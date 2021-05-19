Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Gummed Tapes, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Gummed Tapes industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

International Plastics Inc

Riverside Paper Co Inc

Can-Do National Tape

Multi-Pak USA

Tapes & Technical Solutions

Shurtape Technologies

Papertec

3M Company

Intertape Polymer Group

By Type:

WAT Reinforced Tape

WAT Paper Tape

Gum Side In/Out

By Application:

Automotive

Building and Construction

Packing

Electrical and Electronics

Other

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Gummed Tapes Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 WAT Reinforced Tape

1.2.2 WAT Paper Tape

1.2.3 Gum Side In/Out

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Automotive

1.3.2 Building and Construction

1.3.3 Packing

1.3.4 Electrical and Electronics

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Gummed Tapes Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Gummed Tapes Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Gummed Tapes Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Gummed Tapes Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Gummed Tapes Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Gummed Tapes (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Gummed Tapes Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Gummed Tapes Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Gummed Tapes (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Gummed Tapes Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Gummed Tapes Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Gummed Tapes (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Gummed Tapes Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Gummed Tapes Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Gummed Tapes Market Analysis

3.1 United States Gummed Tapes Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Gummed Tapes Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Gummed Tapes Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Gummed Tapes Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Gummed Tapes Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Gummed Tapes Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Gummed Tapes Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Gummed Tapes Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Gummed Tapes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Gummed Tapes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Gummed Tapes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Gummed Tapes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Gummed Tapes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Gummed Tapes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Gummed Tapes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Gummed Tapes Market Analysis

5.1 China Gummed Tapes Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Gummed Tapes Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Gummed Tapes Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Gummed Tapes Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Gummed Tapes Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Gummed Tapes Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Gummed Tapes Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Gummed Tapes Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Gummed Tapes Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Gummed Tapes Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Gummed Tapes Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Gummed Tapes Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Gummed Tapes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Gummed Tapes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Gummed Tapes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Gummed Tapes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Gummed Tapes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Gummed Tapes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Gummed Tapes Market Analysis

8.1 India Gummed Tapes Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Gummed Tapes Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Gummed Tapes Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Gummed Tapes Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Gummed Tapes Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Gummed Tapes Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Gummed Tapes Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Gummed Tapes Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Gummed Tapes Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Gummed Tapes Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Gummed Tapes Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Gummed Tapes Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Gummed Tapes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Gummed Tapes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Gummed Tapes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Gummed Tapes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 International Plastics Inc

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 International Plastics Inc Gummed Tapes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 International Plastics Inc Gummed Tapes Sales by Region

11.2 Riverside Paper Co Inc

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 Riverside Paper Co Inc Gummed Tapes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 Riverside Paper Co Inc Gummed Tapes Sales by Region

11.3 Can-Do National Tape

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 Can-Do National Tape Gummed Tapes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 Can-Do National Tape Gummed Tapes Sales by Region

11.4 Multi-Pak USA

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 Multi-Pak USA Gummed Tapes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 Multi-Pak USA Gummed Tapes Sales by Region

11.5 Tapes & Technical Solutions

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 Tapes & Technical Solutions Gummed Tapes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 Tapes & Technical Solutions Gummed Tapes Sales by Region

11.6 Shurtape Technologies

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Analysis

11.6.3 Shurtape Technologies Gummed Tapes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.6.4 Shurtape Technologies Gummed Tapes Sales by Region

11.7 Papertec

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Analysis

11.7.3 Papertec Gummed Tapes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.7.4 Papertec Gummed Tapes Sales by Region

11.8 3M Company

11.8.1 Business Overview

11.8.2 Products Analysis

11.8.3 3M Company Gummed Tapes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.8.4 3M Company Gummed Tapes Sales by Region

11.9 Intertape Polymer Group

11.9.1 Business Overview

11.9.2 Products Analysis

11.9.3 Intertape Polymer Group Gummed Tapes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.9.4 Intertape Polymer Group Gummed Tapes Sales by Region

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis

12.1 Marketing Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

12.2 Market Positioning

12.2.1 Pricing Strategy

12.2.2 Brand Strategy

12.2.3 Target Client

12.3 Distributors/Traders List

13 Global Gummed Tapes Market Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1 Global Gummed Tapes Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.1 Global Gummed Tapes Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.2 Global Gummed Tapes Value and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.3 Global Gummed Tapes Price and Trend Forecast (2020-2027)

13.2 Global Gummed Tapes Consumption Volume, Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.2.1 Global Gummed Tapes Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.2.2 Global Gummed Tapes Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.3 Global Gummed Tapes Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.1 Global Gummed Tapes Consumption Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.2 Global Gummed Tapes Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.3 Global Gummed Tapes Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.4 Global Gummed Tapes Consumption Volume Forecast by Application (2020-2027)

14 Research Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Research Data Source

List of Tables and Figures

Global Gummed Tapes Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Region 2015-2027

Global Gummed Tapes Revenue ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Product Type from 2015-2027

Global Gummed Tapes Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Application 2015-2027

