Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Bio-Based Polyurethane, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Bio-Based Polyurethane industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Lubrizol
Johnson Controls
Malama Composites
Dow Chemical
Rampf Holding
Mitsui Chemicals
SNP
TSE Industries
Woodbridge Foam
Bayer Material
Rhino Linings
BASF
By Type:
Case (coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers)
Flexible Foams
Rigid Foams
Others
By Application:
Electronics &Electrical Appliances
Automotive
Construction
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Bio-Based Polyurethane Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Case (coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers)
1.2.2 Flexible Foams
1.2.3 Rigid Foams
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Electronics &Electrical Appliances
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Construction
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Bio-Based Polyurethane Market Analysis
3.1 United States Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Bio-Based Polyurethane Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Bio-Based Polyurethane Market Analysis
5.1 China Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Bio-Based Polyurethane Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Bio-Based Polyurethane Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Bio-Based Polyurethane Market Analysis
8.1 India Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Bio-Based Polyurethane Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Bio-Based Polyurethane Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
11.1 Lubrizol
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Analysis
11.1.3 Lubrizol Bio-Based Polyurethane Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.1.4 Lubrizol Bio-Based Polyurethane Sales by Region
11.2 Johnson Controls
11.2.1 Business Overview
11.2.2 Products Analysis
11.2.3 Johnson Controls Bio-Based Polyurethane Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.2.4 Johnson Controls Bio-Based Polyurethane Sales by Region
11.3 Malama Composites
…continued
