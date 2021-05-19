Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Facade Sandwich Panels, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Facade Sandwich Panels industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Panelco
GCS
Kingspan
TATA Steel
Dana Group
Balex
RigiSystems
Lattonedil
Pioneer India
Italpannelli
Isomec
Changzhou Jingxue
Ruukki
Alubel
Zhongjie Group
BCOMS
Nucor Building Systems
Hoesch
Assan Panel
Silex
Romakowski
Metecno
Tonmat
AlShahin
ArcelorMittal
Isopan
Zamil Vietnam
NCI Building Systems
Marcegaglia
Multicolor
By Type:
EPS Sandwich Panels
PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels
Mineral Wool Sandwich Panels
PF Sandwich Panels
By Application:
Building Wall
Building Roof
Cold Storage
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Facade Sandwich Panels Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 EPS Sandwich Panels
1.2.2 PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels
1.2.3 Mineral Wool Sandwich Panels
1.2.4 PF Sandwich Panels
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Building Wall
1.3.2 Building Roof
1.3.3 Cold Storage
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Facade Sandwich Panels Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Facade Sandwich Panels Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Facade Sandwich Panels Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Facade Sandwich Panels Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Facade Sandwich Panels Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Facade Sandwich Panels (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Facade Sandwich Panels Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Facade Sandwich Panels Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Facade Sandwich Panels (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Facade Sandwich Panels Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Facade Sandwich Panels Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Facade Sandwich Panels (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Facade Sandwich Panels Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Facade Sandwich Panels Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Facade Sandwich Panels Market Analysis
3.1 United States Facade Sandwich Panels Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Facade Sandwich Panels Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Facade Sandwich Panels Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Facade Sandwich Panels Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Facade Sandwich Panels Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Facade Sandwich Panels Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Facade Sandwich Panels Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Facade Sandwich Panels Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Facade Sandwich Panels Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Facade Sandwich Panels Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Facade Sandwich Panels Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Facade Sandwich Panels Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Facade Sandwich Panels Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
….continued
