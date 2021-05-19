Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Fabricated Structural Steel, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Fabricated Structural Steel industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
POSCO, Wuhan Group
Sumitomo Metal Corp.
Baogang Group
Anshan Iron & Steel Group Corporation
Steel Authority of India
Hebei Group
Arcelor Mittal S.A
Baosteel Group Co.
Bohai Group
Hyundai Steel Co. Ltd.
Tata Limited
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation
Anyang Group Co. Ltd.
By Type:
Alloy structural steel
Carbon structural steel
Low-alloy structural steel
Heat-resistant steel
By Application:
Building
Industrial and utility project
Parking deck
Arenas and convention center
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Fabricated Structural Steel Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Alloy structural steel
1.2.2 Carbon structural steel
1.2.3 Low-alloy structural steel
1.2.4 Heat-resistant steel
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Building
1.3.2 Industrial and utility project
1.3.3 Parking deck
1.3.4 Arenas and convention center
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Fabricated Structural Steel Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Fabricated Structural Steel Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Fabricated Structural Steel Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Fabricated Structural Steel Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Fabricated Structural Steel Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Fabricated Structural Steel (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Fabricated Structural Steel Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Fabricated Structural Steel Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Fabricated Structural Steel (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Fabricated Structural Steel Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Fabricated Structural Steel Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Fabricated Structural Steel (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Fabricated Structural Steel Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Fabricated Structural Steel Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Fabricated Structural Steel Market Analysis
3.1 United States Fabricated Structural Steel Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Fabricated Structural Steel Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Fabricated Structural Steel Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Fabricated Structural Steel Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Fabricated Structural Steel Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Fabricated Structural Steel Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Fabricated Structural Steel Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Fabricated Structural Steel Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Fabricated Structural Steel Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Fabricated Structural Steel Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Fabricated Structural Steel Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Fabricated Structural Steel Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Fabricated Structural Steel Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Fabricated Structural Steel Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Fabricated Structural Steel Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Fabricated Structural Steel Market Analysis
