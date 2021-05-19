Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Fabricated Structural Steel, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Fabricated Structural Steel industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

POSCO, Wuhan Group

Sumitomo Metal Corp.

Baogang Group

Anshan Iron & Steel Group Corporation

Steel Authority of India

Hebei Group

Arcelor Mittal S.A

Baosteel Group Co.

Bohai Group

Hyundai Steel Co. Ltd.

Tata Limited

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

Anyang Group Co. Ltd.

By Type:

Alloy structural steel

Carbon structural steel

Low-alloy structural steel

Heat-resistant steel

By Application:

Building

Industrial and utility project

Parking deck

Arenas and convention center

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

….continued

1 Market Overview

1.1 Fabricated Structural Steel Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Alloy structural steel

1.2.2 Carbon structural steel

1.2.3 Low-alloy structural steel

1.2.4 Heat-resistant steel

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Building

1.3.2 Industrial and utility project

1.3.3 Parking deck

1.3.4 Arenas and convention center

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Fabricated Structural Steel Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Fabricated Structural Steel Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Fabricated Structural Steel Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Fabricated Structural Steel Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Fabricated Structural Steel Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Fabricated Structural Steel (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Fabricated Structural Steel Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Fabricated Structural Steel Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Fabricated Structural Steel (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Fabricated Structural Steel Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Fabricated Structural Steel Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Fabricated Structural Steel (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Fabricated Structural Steel Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Fabricated Structural Steel Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Fabricated Structural Steel Market Analysis

3.1 United States Fabricated Structural Steel Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Fabricated Structural Steel Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Fabricated Structural Steel Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Fabricated Structural Steel Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Fabricated Structural Steel Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Fabricated Structural Steel Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Fabricated Structural Steel Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Fabricated Structural Steel Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Fabricated Structural Steel Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Fabricated Structural Steel Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Fabricated Structural Steel Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Fabricated Structural Steel Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Fabricated Structural Steel Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Fabricated Structural Steel Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Fabricated Structural Steel Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Fabricated Structural Steel Market Analysis

