Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Glass Bottle, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Glass Bottle industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Saint-Gobain
Vetropack
Yioula
Wiegand-Glas
Consol Glass Ltd
Hindustan National Glass & Industries Ltd
Anadolu Cam
Koa Glass
China Glass Holdings Ltd
Bormioli Rocco Spa
Gerresheimer
Vidrala
Zignago Vetro
Vitro Packaging
Amcor
Heinz Glas
Owens-Illinois
Ardagh Group
MJS Packaging
Stolzle
Nihon Yamamura
By Type:
Blow Mold
Funnel
Neckring
Blank Mold
Baffles
Others
By Application:
Residential
Commercial
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Glass Bottle Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Blow Mold
1.2.2 Funnel
1.2.3 Neckring
1.2.4 Blank Mold
1.2.5 Baffles
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Residential
1.3.2 Commercial
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Glass Bottle Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Glass Bottle Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Glass Bottle Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Glass Bottle Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Glass Bottle Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Glass Bottle (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Glass Bottle Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Glass Bottle Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Glass Bottle (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Glass Bottle Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Glass Bottle Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Glass Bottle (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Glass Bottle Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Glass Bottle Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Glass Bottle Market Analysis
3.1 United States Glass Bottle Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Glass Bottle Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Glass Bottle Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Glass Bottle Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Glass Bottle Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Glass Bottle Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Glass Bottle Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Glass Bottle Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Glass Bottle Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Glass Bottle Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Glass Bottle Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Glass Bottle Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Glass Bottle Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Glass Bottle Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Glass Bottle Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Glass Bottle Market Analysis
5.1 China Glass Bottle Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Glass Bottle Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Glass Bottle Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Glass Bottle Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Glass Bottle Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Glass Bottle Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Glass Bottle Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Glass Bottle Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Glass Bottle Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Glass Bottle Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Glass Bottle Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Glass Bottle Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Glass Bottle Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Glass Bottle Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Glass Bottle Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Glass Bottle Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Glass Bottle Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Glass Bottle Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Glass Bottle Market Analysis
8.1 India Glass Bottle Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Glass Bottle Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Glass Bottle Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Glass Bottle Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Glass Bottle Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Glass Bottle Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Glass Bottle Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Glass Bottle Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Glass Bottle Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Glass Bottle Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Glass Bottle Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Glass Bottle Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Glass Bottle Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Glass Bottle Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Glass Bottle Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain Glass Bottle Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
11.1 Saint-Gobain
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Analysis
11.1.3 Saint-Gobain Glass Bottle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.1.4 Saint-Gobain Glass Bottle Sales by Region
11.2 Vetropack
11.2.1 Business Overview
11.2.2 Products Analysis
11.2.3 Vetropack Glass Bottle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.2.4 Vetropack Glass Bottle Sales by Region
11.3 Yioula
11.3.1 Business Overview
11.3.2 Products Analysis
11.3.3 Yioula Glass Bottle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.3.4 Yioula Glass Bottle Sales by Region
11.4 Wiegand-Glas
11.4.1 Business Overview
11.4.2 Products Analysis
11.4.3 Wiegand-Glas Glass Bottle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.4.4 Wiegand-Glas Glass Bottle Sales by Region
11.5 Consol Glass Ltd
11.5.1 Business Overview
11.5.2 Products Analysis
11.5.3 Consol Glass Ltd Glass Bottle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.5.4 Consol Glass Ltd Glass Bottle Sales by Region
11.6 Hindustan National Glass & Industries Ltd
11.6.1 Business Overview
11.6.2 Products Analysis
11.6.3 Hindustan National Glass & Industries Ltd Glass Bottle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.6.4 Hindustan National Glass & Industries Ltd Glass Bottle Sales by Region
11.7 Anadolu Cam
11.7.1 Business Overview
11.7.2 Products Analysis
11.7.3 Anadolu Cam Glass Bottle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.7.4 Anadolu Cam Glass Bottle Sales by Region
11.8 Koa Glass
11.8.1 Business Overview
11.8.2 Products Analysis
11.8.3 Koa Glass Glass Bottle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.8.4 Koa Glass Glass Bottle Sales by Region
11.9 China Glass Holdings Ltd
11.9.1 Business Overview
11.9.2 Products Analysis
11.9.3 China Glass Holdings Ltd Glass Bottle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.9.4 China Glass Holdings Ltd Glass Bottle Sales by Region
11.10 Bormioli Rocco Spa
11.10.1 Business Overview
11.10.2 Products Analysis
11.10.3 Bormioli Rocco Spa Glass Bottle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.10.4 Bormioli Rocco Spa Glass Bottle Sales by Region
11.11 Gerresheimer
11.11.1 Business Overview
11.11.2 Products Analysis
11.11.3 Gerresheimer Glass Bottle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.11.4 Gerresheimer Glass Bottle Sales by Region
11.12 Vidrala
11.12.1 Business Overview
11.12.2 Products Analysis
11.12.3 Vidrala Glass Bottle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.12.4 Vidrala Glass Bottle Sales by Region
11.13 Zignago Vetro
11.13.1 Business Overview
11.13.2 Products Analysis
11.13.3 Zignago Vetro Glass Bottle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.13.4 Zignago Vetro Glass Bottle Sales by Region
11.14 Vitro Packaging
11.14.1 Business Overview
11.14.2 Products Analysis
11.14.3 Vitro Packaging Glass Bottle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.14.4 Vitro Packaging Glass Bottle Sales by Region
11.15 Amcor
11.15.1 Business Overview
11.15.2 Products Analysis
11.15.3 Amcor Glass Bottle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.15.4 Amcor Glass Bottle Sales by Region
11.16 Heinz Glas
11.16.1 Business Overview
11.16.2 Products Analysis
11.16.3 Heinz Glas Glass Bottle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.16.4 Heinz Glas Glass Bottle Sales by Region
11.17 Owens-Illinois
11.17.1 Business Overview
11.17.2 Products Analysis
11.17.3 Owens-Illinois Glass Bottle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.17.4 Owens-Illinois Glass Bottle Sales by Region
11.18 Ardagh Group
11.18.1 Business Overview
11.18.2 Products Analysis
11.18.3 Ardagh Group Glass Bottle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.18.4 Ardagh Group Glass Bottle Sales by Region
11.19 MJS Packaging
11.19.1 Business Overview
11.19.2 Products Analysis
11.19.3 MJS Packaging Glass Bottle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.19.4 MJS Packaging Glass Bottle Sales by Region
11.20 Stolzle
11.20.1 Business Overview
11.20.2 Products Analysis
11.20.3 Stolzle Glass Bottle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.20.4 Stolzle Glass Bottle Sales by Region
11.21 Nihon Yamamura
11.21.1 Business Overview
11.21.2 Products Analysis
11.21.3 Nihon Yamamura Glass Bottle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.21.4 Nihon Yamamura Glass Bottle Sales by Region
12 Marketing Strategy Analysis
12.1 Marketing Channel
12.1.1 Direct Marketing
12.1.2 Indirect Marketing
12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend
12.2 Market Positioning
12.2.1 Pricing Strategy
12.2.2 Brand Strategy
12.2.3 Target Client
12.3 Distributors/Traders List
…continued
