Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Glass Reinforced Plastic Piping, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Glass Reinforced Plastic Piping industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Kolon Industries Inc

Fibrex

Smithline Reinforced Composites

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Company (SAAC)

Future Pipe Industries

Amiblu Holding GmbH

HOBAS

Megha Fibre Glass Industries Ltd.

By Type:

Polyester

Vinylester

Epoxy

By Application:

Pipes

Blinds

Elbows

Nozzles

Reducers

Tees

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Glass Reinforced Plastic Piping Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Polyester

1.2.2 Vinylester

1.2.3 Epoxy

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Pipes

1.3.2 Blinds

1.3.3 Elbows

1.3.4 Nozzles

1.3.5 Reducers

1.3.6 Tees

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Piping Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Piping Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Piping Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Piping Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Piping Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Piping (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Piping Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Piping Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Piping (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Piping Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Piping Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Piping (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Piping Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Piping Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Glass Reinforced Plastic Piping Market Analysis

3.1 United States Glass Reinforced Plastic Piping Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Glass Reinforced Plastic Piping Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Glass Reinforced Plastic Piping Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Glass Reinforced Plastic Piping Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Glass Reinforced Plastic Piping Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Glass Reinforced Plastic Piping Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Glass Reinforced Plastic Piping Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Glass Reinforced Plastic Piping Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Glass Reinforced Plastic Piping Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Glass Reinforced Plastic Piping Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Glass Reinforced Plastic Piping Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Glass Reinforced Plastic Piping Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Glass Reinforced Plastic Piping Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Glass Reinforced Plastic Piping Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Glass Reinforced Plastic Piping Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Glass Reinforced Plastic Piping Market Analysis

5.1 China Glass Reinforced Plastic Piping Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Glass Reinforced Plastic Piping Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Glass Reinforced Plastic Piping Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Glass Reinforced Plastic Piping Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Glass Reinforced Plastic Piping Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Glass Reinforced Plastic Piping Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Glass Reinforced Plastic Piping Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Glass Reinforced Plastic Piping Market Analysis

….continued

