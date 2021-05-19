Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Cool Roof Coating, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Cool Roof Coating industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Nippon Paints

GAF

KST Coatings

PPG Industries Inc.

Sika Sarnafil

The Dow Chemical Company

Indian Insulation & Engineering

Monarch Industries

Valspar Corp.

Nutech Paints

Huntsman Corporation

Excel Coatings

By Type:

Elastomeric/White

IR Reflective/Colored

By Application:

Slow-Sloped

Steep-Sloped

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Cool Roof Coating Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Elastomeric/White

1.2.2 IR Reflective/Colored

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Slow-Sloped

1.3.2 Steep-Sloped

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Cool Roof Coating Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Cool Roof Coating Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Cool Roof Coating Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Cool Roof Coating Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Cool Roof Coating Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Cool Roof Coating (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Cool Roof Coating Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Cool Roof Coating Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Cool Roof Coating (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Cool Roof Coating Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Cool Roof Coating Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Cool Roof Coating (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Cool Roof Coating Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Cool Roof Coating Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Cool Roof Coating Market Analysis

3.1 United States Cool Roof Coating Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Cool Roof Coating Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Cool Roof Coating Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Cool Roof Coating Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Cool Roof Coating Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Cool Roof Coating Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Cool Roof Coating Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Cool Roof Coating Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Cool Roof Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Cool Roof Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Cool Roof Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Cool Roof Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Cool Roof Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Cool Roof Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Cool Roof Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Cool Roof Coating Market Analysis

5.1 China Cool Roof Coating Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Cool Roof Coating Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Cool Roof Coating Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Cool Roof Coating Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Cool Roof Coating Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Cool Roof Coating Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Cool Roof Coating Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Cool Roof Coating Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Cool Roof Coating Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Cool Roof Coating Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Cool Roof Coating Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Cool Roof Coating Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Cool Roof Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Cool Roof Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Cool Roof Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Cool Roof Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Cool Roof Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Cool Roof Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Cool Roof Coating Market Analysis

8.1 India Cool Roof Coating Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Cool Roof Coating Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Cool Roof Coating Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Cool Roof Coating Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Cool Roof Coating Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Cool Roof Coating Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Cool Roof Coating Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Cool Roof Coating Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Cool Roof Coating Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Cool Roof Coating Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Cool Roof Coating Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Cool Roof Coating Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Cool Roof Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Cool Roof Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Cool Roof Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Cool Roof Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 Nippon Paints

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 Nippon Paints Cool Roof Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 Nippon Paints Cool Roof Coating Sales by Region

11.2 GAF

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 GAF Cool Roof Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 GAF Cool Roof Coating Sales by Region

11.3 KST Coatings

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 KST Coatings Cool Roof Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 KST Coatings Cool Roof Coating Sales by Region

11.4 PPG Industries Inc.

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 PPG Industries Inc. Cool Roof Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 PPG Industries Inc. Cool Roof Coating Sales by Region

11.5 Sika Sarnafil

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 Sika Sarnafil Cool Roof Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 Sika Sarnafil Cool Roof Coating Sales by Region

11.6 The Dow Chemical Company

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Analysis

11.6.3 The Dow Chemical Company Cool Roof Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.6.4 The Dow Chemical Company Cool Roof Coating Sales by Region

11.7 Indian Insulation & Engineering

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Analysis

11.7.3 Indian Insulation & Engineering Cool Roof Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.7.4 Indian Insulation & Engineering Cool Roof Coating Sales by Region

11.8 Monarch Industries

11.8.1 Business Overview

11.8.2 Products Analysis

11.8.3 Monarch Industries Cool Roof Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.8.4 Monarch Industries Cool Roof Coating Sales by Region

11.9 Valspar Corp.

11.9.1 Business Overview

11.9.2 Products Analysis

11.9.3 Valspar Corp. Cool Roof Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.9.4 Valspar Corp. Cool Roof Coating Sales by Region

11.10 Nutech Paints

11.10.1 Business Overview

11.10.2 Products Analysis

11.10.3 Nutech Paints Cool Roof Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.10.4 Nutech Paints Cool Roof Coating Sales by Region

11.11 Huntsman Corporation

11.11.1 Business Overview

11.11.2 Products Analysis

11.11.3 Huntsman Corporation Cool Roof Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.11.4 Huntsman Corporation Cool Roof Coating Sales by Region

11.12 Excel Coatings

11.12.1 Business Overview

11.12.2 Products Analysis

11.12.3 Excel Coatings Cool Roof Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.12.4 Excel Coatings Cool Roof Coating Sales by Region

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis

12.1 Marketing Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

12.2 Market Positioning

12.2.1 Pricing Strategy

12.2.2 Brand Strategy

12.2.3 Target Client

12.3 Distributors/Traders List

13 Global Cool Roof Coating Market Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1 Global Cool Roof Coating Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.1 Global Cool Roof Coating Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.2 Global Cool Roof Coating Value and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.3 Global Cool Roof Coating Price and Trend Forecast (2020-2027)

13.2 Global Cool Roof Coating Consumption Volume, Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.2.1 Global Cool Roof Coating Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.2.2 Global Cool Roof Coating Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.3 Global Cool Roof Coating Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.1 Global Cool Roof Coating Consumption Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.2 Global Cool Roof Coating Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.3 Global Cool Roof Coating Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.4 Global Cool Roof Coating Consumption Volume Forecast by Application (2020-2027)

…continued

