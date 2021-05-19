Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Extruded Polystyrene Boards, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Extruded Polystyrene Boards industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
ACH Foam Technologies
The Dow Chemical
BASF
Kingspan Insulation US
Ursa
Owens Corning
Knauf
By Type:
Conventional Type
High Insulation Type
By Application:
Wall Heat Preservation
Roof Heat Preservation
Ground Insulation
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Conventional Type
1.2.2 High Insulation Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Wall Heat Preservation
1.3.2 Roof Heat Preservation
1.3.3 Ground Insulation
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Analysis
3.1 United States Extruded Polystyrene Boards Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Extruded Polystyrene Boards Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Extruded Polystyrene Boards Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Boards Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Boards Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Boards Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Boards Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Extruded Polystyrene Boards Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Extruded Polystyrene Boards Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Extruded Polystyrene Boards Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Extruded Polystyrene Boards Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
….continued
