Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Flame Retardant Chemicals, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Flame Retardant Chemicals industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
J.M. Huber Corporation
Nabaltec
Hike chemical Co., LTD.
Liside New Material
Jinan Taixing Fine Chemicals Co.,Ltd.
Hongtaiji
Momentive
Zhejiang Wansheng Co., Ltd.
Nantong Yearli Flame Retardant
Hunan Yixiang Technology
Jinan Taixing Fine Chemicals Co.,Ltd
Kyowa Chemical Industry Co., Ltd
Israel Chemicals Ltd
Clariant
3M
Jiangsu Yoke Technology Co., Ltd
Shanghai Xusen Non-halogen free Smoke Suppressioning Fire retardants Co.,Ltd.
Chemtura
Albemarle
DOW CORNING
Zhejiang Chunan Additives Factory
Basf
By Type:
Organic
Inorganic
By Application:
Wood & Textiles
Flame retardant coating
Military tents
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Flame Retardant Chemicals Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Organic
1.2.2 Inorganic
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Wood & Textiles
1.3.2 Flame retardant coating
1.3.3 Military tents
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Flame Retardant Chemicals (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Flame Retardant Chemicals (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Flame Retardant Chemicals (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Analysis
3.1 United States Flame Retardant Chemicals Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Flame Retardant Chemicals Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Flame Retardant Chemicals Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Flame Retardant Chemicals Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Flame Retardant Chemicals Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Flame Retardant Chemicals Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Flame Retardant Chemicals Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Flame Retardant Chemicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Flame Retardant Chemicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Flame Retardant Chemicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Flame Retardant Chemicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Flame Retardant Chemicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Flame Retardant Chemicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Flame Retardant Chemicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Analysis
5.1 China Flame Retardant Chemicals Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Flame Retardant Chemicals Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Flame Retardant Chemicals Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Flame Retardant Chemicals Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Flame Retardant Chemicals Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Flame Retardant Chemicals Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Flame Retardant Chemicals Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Flame Retardant Chemicals Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Flame Retardant Chemicals Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Flame Retardant Chemicals Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Flame Retardant Chemicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Flame Retardant Chemicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Flame Retardant Chemicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Flame Retardant Chemicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Flame Retardant Chemicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Flame Retardant Chemicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Analysis
8.1 India Flame Retardant Chemicals Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Flame Retardant Chemicals Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Flame Retardant Chemicals Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Flame Retardant Chemicals Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Flame Retardant Chemicals Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Flame Retardant Chemicals Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Flame Retardant Chemicals Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Flame Retardant Chemicals Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Flame Retardant Chemicals Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Flame Retardant Chemicals Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Flame Retardant Chemicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Flame Retardant Chemicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Flame Retardant Chemicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain Flame Retardant Chemicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
11.1 J.M. Huber Corporation
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Analysis
11.1.3 J.M. Huber Corporation Flame Retardant Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.1.4 J.M. Huber Corporation Flame Retardant Chemicals Sales by Region
11.2 Nabaltec
11.2.1 Business Overview
11.2.2 Products Analysis
11.2.3 Nabaltec Flame Retardant Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.2.4 Nabaltec Flame Retardant Chemicals Sales by Region
11.3 Hike chemical Co., LTD.
11.3.1 Business Overview
11.3.2 Products Analysis
11.3.3 Hike chemical Co., LTD. Flame Retardant Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.3.4 Hike chemical Co., LTD. Flame Retardant Chemicals Sales by Region
11.4 Liside New Material
11.4.1 Business Overview
11.4.2 Products Analysis
11.4.3 Liside New Material Flame Retardant Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.4.4 Liside New Material Flame Retardant Chemicals Sales by Region
11.5 Jinan Taixing Fine Chemicals Co.,Ltd.
11.5.1 Business Overview
11.5.2 Products Analysis
11.5.3 Jinan Taixing Fine Chemicals Co.,Ltd. Flame Retardant Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.5.4 Jinan Taixing Fine Chemicals Co.,Ltd. Flame Retardant Chemicals Sales by Region
11.6 Hongtaiji
11.6.1 Business Overview
11.6.2 Products Analysis
11.6.3 Hongtaiji Flame Retardant Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.6.4 Hongtaiji Flame Retardant Chemicals Sales by Region
11.7 Momentive
11.7.1 Business Overview
11.7.2 Products Analysis
11.7.3 Momentive Flame Retardant Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.7.4 Momentive Flame Retardant Chemicals Sales by Region
