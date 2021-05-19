Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Fiber Reinforced Concrete, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Fiber Reinforced Concrete industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Euclid Chemical
Sika
EPC
STRUX
Owens Corning
Propex
Bekaert
Fibercon
ABC Polymer Industries
Fabpro Polymers
FORTA
Bautech
GCP Applied Technologies
Nycon
Pioneer Scientific Industry (Nanjing) Co., Ltd
By Type:
Synthetic Macro Fibers
Nylon Microfibers
Others
By Application:
Bridge
Road
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Fiber Reinforced Concrete Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Synthetic Macro Fibers
1.2.2 Nylon Microfibers
1.2.3 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Bridge
1.3.2 Road
1.3.3 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market Analysis
3.1 United States Fiber Reinforced Concrete Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Fiber Reinforced Concrete Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Fiber Reinforced Concrete Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Fiber Reinforced Concrete Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Fiber Reinforced Concrete Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Fiber Reinforced Concrete Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Fiber Reinforced Concrete Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Fiber Reinforced Concrete Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Fiber Reinforced Concrete Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Fiber Reinforced Concrete Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Fiber Reinforced Concrete Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Fiber Reinforced Concrete Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Fiber Reinforced Concrete Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Fiber Reinforced Concrete Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market Analysis
5.1 China Fiber Reinforced Concrete Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Fiber Reinforced Concrete Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Fiber Reinforced Concrete Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Fiber Reinforced Concrete Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Fiber Reinforced Concrete Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Fiber Reinforced Concrete Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Fiber Reinforced Concrete Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Fiber Reinforced Concrete Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Fiber Reinforced Concrete Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Fiber Reinforced Concrete Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Fiber Reinforced Concrete Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Fiber Reinforced Concrete Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Fiber Reinforced Concrete Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Fiber Reinforced Concrete Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Fiber Reinforced Concrete Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Fiber Reinforced Concrete Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market Analysis
8.1 India Fiber Reinforced Concrete Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Fiber Reinforced Concrete Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Fiber Reinforced Concrete Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Fiber Reinforced Concrete Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Fiber Reinforced Concrete Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Fiber Reinforced Concrete Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Fiber Reinforced Concrete Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Fiber Reinforced Concrete Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Fiber Reinforced Concrete Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Fiber Reinforced Concrete Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Fiber Reinforced Concrete Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Fiber Reinforced Concrete Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Fiber Reinforced Concrete Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain Fiber Reinforced Concrete Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
11.1 Euclid Chemical
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Analysis
11.1.3 Euclid Chemical Fiber Reinforced Concrete Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.1.4 Euclid Chemical Fiber Reinforced Concrete Sales by Region
11.2 Sika
11.2.1 Business Overview
11.2.2 Products Analysis
11.2.3 Sika Fiber Reinforced Concrete Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.2.4 Sika Fiber Reinforced Concrete Sales by Region
11.3 EPC
11.3.1 Business Overview
11.3.2 Products Analysis
11.3.3 EPC Fiber Reinforced Concrete Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.3.4 EPC Fiber Reinforced Concrete Sales by Region
11.4 STRUX
11.4.1 Business Overview
11.4.2 Products Analysis
11.4.3 STRUX Fiber Reinforced Concrete Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.4.4 STRUX Fiber Reinforced Concrete Sales by Region
11.5 Owens Corning
11.5.1 Business Overview
11.5.2 Products Analysis
11.5.3 Owens Corning Fiber Reinforced Concrete Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.5.4 Owens Corning Fiber Reinforced Concrete Sales by Region
11.6 Propex
11.6.1 Business Overview
11.6.2 Products Analysis
11.6.3 Propex Fiber Reinforced Concrete Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.6.4 Propex Fiber Reinforced Concrete Sales by Region
11.7 Bekaert
11.7.1 Business Overview
11.7.2 Products Analysis
11.7.3 Bekaert Fiber Reinforced Concrete Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.7.4 Bekaert Fiber Reinforced Concrete Sales by Region
11.8 Euclid Chemical
11.8.1 Business Overview
11.8.2 Products Analysis
11.8.3 Euclid Chemical Fiber Reinforced Concrete Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.8.4 Euclid Chemical Fiber Reinforced Concrete Sales by Region
11.9 Fibercon
11.9.1 Business Overview
11.9.2 Products Analysis
11.9.3 Fibercon Fiber Reinforced Concrete Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.9.4 Fibercon Fiber Reinforced Concrete Sales by Region
11.10 ABC Polymer Industries
11.10.1 Business Overview
11.10.2 Products Analysis
11.10.3 ABC Polymer Industries Fiber Reinforced Concrete Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.10.4 ABC Polymer Industries Fiber Reinforced Concrete Sales by Region
11.11 Fabpro Polymers
11.11.1 Business Overview
11.11.2 Products Analysis
11.11.3 Fabpro Polymers Fiber Reinforced Concrete Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.11.4 Fabpro Polymers Fiber Reinforced Concrete Sales by Region
11.12 FORTA
11.12.1 Business Overview
11.12.2 Products Analysis
11.12.3 FORTA Fiber Reinforced Concrete Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.12.4 FORTA Fiber Reinforced Concrete Sales by Region
11.13 Bautech
11.13.1 Business Overview
11.13.2 Products Analysis
11.13.3 Bautech Fiber Reinforced Concrete Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.13.4 Bautech Fiber Reinforced Concrete Sales by Region
11.14 GCP Applied Technologies
11.14.1 Business Overview
11.14.2 Products Analysis
11.14.3 GCP Applied Technologies Fiber Reinforced Concrete Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.14.4 GCP Applied Technologies Fiber Reinforced Concrete Sales by Region
11.15 Nycon
11.15.1 Business Overview
11.15.2 Products Analysis
11.15.3 Nycon Fiber Reinforced Concrete Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.15.4 Nycon Fiber Reinforced Concrete Sales by Region
11.16 Pioneer Scientific Industry (Nanjing) Co., Ltd
11.16.1 Business Overview
11.16.2 Products Analysis
11.16.3 Pioneer Scientific Industry (Nanjing) Co., Ltd Fiber Reinforced Concrete Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.16.4 Pioneer Scientific Industry (Nanjing) Co., Ltd Fiber Reinforced Concrete Sales by Region
12 Marketing Strategy Analysis
12.1 Marketing Channel
12.1.1 Direct Marketing
12.1.2 Indirect Marketing
12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend
12.2 Market Positioning
12.2.1 Pricing Strategy
12.2.2 Brand Strategy
12.2.3 Target Client
12.3 Distributors/Traders List
13 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete Value and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete Price and Trend Forecast (2020-2027)
13.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete Consumption Volume, Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.2.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete Consumption Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.4 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete Consumption Volume Forecast by Application (2020-2027)
14 Research Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Research Data Source
