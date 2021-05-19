Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Green And Bio Solvents, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Green And Bio Solvents industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Cargill
BASF
E.I. Dupont De Nemours
Huntsman Corporation
Florida Chemicals Company
The DOW Chemical Company
Vertec Biosolvents
Bioamber
Gevo
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Solvay
Myriant
Galactic
Pinova Holding
LyondellBasell
By Type:
Lactate Esters
Bio-Glycols&Diols
Bioalcohols
By Application:
Adhesives
Paints & Coatings
Industrial & Domestic Cleaners
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Green And Bio Solvents Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Lactate Esters
1.2.2 Bio-Glycols&Diols
1.2.3 Bioalcohols
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Adhesives
1.3.2 Paints & Coatings
1.3.3 Industrial & Domestic Cleaners
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Green And Bio Solvents Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Green And Bio Solvents Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Green And Bio Solvents Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Green And Bio Solvents Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Green And Bio Solvents Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Green And Bio Solvents (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Green And Bio Solvents Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Green And Bio Solvents Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Green And Bio Solvents (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Green And Bio Solvents Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Green And Bio Solvents Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Green And Bio Solvents (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Green And Bio Solvents Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Green And Bio Solvents Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Green And Bio Solvents Market Analysis
3.1 United States Green And Bio Solvents Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Green And Bio Solvents Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Green And Bio Solvents Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Green And Bio Solvents Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Green And Bio Solvents Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Green And Bio Solvents Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Green And Bio Solvents Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Green And Bio Solvents Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Green And Bio Solvents Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Green And Bio Solvents Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Green And Bio Solvents Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Green And Bio Solvents Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
….continued
