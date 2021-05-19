Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Borax, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Borax industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Borax
Orocobre
Searles Valley Minerals
Raj Borax Private Ltd
Elsmere Canyon
Borax Morarji Limited
U.S. Borax, Inc
By Type:
Anhydrous Borax (Na2B4O7)
Borax Pentahydrate (Na2B4O7 5H2O)
Borax Decahydrate (Na2B4O7 10H2O)
By Application:
Boric Acid
Fiberglass
Enamel
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Borax Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Anhydrous Borax (Na2B4O7)
1.2.2 Borax Pentahydrate (Na2B4O7 5H2O)
1.2.3 Borax Decahydrate (Na2B4O7 10H2O)
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Boric Acid
1.3.2 Fiberglass
1.3.3 Enamel
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Borax Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Borax Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Borax Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Borax Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Borax Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Borax (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Borax Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Borax Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Borax (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Borax Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Borax Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Borax (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Borax Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Borax Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Borax Market Analysis
3.1 United States Borax Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Borax Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Borax Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Borax Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Borax Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Borax Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Borax Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Borax Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Borax Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Borax Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Borax Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Borax Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Borax Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Borax Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Borax Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Borax Market Analysis
5.1 China Borax Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Borax Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Borax Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Borax Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Borax Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Borax Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Borax Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Borax Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Borax Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Borax Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Borax Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Borax Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Borax Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Borax Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Borax Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Borax Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Borax Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
….continued
