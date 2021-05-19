Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI), downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
BASF SE
LookChem
Bayer MaterialScience
Hubei Changheng Biological Products Co., Ltd.
Dow Chemical Company
Anderson Development Company
Career Henan Chemical Co
Yantai Sanjiang Chemical Industry Material
Huntsman Corporation
By Type:
Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI)
Toluene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (TDI)
Aliphatic Isocyanates
By Application:
Foams
Paints & Coatings,
Adhesives & Sealers
Elastomers & Binders
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI)
1.2.2 Toluene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (TDI)
1.2.3 Aliphatic Isocyanates
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Foams
1.3.2 Paints & Coatings,
1.3.3 Adhesives & Sealers
1.3.4 Elastomers & Binders
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Market Analysis
3.1 United States Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Market Analysis
5.1 China Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Market Analysis
8.1 India Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
11.1 BASF SE
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Analysis
11.1.3 BASF SE Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.1.4 BASF SE Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Sales by Region
11.2 LookChem
11.2.1 Business Overview
11.2.2 Products Analysis
11.2.3 LookChem Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.2.4 LookChem Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Sales by Region
11.3 Bayer MaterialScience
11.3.1 Business Overview
11.3.2 Products Analysis
11.3.3 Bayer MaterialScience Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.3.4 Bayer MaterialScience Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Sales by Region
11.4 Hubei Changheng Biological Products Co., Ltd.
11.4.1 Business Overview
11.4.2 Products Analysis
11.4.3 Hubei Changheng Biological Products Co., Ltd. Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.4.4 Hubei Changheng Biological Products Co., Ltd. Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Sales by Region
11.5 Dow Chemical Company
11.5.1 Business Overview
11.5.2 Products Analysis
11.5.3 Dow Chemical Company Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.5.4 Dow Chemical Company Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Sales by Region
11.6 Anderson Development Company
11.6.1 Business Overview
11.6.2 Products Analysis
11.6.3 Anderson Development Company Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.6.4 Anderson Development Company Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Sales by Region
11.7 Career Henan Chemical Co
11.7.1 Business Overview
11.7.2 Products Analysis
11.7.3 Career Henan Chemical Co Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.7.4 Career Henan Chemical Co Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Sales by Region
11.8 Yantai Sanjiang Chemical Industry Material
11.8.1 Business Overview
11.8.2 Products Analysis
11.8.3 Yantai Sanjiang Chemical Industry Material Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.8.4 Yantai Sanjiang Chemical Industry Material Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Sales by Region
11.9 Huntsman Corporation
11.9.1 Business Overview
11.9.2 Products Analysis
11.9.3 Huntsman Corporation Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.9.4 Huntsman Corporation Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Sales by Region
12 Marketing Strategy Analysis
12.1 Marketing Channel
12.1.1 Direct Marketing
12.1.2 Indirect Marketing
12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend
12.2 Market Positioning
12.2.1 Pricing Strategy
12.2.2 Brand Strategy
12.2.3 Target Client
12.3 Distributors/Traders List
13 Global Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Market Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1 Global Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.1 Global Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.2 Global Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Value and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.3 Global Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Price and Trend Forecast (2020-2027)
13.2 Global Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Consumption Volume, Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.2.1 Global Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.2.2 Global Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.3 Global Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.1 Global Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Consumption Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.2 Global Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.3 Global Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.4 Global Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Consumption Volume Forecast by Application (2020-2027)
14 Research Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Research Data Source
List of Tables and Figures
Global Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Region 2015-2027
Global Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Product Type from 2015-2027
Global Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Application 2015-2027
Figure Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Picture
Table Product Specifications of Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI)
Figure Global Sales Market Share of Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) by Type in 2019
Table Types of Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI)
Figure Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Picture
Figure Toluene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (TDI) Picture
Figure Aliphatic Isocyanates Picture
Figure Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Consumption Market Share by Application in 2019
Table Application of Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI)
Figure Foams Picture
Figure Paints & Coatings, Picture
Figure Adhesives & Sealers Picture
Figure Elastomers & Binders Picture
Figure United States Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Europe Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Germany Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure UK Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure France Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Italy Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Spain Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Poland Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Russia Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure China Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Japan Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Southeast Asia Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Indonesia Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Thailand Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Philippines Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Malaysia Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Singapore Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Vietnam Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure India Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Brazil Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure GCC Countries Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Saudi Arabia Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure United Arab Emirates Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Qatar Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Bahrain Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Table Emerging and Growing Market of Chlorosulfonyl Isocyanate (CSI)
Table Industry Limitations
Table Opportunities and Development Trends
….….Continued
