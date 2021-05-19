Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Bioplastics, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Bioplastics industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Futerro

API SpA

Natureworks LLC

DowDuPont

Minima

Metbolix Inc.

BASF SE

Danimer Scientific

Arkema SA

Corbion

Yield10 Bioscience Inc.

Novamont SpA

Braskem

Biotec

By Type:

Bio and Fossil-based Biodegradables

Bio-based Non-biodegradables

By Application:

Bottle Manufacturing

Packaging

Textiles

Food Service Disposables

Agriculture & Horticulture

Automobiles

Building & Construction

Electronics

Consumer Durables

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Bioplastics Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Bio and Fossil-based Biodegradables

1.2.2 Bio-based Non-biodegradables

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Bottle Manufacturing

1.3.2 Packaging

1.3.3 Textiles

1.3.4 Food Service Disposables

1.3.5 Agriculture & Horticulture

1.3.6 Automobiles

1.3.7 Building & Construction

1.3.8 Electronics

1.3.9 Consumer Durables

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Bioplastics Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Bioplastics Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Bioplastics Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Bioplastics Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Bioplastics Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Bioplastics (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Bioplastics Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Bioplastics Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Bioplastics (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Bioplastics Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Bioplastics Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Bioplastics (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Bioplastics Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Bioplastics Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Bioplastics Market Analysis

3.1 United States Bioplastics Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Bioplastics Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Bioplastics Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Bioplastics Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Bioplastics Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Bioplastics Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Bioplastics Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Bioplastics Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Bioplastics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Bioplastics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Bioplastics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Bioplastics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Bioplastics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Bioplastics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Bioplastics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Bioplastics Market Analysis

5.1 China Bioplastics Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Bioplastics Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Bioplastics Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Bioplastics Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Bioplastics Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Bioplastics Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Bioplastics Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Bioplastics Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Bioplastics Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Bioplastics Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Bioplastics Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Bioplastics Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Bioplastics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Bioplastics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Bioplastics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Bioplastics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Bioplastics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Bioplastics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Bioplastics Market Analysis

8.1 India Bioplastics Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Bioplastics Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Bioplastics Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Bioplastics Market Analysis

….continued

