Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Construction Aggregates, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Construction Aggregates industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

CRH PLC, Heidelberg Cement AG

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

Rogers Group Inc.

LafargeHolcim Ltd.

Adelaide Brighton Cement Ltd.

PJSC LSR Group

Vulcan Materials Company

Eurocement Holding AG

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.

By Type:

Crushed Stones

Sand

Gravel

Others

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Construction Aggregates Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Crushed Stones

1.2.2 Sand

1.2.3 Gravel

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Residential

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Industrial

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Construction Aggregates Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Construction Aggregates Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Construction Aggregates Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Construction Aggregates Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Construction Aggregates Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Construction Aggregates (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Construction Aggregates Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Construction Aggregates Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Construction Aggregates (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Construction Aggregates Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Construction Aggregates Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Construction Aggregates (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Construction Aggregates Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Construction Aggregates Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Construction Aggregates Market Analysis

3.1 United States Construction Aggregates Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Construction Aggregates Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Construction Aggregates Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Construction Aggregates Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Construction Aggregates Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Construction Aggregates Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Construction Aggregates Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Construction Aggregates Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Construction Aggregates Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Construction Aggregates Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Construction Aggregates Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Construction Aggregates Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Construction Aggregates Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Construction Aggregates Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Construction Aggregates Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

….continued

