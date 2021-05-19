Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Ceramic Proppant, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Ceramic Proppant industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Mineração Curimbaba Ltda. (Brazil)

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (U.S.)

Hi-Crush Partners LP (U.S.)

Saint-Gobain Proppant Inc. (U.S.)

Yixing Orient Petroleum Proppant Co., Ltd. (China)

Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. (U.S.)

Hexion Inc. (U.S.)

Carbo Ceramics Inc. (U.S.)

JSC Borovichi Refractories Plant (Russia)

China GengSheng Minerals, Inc. (China)

By Type:

Granular

Powder

By Application:

Oil & Gas

Building & Construction

Chemicals

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Ceramic Proppant Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Granular

1.2.2 Powder

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Oil & Gas

1.3.2 Building & Construction

1.3.3 Chemicals

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Ceramic Proppant Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Ceramic Proppant Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Ceramic Proppant Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Ceramic Proppant Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Ceramic Proppant Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Ceramic Proppant (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Ceramic Proppant Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Ceramic Proppant Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Ceramic Proppant (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Ceramic Proppant Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Ceramic Proppant Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Ceramic Proppant (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Ceramic Proppant Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Ceramic Proppant Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Ceramic Proppant Market Analysis

3.1 United States Ceramic Proppant Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Ceramic Proppant Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Ceramic Proppant Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Ceramic Proppant Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Ceramic Proppant Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Ceramic Proppant Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Ceramic Proppant Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Ceramic Proppant Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Ceramic Proppant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Ceramic Proppant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Ceramic Proppant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Ceramic Proppant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Ceramic Proppant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Ceramic Proppant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Ceramic Proppant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Ceramic Proppant Market Analysis

5.1 China Ceramic Proppant Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Ceramic Proppant Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Ceramic Proppant Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Ceramic Proppant Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Ceramic Proppant Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Ceramic Proppant Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Ceramic Proppant Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Ceramic Proppant Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Ceramic Proppant Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Ceramic Proppant Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Ceramic Proppant Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Ceramic Proppant Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Ceramic Proppant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Ceramic Proppant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Ceramic Proppant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Ceramic Proppant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Ceramic Proppant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Ceramic Proppant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Ceramic Proppant Market Analysis

8.1 India Ceramic Proppant Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Ceramic Proppant Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Ceramic Proppant Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Ceramic Proppant Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Ceramic Proppant Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Ceramic Proppant Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Ceramic Proppant Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Ceramic Proppant Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Ceramic Proppant Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Ceramic Proppant Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Ceramic Proppant Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Ceramic Proppant Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Ceramic Proppant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Ceramic Proppant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Ceramic Proppant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Ceramic Proppant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 Mineração Curimbaba Ltda. (Brazil)

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 Mineração Curimbaba Ltda. (Brazil) Ceramic Proppant Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 Mineração Curimbaba Ltda. (Brazil) Ceramic Proppant Sales by Region

11.2 U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (U.S.)

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (U.S.) Ceramic Proppant Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (U.S.) Ceramic Proppant Sales by Region

11.3 Hi-Crush Partners LP (U.S.)

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 Hi-Crush Partners LP (U.S.) Ceramic Proppant Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 Hi-Crush Partners LP (U.S.) Ceramic Proppant Sales by Region

11.4 Saint-Gobain Proppant Inc. (U.S.)

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 Saint-Gobain Proppant Inc. (U.S.) Ceramic Proppant Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 Saint-Gobain Proppant Inc. (U.S.) Ceramic Proppant Sales by Region

11.5 Yixing Orient Petroleum Proppant Co., Ltd. (China)

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 Yixing Orient Petroleum Proppant Co., Ltd. (China) Ceramic Proppant Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 Yixing Orient Petroleum Proppant Co., Ltd. (China) Ceramic Proppant Sales by Region

11.6 Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. (U.S.)

