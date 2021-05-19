Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Glass Bottle, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Glass Bottle industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Saint-Gobain

Vetropack

Yioula

Wiegand-Glas

Consol Glass Ltd

Hindustan National Glass & Industries Ltd

Anadolu Cam

Koa Glass

China Glass Holdings Ltd

Bormioli Rocco Spa

Gerresheimer

Vidrala

Zignago Vetro

Vitro Packaging

Amcor

Heinz Glas

Owens-Illinois

Ardagh Group

MJS Packaging

Stolzle

Nihon Yamamura

By Type:

Blow Mold

Funnel

Neckring

Blank Mold

Baffles

Others

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Glass Bottle Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Blow Mold

1.2.2 Funnel

1.2.3 Neckring

1.2.4 Blank Mold

1.2.5 Baffles

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Residential

1.3.2 Commercial

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Glass Bottle Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Glass Bottle Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Glass Bottle Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Glass Bottle Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Glass Bottle Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Glass Bottle (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Glass Bottle Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Glass Bottle Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Glass Bottle (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Glass Bottle Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Glass Bottle Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Glass Bottle (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Glass Bottle Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Glass Bottle Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Glass Bottle Market Analysis

3.1 United States Glass Bottle Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Glass Bottle Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Glass Bottle Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Glass Bottle Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Glass Bottle Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Glass Bottle Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Glass Bottle Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Glass Bottle Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Glass Bottle Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Glass Bottle Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Glass Bottle Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Glass Bottle Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Glass Bottle Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Glass Bottle Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Glass Bottle Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Glass Bottle Market Analysis

5.1 China Glass Bottle Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Glass Bottle Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Glass Bottle Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Glass Bottle Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Glass Bottle Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Glass Bottle Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Glass Bottle Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Glass Bottle Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Glass Bottle Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Glass Bottle Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Glass Bottle Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Glass Bottle Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Glass Bottle Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Glass Bottle Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Glass Bottle Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Glass Bottle Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Glass Bottle Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Glass Bottle Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Glass Bottle Market Analysis

8.1 India Glass Bottle Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Glass Bottle Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Glass Bottle Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Glass Bottle Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Glass Bottle Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Glass Bottle Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Glass Bottle Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Glass Bottle Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Glass Bottle Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Glass Bottle Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Glass Bottle Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Glass Bottle Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Glass Bottle Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Glass Bottle Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Glass Bottle Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Glass Bottle Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 Saint-Gobain

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 Saint-Gobain Glass Bottle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 Saint-Gobain Glass Bottle Sales by Region

11.2 Vetropack

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 Vetropack Glass Bottle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 Vetropack Glass Bottle Sales by Region

11.3 Yioula

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 Yioula Glass Bottle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 Yioula Glass Bottle Sales by Region

11.4 Wiegand-Glas

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 Wiegand-Glas Glass Bottle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 Wiegand-Glas Glass Bottle Sales by Region

11.5 Consol Glass Ltd

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 Consol Glass Ltd Glass Bottle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 Consol Glass Ltd Glass Bottle Sales by Region

11.6 Hindustan National Glass & Industries Ltd

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Analysis

11.6.3 Hindustan National Glass & Industries Ltd Glass Bottle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.6.4 Hindustan National Glass & Industries Ltd Glass Bottle Sales by Region

11.7 Anadolu Cam

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Analysis

11.7.3 Anadolu Cam Glass Bottle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.7.4 Anadolu Cam Glass Bottle Sales by Region

11.8 Koa Glass

11.8.1 Business Overview

11.8.2 Products Analysis

11.8.3 Koa Glass Glass Bottle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.8.4 Koa Glass Glass Bottle Sales by Region

11.9 China Glass Holdings Ltd

11.9.1 Business Overview

11.9.2 Products Analysis

11.9.3 China Glass Holdings Ltd Glass Bottle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.9.4 China Glass Holdings Ltd Glass Bottle Sales by Region

11.10 Bormioli Rocco Spa

11.10.1 Business Overview

11.10.2 Products Analysis

11.10.3 Bormioli Rocco Spa Glass Bottle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.10.4 Bormioli Rocco Spa Glass Bottle Sales by Region

11.11 Gerresheimer

11.11.1 Business Overview

11.11.2 Products Analysis

11.11.3 Gerresheimer Glass Bottle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.11.4 Gerresheimer Glass Bottle Sales by Region

11.12 Vidrala

11.12.1 Business Overview

11.12.2 Products Analysis

11.12.3 Vidrala Glass Bottle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.12.4 Vidrala Glass Bottle Sales by Region

11.13 Zignago Vetro

11.13.1 Business Overview

11.13.2 Products Analysis

11.13.3 Zignago Vetro Glass Bottle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.13.4 Zignago Vetro Glass Bottle Sales by Region

11.14 Vitro Packaging

11.14.1 Business Overview

11.14.2 Products Analysis

11.14.3 Vitro Packaging Glass Bottle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.14.4 Vitro Packaging Glass Bottle Sales by Region

11.15 Amcor

11.15.1 Business Overview

11.15.2 Products Analysis

11.15.3 Amcor Glass Bottle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.15.4 Amcor Glass Bottle Sales by Region

11.16 Heinz Glas

11.16.1 Business Overview

11.16.2 Products Analysis

11.16.3 Heinz Glas Glass Bottle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.16.4 Heinz Glas Glass Bottle Sales by Region

11.17 Owens-Illinois

11.17.1 Business Overview

11.17.2 Products Analysis

11.17.3 Owens-Illinois Glass Bottle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.17.4 Owens-Illinois Glass Bottle Sales by Region

11.18 Ardagh Group

11.18.1 Business Overview

11.18.2 Products Analysis

11.18.3 Ardagh Group Glass Bottle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.18.4 Ardagh Group Glass Bottle Sales by Region

11.19 MJS Packaging

11.19.1 Business Overview

11.19.2 Products Analysis

11.19.3 MJS Packaging Glass Bottle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.19.4 MJS Packaging Glass Bottle Sales by Region

11.20 Stolzle

11.20.1 Business Overview

11.20.2 Products Analysis

11.20.3 Stolzle Glass Bottle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.20.4 Stolzle Glass Bottle Sales by Region

11.21 Nihon Yamamura

11.21.1 Business Overview

11.21.2 Products Analysis

11.21.3 Nihon Yamamura Glass Bottle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.21.4 Nihon Yamamura Glass Bottle Sales by Region

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis

12.1 Marketing Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

12.2 Market Positioning

12.2.1 Pricing Strategy

12.2.2 Brand Strategy

12.2.3 Target Client

12.3 Distributors/Traders List

…continued

