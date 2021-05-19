Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Beauty and Personal Care Products, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Beauty and Personal Care Products industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Avon Products Inc.
Procter & Gamble Co
L’Oreal S.A.
Beiersdorf AG
Revlon, Inc.
Avon Products, Inc.
Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
Unilever
By Type:
Hair Care Products
Facial Care Products
Shower Gels
Oral Care
Men’s Grooming Products
Deodrants and Antiperspirants
Cosmetics/Make-up Products
By Application:
Specialist Retail Stores
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Pharmacies/Drug Stores
Online Retail Channels
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Beauty and Personal Care Products Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Hair Care Products
1.2.2 Facial Care Products
1.2.3 Shower Gels
1.2.4 Oral Care
1.2.5 Men’s Grooming Products
1.2.6 Deodrants and Antiperspirants
1.2.7 Cosmetics/Make-up Products
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Specialist Retail Stores
1.3.2 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
1.3.3 Convenience Stores
1.3.4 Pharmacies/Drug Stores
1.3.5 Online Retail Channels
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Beauty and Personal Care Products (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Beauty and Personal Care Products (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Beauty and Personal Care Products (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Analysis
3.1 United States Beauty and Personal Care Products Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Beauty and Personal Care Products Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Beauty and Personal Care Products Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Beauty and Personal Care Products Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Beauty and Personal Care Products Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Beauty and Personal Care Products Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Beauty and Personal Care Products Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Beauty and Personal Care Products Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Beauty and Personal Care Products Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Beauty and Personal Care Products Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Beauty and Personal Care Products Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Beauty and Personal Care Products Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Beauty and Personal Care Products Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Beauty and Personal Care Products Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Analysis
5.1 China Beauty and Personal Care Products Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Beauty and Personal Care Products Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Beauty and Personal Care Products Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Beauty and Personal Care Products Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Beauty and Personal Care Products Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Beauty and Personal Care Products Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Beauty and Personal Care Products Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Beauty and Personal Care Products Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Beauty and Personal Care Products Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Beauty and Personal Care Products Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Beauty and Personal Care Products Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Beauty and Personal Care Products Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Beauty and Personal Care Products Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Beauty and Personal Care Products Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Beauty and Personal Care Products Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Beauty and Personal Care Products Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Analysis
8.1 India Beauty and Personal Care Products Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Beauty and Personal Care Products Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Beauty and Personal Care Products Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Beauty and Personal Care Products Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Beauty and Personal Care Products Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Beauty and Personal Care Products Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Beauty and Personal Care Products Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Beauty and Personal Care Products Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Beauty and Personal Care Products Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Beauty and Personal Care Products Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Beauty and Personal Care Products Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Beauty and Personal Care Products Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Beauty and Personal Care Products Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain Beauty and Personal Care Products Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
11.1 Avon Products Inc.
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Analysis
11.1.3 Avon Products Inc. Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.1.4 Avon Products Inc. Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales by Region
11.2 Procter & Gamble Co
11.2.1 Business Overview
11.2.2 Products Analysis
11.2.3 Procter & Gamble Co Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.2.4 Procter & Gamble Co Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales by Region
11.3 L’Oreal S.A.
11.3.1 Business Overview
11.3.2 Products Analysis
11.3.3 L’Oreal S.A. Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.3.4 L’Oreal S.A. Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales by Region
11.4 Beiersdorf AG
11.4.1 Business Overview
11.4.2 Products Analysis
11.4.3 Beiersdorf AG Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.4.4 Beiersdorf AG Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales by Region
11.5 Revlon, Inc.
11.5.1 Business Overview
11.5.2 Products Analysis
11.5.3 Revlon, Inc. Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.5.4 Revlon, Inc. Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales by Region
11.6 Avon Products, Inc.
11.6.1 Business Overview
11.6.2 Products Analysis
11.6.3 Avon Products, Inc. Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.6.4 Avon Products, Inc. Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales by Region
11.7 Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
11.7.1 Business Overview
11.7.2 Products Analysis
11.7.3 Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.7.4 Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales by Region
11.8 Unilever
11.8.1 Business Overview
11.8.2 Products Analysis
11.8.3 Unilever Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.8.4 Unilever Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales by Region
12 Marketing Strategy Analysis
12.1 Marketing Channel
12.1.1 Direct Marketing
12.1.2 Indirect Marketing
12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend
12.2 Market Positioning
12.2.1 Pricing Strategy
12.2.2 Brand Strategy
12.2.3 Target Client
12.3 Distributors/Traders List
13 Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1 Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.1 Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.2 Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Value and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.3 Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Price and Trend Forecast (2020-2027)
13.2 Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Consumption Volume, Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.2.1 Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.2.2 Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.3 Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.1 Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Consumption Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.2 Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.3 Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.4 Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Consumption Volume Forecast by Application (2020-2027)
14 Research Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Research Data Source
List of Tables and Figures
Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Region 2015-2027
Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Revenue ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Product Type from 2015-2027
Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Application 2015-2027
Figure Beauty and Personal Care Products Picture
Table Product Specifications of Beauty and Personal Care Products
Figure Global Sales Market Share of Beauty and Personal Care Products by Type in 2019
Table Types of Beauty and Personal Care Products
Figure Hair Care Products Picture
Figure Facial Care Products Picture
Figure Shower Gels Picture
Figure Oral Care Picture
Figure Men’s Grooming Products Picture
Figure Deodrants and Antiperspirants Picture
….continued
