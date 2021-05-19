Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Bio-Based Polyurethane, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Bio-Based Polyurethane industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Lubrizol

Johnson Controls

Malama Composites

Dow Chemical

Rampf Holding

Mitsui Chemicals

SNP

TSE Industries

Woodbridge Foam

Bayer Material

Rhino Linings

BASF

By Type:

Case (coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers)

Flexible Foams

Rigid Foams

Others

By Application:

Electronics &Electrical Appliances

Automotive

Construction

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Bio-Based Polyurethane Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Case (coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers)

1.2.2 Flexible Foams

1.2.3 Rigid Foams

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Electronics &Electrical Appliances

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Bio-Based Polyurethane Market Analysis

3.1 United States Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Bio-Based Polyurethane Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Bio-Based Polyurethane Market Analysis

5.1 China Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Bio-Based Polyurethane Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Bio-Based Polyurethane Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Bio-Based Polyurethane Market Analysis

8.1 India Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Bio-Based Polyurethane Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Bio-Based Polyurethane Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Bio-Based Polyurethane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 Lubrizol

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 Lubrizol Bio-Based Polyurethane Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 Lubrizol Bio-Based Polyurethane Sales by Region

11.2 Johnson Controls

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 Johnson Controls Bio-Based Polyurethane Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 Johnson Controls Bio-Based Polyurethane Sales by Region

11.3 Malama Composites

…continued

