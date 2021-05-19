Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Gold, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Gold industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited

Gabriel Resources Ltd.

Barrick Gold Corporation

Zijin Mining Group

New Gold Inc.

Kinross Gold Corporation

Ango Gold Ashanti

Jinshan Gold

New mont Mining Corporation

By Type:

9K

10K

12K

14K

18K

22K

24K

By Application:

Investment

Jewelry

Medical Equipment

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Gold Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 9K

1.2.2 10K

1.2.3 12K

1.2.4 14K

1.2.5 18K

1.2.6 22K

1.2.7 24K

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Investment

1.3.2 Jewelry

1.3.3 Medical Equipment

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Gold Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Gold Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Gold Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Gold Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Gold Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Gold (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Gold Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Gold Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Gold (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Gold Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Gold Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Gold (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Gold Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Gold Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Gold Market Analysis

3.1 United States Gold Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Gold Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Gold Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Gold Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Gold Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Gold Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Gold Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Gold Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Gold Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Gold Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Gold Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Gold Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Gold Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Gold Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Gold Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Gold Market Analysis

5.1 China Gold Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Gold Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Gold Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Gold Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Gold Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Gold Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Gold Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Gold Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Gold Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Gold Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Gold Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Gold Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Gold Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Gold Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Gold Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Gold Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Gold Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Gold Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Gold Market Analysis

8.1 India Gold Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Gold Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Gold Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Gold Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Gold Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Gold Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Gold Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Gold Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Gold Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Gold Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Gold Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Gold Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Gold Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Gold Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Gold Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Gold Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Gold Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Gold Sales by Region

11.2 Gabriel Resources Ltd.

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 Gabriel Resources Ltd. Gold Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 Gabriel Resources Ltd. Gold Sales by Region

11.3 Barrick Gold Corporation

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 Barrick Gold Corporation Gold Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 Barrick Gold Corporation Gold Sales by Region

11.4 Zijin Mining Group

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 Zijin Mining Group Gold Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 Zijin Mining Group Gold Sales by Region

11.5 New Gold Inc.

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 New Gold Inc. Gold Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 New Gold Inc. Gold Sales by Region

11.6 Kinross Gold Corporation

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Analysis

11.6.3 Kinross Gold Corporation Gold Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.6.4 Kinross Gold Corporation Gold Sales by Region

11.7 Ango Gold Ashanti

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Analysis

11.7.3 Ango Gold Ashanti Gold Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.7.4 Ango Gold Ashanti Gold Sales by Region

11.8 Jinshan Gold

11.8.1 Business Overview

11.8.2 Products Analysis

11.8.3 Jinshan Gold Gold Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.8.4 Jinshan Gold Gold Sales by Region

11.9 New mont Mining Corporation

11.9.1 Business Overview

11.9.2 Products Analysis

11.9.3 New mont Mining Corporation Gold Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.9.4 New mont Mining Corporation Gold Sales by Region

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis

12.1 Marketing Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

12.2 Market Positioning

12.2.1 Pricing Strategy

12.2.2 Brand Strategy

12.2.3 Target Client

12.3 Distributors/Traders List

13 Global Gold Market Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1 Global Gold Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.1 Global Gold Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.2 Global Gold Value and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.3 Global Gold Price and Trend Forecast (2020-2027)

13.2 Global Gold Consumption Volume, Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.2.1 Global Gold Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.2.2 Global Gold Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.3 Global Gold Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.1 Global Gold Consumption Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.2 Global Gold Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.3 Global Gold Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.4 Global Gold Consumption Volume Forecast by Application (2020-2027)

14 Research Conclusions

….continued

