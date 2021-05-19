Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Desiccant, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Desiccant industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
BASF
Minerals Technologies
Absortech
Multisorb
OhE Chemicals
Shanghai Wisepac
Honeywell International
Stream Peak International
Topcod
Grace
Clariant
Wihai Pearl Silica Gel
Makall
By Type:
Silica Gel
Activated Charcoal
Calcium Sulfate
Calcium Chloride
Molecular Sieves
By Application:
Aircraft Equipment
Cameras and Film
Delicate Instruments
Electronic Devices
Food Packages
Medical Devices and Pharmaceuticals
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Desiccant Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Silica Gel
1.2.2 Activated Charcoal
1.2.3 Calcium Sulfate
1.2.4 Calcium Chloride
1.2.5 Molecular Sieves
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Aircraft Equipment
1.3.2 Cameras and Film
1.3.3 Delicate Instruments
1.3.4 Electronic Devices
1.3.5 Food Packages
1.3.6 Medical Devices and Pharmaceuticals
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Desiccant Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Desiccant Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Desiccant Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Desiccant Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Desiccant Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Desiccant (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Desiccant Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Desiccant Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Desiccant (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Desiccant Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Desiccant Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Desiccant (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Desiccant Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Desiccant Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Desiccant Market Analysis
3.1 United States Desiccant Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Desiccant Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Desiccant Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Desiccant Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Desiccant Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Desiccant Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Desiccant Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Desiccant Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Desiccant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Desiccant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Desiccant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Desiccant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Desiccant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Desiccant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Desiccant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Desiccant Market Analysis
5.1 China Desiccant Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Desiccant Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Desiccant Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Desiccant Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Desiccant Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Desiccant Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Desiccant Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Desiccant Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Desiccant Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Desiccant Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Desiccant Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Desiccant Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Desiccant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Desiccant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Desiccant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Desiccant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Desiccant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Desiccant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Desiccant Market Analysis
8.1 India Desiccant Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Desiccant Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Desiccant Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Desiccant Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Desiccant Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Desiccant Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Desiccant Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Desiccant Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Desiccant Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Desiccant Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Desiccant Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Desiccant Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Desiccant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Desiccant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Desiccant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain Desiccant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
11.1 BASF
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Analysis
11.1.3 BASF Desiccant Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.1.4 BASF Desiccant Sales by Region
11.2 Minerals Technologies
11.2.1 Business Overview
11.2.2 Products Analysis
11.2.3 Minerals Technologies Desiccant Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.2.4 Minerals Technologies Desiccant Sales by Region
11.3 Absortech
11.3.1 Business Overview
11.3.2 Products Analysis
11.3.3 Absortech Desiccant Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.3.4 Absortech Desiccant Sales by Region
11.4 Multisorb
11.4.1 Business Overview
11.4.2 Products Analysis
11.4.3 Multisorb Desiccant Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.4.4 Multisorb Desiccant Sales by Region
11.5 OhE Chemicals
11.5.1 Business Overview
11.5.2 Products Analysis
11.5.3 OhE Chemicals Desiccant Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.5.4 OhE Chemicals Desiccant Sales by Region
11.6 Shanghai Wisepac
11.6.1 Business Overview
11.6.2 Products Analysis
11.6.3 Shanghai Wisepac Desiccant Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.6.4 Shanghai Wisepac Desiccant Sales by Region
11.7 Honeywell International
11.7.1 Business Overview
11.7.2 Products Analysis
11.7.3 Honeywell International Desiccant Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.7.4 Honeywell International Desiccant Sales by Region
11.8 Stream Peak International
11.8.1 Business Overview
11.8.2 Products Analysis
11.8.3 Stream Peak International Desiccant Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.8.4 Stream Peak International Desiccant Sales by Region
11.9 Topcod
11.9.1 Business Overview
11.9.2 Products Analysis
11.9.3 Topcod Desiccant Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.9.4 Topcod Desiccant Sales by Region
11.10 Grace
11.10.1 Business Overview
11.10.2 Products Analysis
11.10.3 Grace Desiccant Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.10.4 Grace Desiccant Sales by Region
11.11 Clariant
11.11.1 Business Overview
11.11.2 Products Analysis
11.11.3 Clariant Desiccant Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.11.4 Clariant Desiccant Sales by Region
11.12 Wihai Pearl Silica Gel
11.12.1 Business Overview
11.12.2 Products Analysis
11.12.3 Wihai Pearl Silica Gel Desiccant Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.12.4 Wihai Pearl Silica Gel Desiccant Sales by Region
11.13 Makall
11.13.1 Business Overview
11.13.2 Products Analysis
11.13.3 Makall Desiccant Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.13.4 Makall Desiccant Sales by Region
12 Marketing Strategy Analysis
12.1 Marketing Channel
12.1.1 Direct Marketing
12.1.2 Indirect Marketing
12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend
12.2 Market Positioning
12.2.1 Pricing Strategy
12.2.2 Brand Strategy
12.2.3 Target Client
12.3 Distributors/Traders List
13 Global Desiccant Market Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1 Global Desiccant Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.1 Global Desiccant Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.2 Global Desiccant Value and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.3 Global Desiccant Price and Trend Forecast (2020-2027)
13.2 Global Desiccant Consumption Volume, Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.2.1 Global Desiccant Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.2.2 Global Desiccant Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.3 Global Desiccant Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.1 Global Desiccant Consumption Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.2 Global Desiccant Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.3 Global Desiccant Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.4 Global Desiccant Consumption Volume Forecast by Application (2020-2027)
14 Research Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Research Data Source
List of Tables and Figures
Global Desiccant Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Region 2015-2027
Global Desiccant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Product Type from 2015-2027
Global Desiccant Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Application 2015-2027
Figure Desiccant Picture
Table Product Specifications of Desiccant
Figure Global Sales Market Share of Desiccant by Type in 2019
Table Types of Desiccant
Figure Silica Gel Picture
Figure Activated Charcoal Picture
Figure Calcium Sulfate Picture
Figure Calcium Chloride Picture
Figure Molecular Sieves Picture
Figure Desiccant Consumption Market Share by Application in 2019
Table Application of Desiccant
Figure Aircraft Equipment Picture
Figure Cameras and Film Picture
Figure Delicate Instruments Picture
Figure Electronic Devices Picture
Figure Food Packages Picture
Figure Medical Devices and Pharmaceuticals Picture
Figure United States Desiccant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Europe Desiccant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Germany Desiccant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure UK Desiccant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure France Desiccant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Italy Desiccant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Spain Desiccant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Poland Desiccant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Russia Desiccant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure China Desiccant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Japan Desiccant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Southeast Asia Desiccant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Indonesia Desiccant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Thailand Desiccant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
…continued