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Analysis

11.6.3 Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. (U.S.) Ceramic Proppant Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.6.4 Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. (U.S.) Ceramic Proppant Sales by Region

11.7 Hexion Inc. (U.S.)

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Analysis

11.7.3 Hexion Inc. (U.S.) Ceramic Proppant Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.7.4 Hexion Inc. (U.S.) Ceramic Proppant Sales by Region

11.8 Carbo Ceramics Inc. (U.S.)

11.8.1 Business Overview

11.8.2 Products Analysis

11.8.3 Carbo Ceramics Inc. (U.S.) Ceramic Proppant Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.8.4 Carbo Ceramics Inc. (U.S.) Ceramic Proppant Sales by Region

11.9 JSC Borovichi Refractories Plant (Russia)

11.9.1 Business Overview

11.9.2 Products Analysis

11.9.3 JSC Borovichi Refractories Plant (Russia) Ceramic Proppant Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.9.4 JSC Borovichi Refractories Plant (Russia) Ceramic Proppant Sales by Region

11.10 China GengSheng Minerals, Inc. (China)

11.10.1 Business Overview

11.10.2 Products Analysis

11.10.3 China GengSheng Minerals, Inc. (China) Ceramic Proppant Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.10.4 China GengSheng Minerals, Inc. (China) Ceramic Proppant Sales by Region

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis

12.1 Marketing Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

12.2 Market Positioning

12.2.1 Pricing Strategy

12.2.2 Brand Strategy

12.2.3 Target Client

12.3 Distributors/Traders List

13 Global Ceramic Proppant Market Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1 Global Ceramic Proppant Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.1 Global Ceramic Proppant Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.2 Global Ceramic Proppant Value and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.3 Global Ceramic Proppant Price and Trend Forecast (2020-2027)

13.2 Global Ceramic Proppant Consumption Volume, Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.2.1 Global Ceramic Proppant Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.2.2 Global Ceramic Proppant Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.3 Global Ceramic Proppant Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.1 Global Ceramic Proppant Consumption Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.2 Global Ceramic Proppant Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.3 Global Ceramic Proppant Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.4 Global Ceramic Proppant Consumption Volume Forecast by Application (2020-2027)

14 Research Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Research Data Source

List of Tables and Figures

Global Ceramic Proppant Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Region 2015-2027

Global Ceramic Proppant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Product Type from 2015-2027

Global Ceramic Proppant Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Application 2015-2027

Figure Ceramic Proppant Picture

Table Product Specifications of Ceramic Proppant

Figure Global Sales Market Share of Ceramic Proppant by Type in 2019

Table Types of Ceramic Proppant

Figure Granular Picture

Figure Powder Picture

Figure Ceramic Proppant Consumption Market Share by Application in 2019

Table Application of Ceramic Proppant

Figure Oil & Gas Picture

Figure Building & Construction Picture

Figure Chemicals Picture

Figure Others Picture

Figure United States Ceramic Proppant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Europe Ceramic Proppant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Germany Ceramic Proppant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure UK Ceramic Proppant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure France Ceramic Proppant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Italy Ceramic Proppant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Spain Ceramic Proppant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Poland Ceramic Proppant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Russia Ceramic Proppant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure China Ceramic Proppant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Japan Ceramic Proppant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Southeast Asia Ceramic Proppant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Indonesia Ceramic Proppant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Thailand Ceramic Proppant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Philippines Ceramic Proppant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Malaysia Ceramic Proppant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Singapore Ceramic Proppant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Vietnam Ceramic Proppant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure India Ceramic Proppant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Brazil Ceramic Proppant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure GCC Countries Ceramic Proppant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Saudi Arabia Ceramic Proppant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure United Arab Emirates Ceramic Proppant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Qatar Ceramic Proppant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Bahrain Ceramic Proppant Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Table Emerging and Growing Market of Ceramic Proppant

Table Industry Limitations

Table Opportunities and Development Trends

Figure Global Ceramic Proppant Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

Figure Global Ceramic Proppant Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

Figure Global Ceramic Proppant Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

Table Global Ceramic Proppant Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table Global Ceramic Proppant Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Figure Global Ceramic Proppant Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table Global Ceramic Proppant Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table Global Ceramic Proppant Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Figure Global Ceramic Proppant Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table Global Ceramic Proppant Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

Table Global Ceramic Proppant Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

Figure Global Ceramic Proppant Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

Figure United States Ceramic Proppant Consumption and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure United States Ceramic Proppant Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure United States Ceramic Proppant Sales Price Analysis (2015-2020)

Table United States Ceramic Proppant Consumption Volume by Type

Table United States Ceramic Proppant Consumption Structure by Application

Figure Europe Ceramic Proppant Consumption and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Ceramic Proppant Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Ceramic Proppant Sales Price Analysis (2015-2020)

Table Europe Ceramic Proppant Consumption Volume by Type

Table Europe Ceramic Proppant Consumption Structure by Application

