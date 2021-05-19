Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

PSP

Tubacex

TISCO

Baosteel

ThyssenKrupp

Tenaris

Outokumpu

Metline Industries

NSSMC

Sandvik

POSCO

ArcelorMittal

Butting

Tata Steel

JFE

Sosta

By Type:

Lean Duplex

Standard Duplex

Super Duplex

Hyper Duplex

By Application:

Offshore Oil and Gas

Chemical Process Industry

Chemical Tankers / Shipbuilding

Desalination / Water Treatment

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Lean Duplex

1.2.2 Standard Duplex

1.2.3 Super Duplex

1.2.4 Hyper Duplex

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Offshore Oil and Gas

1.3.2 Chemical Process Industry

1.3.3 Chemical Tankers / Shipbuilding

1.3.4 Desalination / Water Treatment

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Analysis

3.1 United States Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

….continued

