Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Aviation Kerosene, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Aviation Kerosene industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Gazprom
Air BP
Primus Green Energy
Neste Oil
Gevo
AltAir Fuels
Hindustan petroleum
LanzaTech
Solena Fuels
Exide
Honeywell
Shell
Amyris
Solazyme
SkyNRG
Exxon Mobil
Statoil
Chevron
By Type:
Jet A
Jet A-1
Jet B
By Application:
Civil Aviation
Military Aviation
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Aviation Kerosene Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Jet A
1.2.2 Jet A-1
1.2.3 Jet B
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Civil Aviation
1.3.2 Military Aviation
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Aviation Kerosene Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Aviation Kerosene Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Aviation Kerosene Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Aviation Kerosene Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Aviation Kerosene Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Aviation Kerosene (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Aviation Kerosene Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Aviation Kerosene Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Aviation Kerosene (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Aviation Kerosene Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Aviation Kerosene Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Aviation Kerosene (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Aviation Kerosene Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Aviation Kerosene Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Aviation Kerosene Market Analysis
3.1 United States Aviation Kerosene Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Aviation Kerosene Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Aviation Kerosene Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Aviation Kerosene Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Aviation Kerosene Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Aviation Kerosene Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Aviation Kerosene Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Aviation Kerosene Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Aviation Kerosene Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
….continued