Figure Gummed Tapes Picture

Table Product Specifications of Gummed Tapes

Figure Global Sales Market Share of Gummed Tapes by Type in 2019

Table Types of Gummed Tapes

Figure WAT Reinforced Tape Picture

Figure WAT Paper Tape Picture

Figure Gum Side In/Out Picture

Figure Gummed Tapes Consumption Market Share by Application in 2019

Table Application of Gummed Tapes

Figure Automotive Picture

Figure Building and Construction Picture

Figure Packing Picture

Figure Electrical and Electronics Picture

Figure Other Picture

Figure United States Gummed Tapes Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Europe Gummed Tapes Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Germany Gummed Tapes Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure UK Gummed Tapes Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure France Gummed Tapes Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Italy Gummed Tapes Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Spain Gummed Tapes Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Poland Gummed Tapes Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Russia Gummed Tapes Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure China Gummed Tapes Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Japan Gummed Tapes Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Southeast Asia Gummed Tapes Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Indonesia Gummed Tapes Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Thailand Gummed Tapes Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Philippines Gummed Tapes Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Malaysia Gummed Tapes Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Singapore Gummed Tapes Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Vietnam Gummed Tapes Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure India Gummed Tapes Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Brazil Gummed Tapes Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure GCC Countries Gummed Tapes Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Saudi Arabia Gummed Tapes Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure United Arab Emirates Gummed Tapes Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Qatar Gummed Tapes Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Bahrain Gummed Tapes Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Table Emerging and Growing Market of Gummed Tapes

Table Industry Limitations

Table Opportunities and Development Trends

Figure Global Gummed Tapes Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

Figure Global Gummed Tapes Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

Figure Global Gummed Tapes Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

Table Global Gummed Tapes Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table Global Gummed Tapes Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Figure Global Gummed Tapes Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table Global Gummed Tapes Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table Global Gummed Tapes Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Figure Global Gummed Tapes Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table Global Gummed Tapes Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

Table Global Gummed Tapes Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

Figure Global Gummed Tapes Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

Figure United States Gummed Tapes Consumption and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure United States Gummed Tapes Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure United States Gummed Tapes Sales Price Analysis (2015-2020)

Table United States Gummed Tapes Consumption Volume by Type

Table United States Gummed Tapes Consumption Structure by Application

Figure Europe Gummed Tapes Consumption and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Gummed Tapes Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Gummed Tapes Sales Price Analysis (2015-2020)

Table Europe Gummed Tapes Consumption Volume by Type

Table Europe Gummed Tapes Consumption Structure by Application

Table Europe Gummed Tapes Consumption by Top Countries

Figure Germany Gummed Tapes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Figure UK Gummed Tapes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Figure France Gummed Tapes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Figure Italy Gummed Tapes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Figure Spain Gummed Tapes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Figure Poland Gummed Tapes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Figure Russia Gummed Tapes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Figure China Gummed Tapes Consumption and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure China Gummed Tapes Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure China Gummed Tapes Sales Price Analysis (2015-2020)

Table China Gummed Tapes Consumption Volume by Type

Table China Gummed Tapes Consumption Structure by Application

Figure Japan Gummed Tapes Consumption and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Japan Gummed Tapes Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Japan Gummed Tapes Sales Price Analysis (2015-2020)

Table Japan Gummed Tapes Consumption Volume by Type

Table Japan Gummed Tapes Consumption Structure by Application

Figure Southeast Asia Gummed Tapes Consumption and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Southeast Asia Gummed Tapes Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Southeast Asia Gummed Tapes Sales Price Analysis (2015-2020)

Table Southeast Asia Gummed Tapes Consumption Volume by Type

Table Southeast Asia Gummed Tapes Consumption Structure by Application

Table Southeast Asia Gummed Tapes Consumption by Top Countries

Figure Indonesia Gummed Tapes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Figure Thailand Gummed Tapes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Figure Philippines Gummed Tapes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Figure Malaysia Gummed Tapes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Figure Singapore Gummed Tapes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Figure Vietnam Gummed Tapes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Figure India Gummed Tapes Consumption and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure India Gummed Tapes Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure India Gummed Tapes Sales Price Analysis (2015-2020)

Table India Gummed Tapes Consumption Volume by Type

Table India Gummed Tapes Consumption Structure by Application

Figure Brazil Gummed Tapes Consumption and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Brazil Gummed Tapes Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Brazil Gummed Tapes Sales Price Analysis (2015-2020)

Table Brazil Gummed Tapes Consumption Volume by Type

Table Brazil Gummed Tapes Consumption Structure by Application

Figure GCC Countries Gummed Tapes Consumption and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure GCC Countries Gummed Tapes Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure GCC Countries Gummed Tapes Sales Price Analysis (2015-2020)

Table GCC Countries Gummed Tapes Consumption Volume by Type

Table GCC Countries Gummed Tapes Consumption Structure by Application

Table GCC Countries Gummed Tapes Consumption Volume by Major Countries

Figure Saudi Arabia Gummed Tapes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Figure United Arab Emirates Gummed Tapes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Figure Qatar Gummed Tapes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Figure Bahrain Gummed Tapes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Table International Plastics Inc Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Figure Company Sales and Growth Rate

Figure C

….continued

