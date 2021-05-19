Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Desiccant, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Desiccant industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

BASF

Minerals Technologies

Absortech

Multisorb

OhE Chemicals

Shanghai Wisepac

Honeywell International

Stream Peak International

Topcod

Grace

Clariant

Wihai Pearl Silica Gel

Makall

By Type:

Silica Gel

Activated Charcoal

Calcium Sulfate

Calcium Chloride

Molecular Sieves

By Application:

Aircraft Equipment

Cameras and Film

Delicate Instruments

Electronic Devices

Food Packages

Medical Devices and Pharmaceuticals

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Desiccant Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Silica Gel

1.2.2 Activated Charcoal

1.2.3 Calcium Sulfate

1.2.4 Calcium Chloride

1.2.5 Molecular Sieves

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Aircraft Equipment

1.3.2 Cameras and Film

1.3.3 Delicate Instruments

1.3.4 Electronic Devices

1.3.5 Food Packages

1.3.6 Medical Devices and Pharmaceuticals

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Desiccant Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Desiccant Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Desiccant Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Desiccant Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Desiccant Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Desiccant (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Desiccant Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Desiccant Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Desiccant (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Desiccant Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Desiccant Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Desiccant (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Desiccant Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Desiccant Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Desiccant Market Analysis

3.1 United States Desiccant Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Desiccant Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Desiccant Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Desiccant Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Desiccant Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Desiccant Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Desiccant Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Desiccant Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Desiccant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Desiccant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Desiccant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Desiccant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Desiccant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Desiccant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Desiccant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Desiccant Market Analysis

5.1 China Desiccant Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Desiccant Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Desiccant Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Desiccant Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Desiccant Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Desiccant Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Desiccant Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Desiccant Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Desiccant Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Desiccant Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Desiccant Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Desiccant Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Desiccant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Desiccant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Desiccant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Desiccant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Desiccant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Desiccant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Desiccant Market Analysis

8.1 India Desiccant Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Desiccant Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Desiccant Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Desiccant Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Desiccant Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Desiccant Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Desiccant Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Desiccant Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Desiccant Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Desiccant Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Desiccant Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Desiccant Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Desiccant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Desiccant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Desiccant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Desiccant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 BASF

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 BASF Desiccant Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 BASF Desiccant Sales by Region

11.2 Minerals Technologies

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 Minerals Technologies Desiccant Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 Minerals Technologies Desiccant Sales by Region

11.3 Absortech

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 Absortech Desiccant Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 Absortech Desiccant Sales by Region

11.4 Multisorb

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 Multisorb Desiccant Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 Multisorb Desiccant Sales by Region

11.5 OhE Chemicals

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 OhE Chemicals Desiccant Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 OhE Chemicals Desiccant Sales by Region

11.6 Shanghai Wisepac

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Analysis

11.6.3 Shanghai Wisepac Desiccant Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.6.4 Shanghai Wisepac Desiccant Sales by Region

11.7 Honeywell International

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Analysis

11.7.3 Honeywell International Desiccant Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.7.4 Honeywell International Desiccant Sales by Region

11.8 Stream Peak International

11.8.1 Business Overview

11.8.2 Products Analysis

11.8.3 Stream Peak International Desiccant Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.8.4 Stream Peak International Desiccant Sales by Region

11.9 Topcod

11.9.1 Business Overview

11.9.2 Products Analysis

11.9.3 Topcod Desiccant Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.9.4 Topcod Desiccant Sales by Region

11.10 Grace

11.10.1 Business Overview

11.10.2 Products Analysis

11.10.3 Grace Desiccant Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.10.4 Grace Desiccant Sales by Region

11.11 Clariant

11.11.1 Business Overview

11.11.2 Products Analysis

11.11.3 Clariant Desiccant Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.11.4 Clariant Desiccant Sales by Region

11.12 Wihai Pearl Silica Gel

11.12.1 Business Overview

11.12.2 Products Analysis

11.12.3 Wihai Pearl Silica Gel Desiccant Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.12.4 Wihai Pearl Silica Gel Desiccant Sales by Region

11.13 Makall

11.13.1 Business Overview

11.13.2 Products Analysis

11.13.3 Makall Desiccant Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.13.4 Makall Desiccant Sales by Region

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis

12.1 Marketing Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

12.2 Market Positioning

12.2.1 Pricing Strategy

12.2.2 Brand Strategy

12.2.3 Target Client

12.3 Distributors/Traders List

13 Global Desiccant Market Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1 Global Desiccant Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.1 Global Desiccant Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.2 Global Desiccant Value and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.3 Global Desiccant Price and Trend Forecast (2020-2027)

13.2 Global Desiccant Consumption Volume, Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.2.1 Global Desiccant Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.2.2 Global Desiccant Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.3 Global Desiccant Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.1 Global Desiccant Consumption Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.2 Global Desiccant Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.3 Global Desiccant Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.4 Global Desiccant Consumption Volume Forecast by Application (2020-2027)

14 Research Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Research Data Source

List of Tables and Figures

Global Desiccant Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Region 2015-2027

Global Desiccant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Product Type from 2015-2027

Global Desiccant Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Application 2015-2027

Figure Desiccant Picture

Table Product Specifications of Desiccant

Figure Global Sales Market Share of Desiccant by Type in 2019

Table Types of Desiccant

Figure Silica Gel Picture

Figure Activated Charcoal Picture

Figure Calcium Sulfate Picture

Figure Calcium Chloride Picture

Figure Molecular Sieves Picture

Figure Desiccant Consumption Market Share by Application in 2019

Table Application of Desiccant

Figure Aircraft Equipment Picture

Figure Cameras and Film Picture

Figure Delicate Instruments Picture

Figure Electronic Devices Picture

Figure Food Packages Picture

Figure Medical Devices and Pharmaceuticals Picture

Figure United States Desiccant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Europe Desiccant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Germany Desiccant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure UK Desiccant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure France Desiccant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Italy Desiccant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Spain Desiccant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Poland Desiccant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Russia Desiccant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure China Desiccant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Japan Desiccant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Southeast Asia Desiccant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Indonesia Desiccant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Thailand Desiccant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

…continued

