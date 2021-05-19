Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Cellulosic Fibre, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Cellulosic Fibre industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Tangshan Sanyou Group
Bracell Limited
Grasim Industries Limited
Formosa Chemicals and Fibre Corporation
Kelheim Fibres GmbH
Zhejiang Fulida Co., Ltd.
Lenzing AG
Chengdu Grace Fibres Co. Ltd.
By Type:
Viscose Fibres
Modal Fibres and Lyocell Fibres
By Application:
Textiles and Clothing
Non-Wovens, Industrial
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Cellulosic Fibre Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Viscose Fibres
1.2.2 Modal Fibres and Lyocell Fibres
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Textiles and Clothing
1.3.2 Non-Wovens, Industrial
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Cellulosic Fibre Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Cellulosic Fibre Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Cellulosic Fibre Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Cellulosic Fibre Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Cellulosic Fibre Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Cellulosic Fibre (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Cellulosic Fibre Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Cellulosic Fibre Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Cellulosic Fibre (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Cellulosic Fibre Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Cellulosic Fibre Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Cellulosic Fibre (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Cellulosic Fibre Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Cellulosic Fibre Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Cellulosic Fibre Market Analysis
3.1 United States Cellulosic Fibre Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Cellulosic Fibre Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Cellulosic Fibre Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Cellulosic Fibre Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Cellulosic Fibre Market Analysis
5.1 China Cellulosic Fibre Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Cellulosic Fibre Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Cellulosic Fibre Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Cellulosic Fibre Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Cellulosic Fibre Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Cellulosic Fibre Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Cellulosic Fibre Market Analysis
8.1 India Cellulosic Fibre Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Cellulosic Fibre Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Cellulosic Fibre Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Cellulosic Fibre Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Cellulosic Fibre Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
11.1 Tangshan Sanyou Group
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Analysis
11.1.3 Tangshan Sanyou Group Cellulosic Fibre Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.1.4 Tangshan Sanyou Group Cellulosic Fibre Sales by Region
11.2 Bracell Limited
11.2.1 Business Overview
11.2.2 Products Analysis
11.2.3 Bracell Limited Cellulosic Fibre Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.2.4 Bracell Limited Cellulosic Fibre Sales by Region
11.3 Grasim Industries Limited
11.3.1 Business Overview
11.3.2 Products Analysis
11.3.3 Grasim Industries Limited Cellulosic Fibre Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.3.4 Grasim Industries Limited Cellulosic Fibre Sales by Region
11.4 Formosa Chemicals and Fibre Corporation
11.4.1 Business Overview
11.4.2 Products Analysis
11.4.3 Formosa Chemicals and Fibre Corporation Cellulosic Fibre Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.4.4 Formosa Chemicals and Fibre Corporation Cellulosic Fibre Sales by Region
11.5 Kelheim Fibres GmbH
11.5.1 Business Overview
11.5.2 Products Analysis
11.5.3 Kelheim Fibres GmbH Cellulosic Fibre Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.5.4 Kelheim Fibres GmbH Cellulosic Fibre Sales by Region
11.6 Zhejiang Fulida Co., Ltd.
11.6.1 Business Overview
11.6.2 Products Analysis
11.6.3 Zhejiang Fulida Co., Ltd. Cellulosic Fibre Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.6.4 Zhejiang Fulida Co., Ltd. Cellulosic Fibre Sales by Region
11.7 Lenzing AG
11.7.1 Business Overview
11.7.2 Products Analysis
11.7.3 Lenzing AG Cellulosic Fibre Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.7.4 Lenzing AG Cellulosic Fibre Sales by Region
11.8 Chengdu Grace Fibres Co. Ltd.
11.8.1 Business Overview
11.8.2 Products Analysis
11.8.3 Chengdu Grace Fibres Co. Ltd. Cellulosic Fibre Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.8.4 Chengdu Grace Fibres Co. Ltd. Cellulosic Fibre Sales by Region
12 Marketing Strategy Analysis
12.1 Marketing Channel
12.1.1 Direct Marketing
12.1.2 Indirect Marketing
12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend
12.2 Market Positioning
12.2.1 Pricing Strategy
12.2.2 Brand Strategy
12.2.3 Target Client
12.3 Distributors/Traders List
13 Global Cellulosic Fibre Market Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1 Global Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.1 Global Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.2 Global Cellulosic Fibre Value and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.3 Global Cellulosic Fibre Price and Trend Forecast (2020-2027)
13.2 Global Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Volume, Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.2.1 Global Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.2.2 Global Cellulosic Fibre Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.3 Global Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.1 Global Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.2 Global Cellulosic Fibre Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.3 Global Cellulosic Fibre Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.4 Global Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Volume Forecast by Application (2020-2027)
14 Research Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Research Data Source
List of Tables and Figures
Global Cellulosic Fibre Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Region 2015-2027
Global Cellulosic Fibre Revenue ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Product Type from 2015-2027
Global Cellulosic Fibre Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Application 2015-2027
Figure Cellulosic Fibre Picture
Table Product Specifications of Cellulosic Fibre
Figure Global Sales Market Share of Cellulosic Fibre by Type in 2019
Table Types of Cellulosic Fibre
Figure Viscose Fibres Picture
Figure Modal Fibres and Lyocell Fibres Picture
Figure Cellulosic Fibre Consumption Market Share by Application in 2019
Table Application of Cellulosic Fibre
Figure Textiles and Clothing Picture
Figure Non-Wovens, Industrial Picture
Figure
….continued