11.8 Zhejiang Wansheng Co., Ltd.
11.8.1 Business Overview
11.8.2 Products Analysis
11.8.3 Zhejiang Wansheng Co., Ltd. Flame Retardant Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.8.4 Zhejiang Wansheng Co., Ltd. Flame Retardant Chemicals Sales by Region
11.9 Nantong Yearli Flame Retardant
11.9.1 Business Overview
11.9.2 Products Analysis
11.9.3 Nantong Yearli Flame Retardant Flame Retardant Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.9.4 Nantong Yearli Flame Retardant Flame Retardant Chemicals Sales by Region
11.10 Hunan Yixiang Technology
11.10.1 Business Overview
11.10.2 Products Analysis
11.10.3 Hunan Yixiang Technology Flame Retardant Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.10.4 Hunan Yixiang Technology Flame Retardant Chemicals Sales by Region
11.11 Jinan Taixing Fine Chemicals Co.,Ltd
11.11.1 Business Overview
11.11.2 Products Analysis
11.11.3 Jinan Taixing Fine Chemicals Co.,Ltd Flame Retardant Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.11.4 Jinan Taixing Fine Chemicals Co.,Ltd Flame Retardant Chemicals Sales by Region
11.12 Kyowa Chemical Industry Co., Ltd
11.12.1 Business Overview
11.12.2 Products Analysis
11.12.3 Kyowa Chemical Industry Co., Ltd Flame Retardant Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.12.4 Kyowa Chemical Industry Co., Ltd Flame Retardant Chemicals Sales by Region
11.13 Israel Chemicals Ltd
11.13.1 Business Overview
11.13.2 Products Analysis
11.13.3 Israel Chemicals Ltd Flame Retardant Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.13.4 Israel Chemicals Ltd Flame Retardant Chemicals Sales by Region
11.14 Clariant
11.14.1 Business Overview
11.14.2 Products Analysis
11.14.3 Clariant Flame Retardant Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.14.4 Clariant Flame Retardant Chemicals Sales by Region
11.15 3M
11.15.1 Business Overview
11.15.2 Products Analysis
11.15.3 3M Flame Retardant Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.15.4 3M Flame Retardant Chemicals Sales by Region
11.16 Jiangsu Yoke Technology Co., Ltd
11.16.1 Business Overview
11.16.2 Products Analysis
11.16.3 Jiangsu Yoke Technology Co., Ltd Flame Retardant Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.16.4 Jiangsu Yoke Technology Co., Ltd Flame Retardant Chemicals Sales by Region
11.17 Shanghai Xusen Non-halogen free Smoke Suppressioning Fire retardants Co.,Ltd.
11.17.1 Business Overview
11.17.2 Products Analysis
11.17.3 Shanghai Xusen Non-halogen free Smoke Suppressioning Fire retardants Co.,Ltd. Flame Retardant Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.17.4 Shanghai Xusen Non-halogen free Smoke Suppressioning Fire retardants Co.,Ltd. Flame Retardant Chemicals Sales by Region
11.18 Chemtura
11.18.1 Business Overview
11.18.2 Products Analysis
11.18.3 Chemtura Flame Retardant Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.18.4 Chemtura Flame Retardant Chemicals Sales by Region
11.19 Albemarle
11.19.1 Business Overview
11.19.2 Products Analysis
11.19.3 Albemarle Flame Retardant Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.19.4 Albemarle Flame Retardant Chemicals Sales by Region
11.20 DOW CORNING
11.20.1 Business Overview
11.20.2 Products Analysis
11.20.3 DOW CORNING Flame Retardant Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.20.4 DOW CORNING Flame Retardant Chemicals Sales by Region
11.21 Zhejiang Chunan Additives Factory
11.21.1 Business Overview
11.21.2 Products Analysis
11.21.3 Zhejiang Chunan Additives Factory Flame Retardant Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.21.4 Zhejiang Chunan Additives Factory Flame Retardant Chemicals Sales by Region
11.22 Basf
11.22.1 Business Overview
11.22.2 Products Analysis
11.22.3 Basf Flame Retardant Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.22.4 Basf Flame Retardant Chemicals Sales by Region
12 Marketing Strategy Analysis
12.1 Marketing Channel
12.1.1 Direct Marketing
12.1.2 Indirect Marketing
12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend
12.2 Market Positioning
12.2.1 Pricing Strategy
12.2.2 Brand Strategy
12.2.3 Target Client
12.3 Distributors/Traders List
13 Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1 Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.1 Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.2 Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Value and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.3 Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Price and Trend Forecast (2020-2027)
13.2 Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Consumption Volume, Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.2.1 Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.2.2 Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.3 Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast
….continued
