Gypsum Plaster industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Saint-Gobain Gyproc India

Vinayak Gypsum and Interiors Pvt. Ltd.

India Gypsum Pvt Ltd

Magicrete Building Solutions

Shri Nirman Plaster

Kanish Construction Company

NKV HOME DEPOT (NKV Gypsum)

Prabha Specialties

VANS Gypsum Pvt. Ltd.

Build On

Gypelite India Pvt Ltd

ACG Materials (Diamond Gypsum)

A.N. Marketing (Agni Gypsum)

By Type:

Regular Gypsum Plaster

Moisture Resistant Gypsum Plaster

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Gypsum Plaster Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Regular Gypsum Plaster

1.2.2 Moisture Resistant Gypsum Plaster

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Residential

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Industrial

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Gypsum Plaster Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Gypsum Plaster Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Gypsum Plaster Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Gypsum Plaster Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Gypsum Plaster Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Gypsum Plaster (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Gypsum Plaster Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Gypsum Plaster Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Gypsum Plaster (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Gypsum Plaster Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Gypsum Plaster Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Gypsum Plaster (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Gypsum Plaster Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Gypsum Plaster Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Gypsum Plaster Market Analysis

3.1 United States Gypsum Plaster Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Gypsum Plaster Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Gypsum Plaster Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Gypsum Plaster Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Gypsum Plaster Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Gypsum Plaster Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Gypsum Plaster Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Gypsum Plaster Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Gypsum Plaster Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Gypsum Plaster Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Gypsum Plaster Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Gypsum Plaster Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Gypsum Plaster Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Gypsum Plaster Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Gypsum Plaster Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Gypsum Plaster Market Analysis

5.1 China Gypsum Plaster Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Gypsum Plaster Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Gypsum Plaster Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Gypsum Plaster Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Gypsum Plaster Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Gypsum Plaster Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Gypsum Plaster Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Gypsum Plaster Market Analysis

….continued

