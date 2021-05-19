Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Cellulosic Fibre, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Cellulosic Fibre industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Tangshan Sanyou Group

Bracell Limited

Grasim Industries Limited

Formosa Chemicals and Fibre Corporation

Kelheim Fibres GmbH

Zhejiang Fulida Co., Ltd.

Lenzing AG

Chengdu Grace Fibres Co. Ltd.

By Type:

Viscose Fibres

Modal Fibres and Lyocell Fibres

By Application:

Textiles and Clothing

Non-Wovens, Industrial

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Cellulosic Fibre Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Viscose Fibres

1.2.2 Modal Fibres and Lyocell Fibres

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Textiles and Clothing

1.3.2 Non-Wovens, Industrial

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Cellulosic Fibre Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Cellulosic Fibre Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Cellulosic Fibre Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Cellulosic Fibre Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Cellulosic Fibre Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Cellulosic Fibre (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Cellulosic Fibre Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Cellulosic Fibre Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Cellulosic Fibre (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Cellulosic Fibre Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Cellulosic Fibre Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Cellulosic Fibre (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Cellulosic Fibre Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Cellulosic Fibre Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Cellulosic Fibre Market Analysis

3.1 United States Cellulosic Fibre Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Cellulosic Fibre Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Cellulosic Fibre Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Cellulosic Fibre Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Cellulosic Fibre Market Analysis

5.1 China Cellulosic Fibre Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Cellulosic Fibre Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Cellulosic Fibre Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Cellulosic Fibre Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Cellulosic Fibre Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Cellulosic Fibre Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Cellulosic Fibre Market Analysis

8.1 India Cellulosic Fibre Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Cellulosic Fibre Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Cellulosic Fibre Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Cellulosic Fibre Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Cellulosic Fibre Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 Tangshan Sanyou Group

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 Tangshan Sanyou Group Cellulosic Fibre Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 Tangshan Sanyou Group Cellulosic Fibre Sales by Region

11.2 Bracell Limited

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 Bracell Limited Cellulosic Fibre Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 Bracell Limited Cellulosic Fibre Sales by Region

11.3 Grasim Industries Limited

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 Grasim Industries Limited Cellulosic Fibre Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 Grasim Industries Limited Cellulosic Fibre Sales by Region

11.4 Formosa Chemicals and Fibre Corporation

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 Formosa Chemicals and Fibre Corporation Cellulosic Fibre Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 Formosa Chemicals and Fibre Corporation Cellulosic Fibre Sales by Region

11.5 Kelheim Fibres GmbH

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 Kelheim Fibres GmbH Cellulosic Fibre Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 Kelheim Fibres GmbH Cellulosic Fibre Sales by Region

11.6 Zhejiang Fulida Co., Ltd.

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Analysis

11.6.3 Zhejiang Fulida Co., Ltd. Cellulosic Fibre Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.6.4 Zhejiang Fulida Co., Ltd. Cellulosic Fibre Sales by Region

11.7 Lenzing AG

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Analysis

11.7.3 Lenzing AG Cellulosic Fibre Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.7.4 Lenzing AG Cellulosic Fibre Sales by Region

11.8 Chengdu Grace Fibres Co. Ltd.

11.8.1 Business Overview

11.8.2 Products Analysis

11.8.3 Chengdu Grace Fibres Co. Ltd. Cellulosic Fibre Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.8.4 Chengdu Grace Fibres Co. Ltd. Cellulosic Fibre Sales by Region

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis

12.1 Marketing Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

12.2 Market Positioning

12.2.1 Pricing Strategy

12.2.2 Brand Strategy

12.2.3 Target Client

12.3 Distributors/Traders List

13 Global Cellulosic Fibre Market Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1 Global Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.1 Global Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.2 Global Cellulosic Fibre Value and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.3 Global Cellulosic Fibre Price and Trend Forecast (2020-2027)

13.2 Global Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Volume, Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.2.1 Global Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.2.2 Global Cellulosic Fibre Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.3 Global Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.1 Global Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.2 Global Cellulosic Fibre Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.3 Global Cellulosic Fibre Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.4 Global Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Volume Forecast by Application (2020-2027)

14 Research Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Research Data Source

List of Tables and Figures

Global Cellulosic Fibre Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Region 2015-2027

Global Cellulosic Fibre Revenue ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Product Type from 2015-2027

Global Cellulosic Fibre Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Application 2015-2027

Figure Cellulosic Fibre Picture

Table Product Specifications of Cellulosic Fibre

Figure Global Sales Market Share of Cellulosic Fibre by Type in 2019

Table Types of Cellulosic Fibre

Figure Viscose Fibres Picture

Figure Modal Fibres and Lyocell Fibres Picture

Figure Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Market Share by Application in 2019

Table Application of Cellulosic Fibre

Figure Textiles and Clothing Picture

Figure Non-Wovens, Industrial Picture

Figure

….continued

