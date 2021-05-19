Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Borax, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Borax industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Borax

Orocobre

Searles Valley Minerals

Raj Borax Private Ltd

Elsmere Canyon

Borax Morarji Limited

U.S. Borax, Inc

By Type:

Anhydrous Borax (Na2B4O7)

Borax Pentahydrate (Na2B4O7 5H2O)

Borax Decahydrate (Na2B4O7 10H2O)

By Application:

Boric Acid

Fiberglass

Enamel

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Borax Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Anhydrous Borax (Na2B4O7)

1.2.2 Borax Pentahydrate (Na2B4O7 5H2O)

1.2.3 Borax Decahydrate (Na2B4O7 10H2O)

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Boric Acid

1.3.2 Fiberglass

1.3.3 Enamel

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Borax Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Borax Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Borax Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Borax Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Borax Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Borax (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Borax Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Borax Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Borax (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Borax Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Borax Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Borax (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Borax Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Borax Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Borax Market Analysis

3.1 United States Borax Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Borax Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Borax Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Borax Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Borax Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Borax Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Borax Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Borax Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Borax Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Borax Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Borax Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Borax Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Borax Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Borax Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Borax Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Borax Market Analysis

5.1 China Borax Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Borax Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Borax Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Borax Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Borax Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Borax Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Borax Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Borax Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Borax Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Borax Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Borax Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Borax Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Borax Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Borax Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Borax Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Borax Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Borax Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

….continued

