Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Bioplastics, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Bioplastics industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Futerro
API SpA
Natureworks LLC
DowDuPont
Minima
Metbolix Inc.
BASF SE
Danimer Scientific
Arkema SA
Corbion
Yield10 Bioscience Inc.
Novamont SpA
Braskem
Biotec
By Type:
Bio and Fossil-based Biodegradables
Bio-based Non-biodegradables
By Application:
Bottle Manufacturing
Packaging
Textiles
Food Service Disposables
Agriculture & Horticulture
Automobiles
Building & Construction
Electronics
Consumer Durables
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Bioplastics Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Bio and Fossil-based Biodegradables
1.2.2 Bio-based Non-biodegradables
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Bottle Manufacturing
1.3.2 Packaging
1.3.3 Textiles
1.3.4 Food Service Disposables
1.3.5 Agriculture & Horticulture
1.3.6 Automobiles
1.3.7 Building & Construction
1.3.8 Electronics
1.3.9 Consumer Durables
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Bioplastics Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Bioplastics Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Bioplastics Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Bioplastics Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Bioplastics Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Bioplastics (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Bioplastics Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Bioplastics Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Bioplastics (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Bioplastics Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Bioplastics Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Bioplastics (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Bioplastics Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Bioplastics Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Bioplastics Market Analysis
3.1 United States Bioplastics Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Bioplastics Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Bioplastics Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Bioplastics Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Bioplastics Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Bioplastics Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Bioplastics Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Bioplastics Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Bioplastics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Bioplastics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Bioplastics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Bioplastics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Bioplastics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Bioplastics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Bioplastics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Bioplastics Market Analysis
5.1 China Bioplastics Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Bioplastics Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Bioplastics Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Bioplastics Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Bioplastics Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Bioplastics Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Bioplastics Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Bioplastics Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Bioplastics Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Bioplastics Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Bioplastics Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Bioplastics Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Bioplastics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Bioplastics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Bioplastics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Bioplastics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Bioplastics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Bioplastics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Bioplastics Market Analysis
8.1 India Bioplastics Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Bioplastics Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Bioplastics Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Bioplastics Market Analysis
….continued
