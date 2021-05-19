Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Automotive Refinish Paint, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Automotive Refinish Paint industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
PPG Industries
WEG Group
DSM
HMG Paints Limited
3M
U.S. Paint Corporation
Novol Sp. Z.o.o.
Alps Coating Sdn. Bhd.
Sherwin Williams Company
Dow Chemical Company
Noroo Paint & Coatings
Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd
Samhwa Paints Industrial Co., Ltd
Covestro AG
The Lubrizol Corporation
Guangzhou Zhenroumei Chemical Coating Limited
Kazoo Nobel N.V.
Axalta Coating Systems
By Type:
Primer
Base Coat
Top Coat
Clear Coat
By Application:
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Automotive Refinish Paint Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Primer
1.2.2 Base Coat
1.2.3 Top Coat
1.2.4 Clear Coat
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Passenger Cars
1.3.2 Commercial Vehicles
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Automotive Refinish Paint Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Automotive Refinish Paint Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Automotive Refinish Paint Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Automotive Refinish Paint Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Automotive Refinish Paint Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Automotive Refinish Paint (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Automotive Refinish Paint Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Automotive Refinish Paint (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Automotive Refinish Paint Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Automotive Refinish Paint (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Refinish Paint Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Automotive Refinish Paint Market Analysis
3.1 United States Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Automotive Refinish Paint Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Automotive Refinish Paint Market Analysis
5.1 China Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Automotive Refinish Paint Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Automotive Refinish Paint Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Automotive Refinish Paint Market Analysis
8.1 India Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Automotive Refinish Paint Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Automotive Refinish Paint Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
11.1 PPG Industries
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Analysis
11.1.3 PPG Industries Automotive Refinish Paint Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.1.4 PPG Industries Automotive Refinish Paint Sales by Region
11.2 WEG Group
11.2.1 Business Overview
11.2.2 Products Analysis
11.2.3 WEG Group Automotive Refinish Paint Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.2.4 WEG Group Automotive Refinish Paint Sales by Region
11.3 DSM
11.3.1 Business Overview
11.3.2 Products Analysis
11.3.3 DSM Automotive Refinish Paint Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.3.4 DSM Automotive Refinish Paint Sales by Region
11.4 HMG Paints Limited
11.4.1 Business Overview
11.4.2 Products Analysis
11.4.3 HMG Paints Limited Automotive Refinish Paint Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.4.4 HMG Paints Limited Automotive Refinish Paint Sales by Region
11.5 3M
11.5.1 Business Overview
11.5.2 Products Analysis
11.5.3 3M Automotive Refinish Paint Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.5.4 3M Automotive Refinish Paint Sales by Region
11.6 U.S. Paint Corporation
11.6.1 Business Overview
11.6.2 Products Analysis
11.6.3 U.S. Paint Corporation Automotive Refinish Paint Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.6.4 U.S. Paint Corporation Automotive Refinish Paint Sales by Region
11.7 Novol Sp. Z.o.o.
11.7.1 Business Overview
11.7.2 Products Analysis
11.7.3 Novol Sp. Z.o.o. Automotive Refinish Paint Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.7.4 Novol Sp. Z.o.o. Automotive Refinish Paint Sales by Region
11.8 Alps Coating Sdn. Bhd.
11.8.1 Business Overview
11.8.2 Products Analysis
11.8.3 Alps Coating Sdn. Bhd. Automotive Refinish Paint Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.8.4 Alps Coating Sdn. Bhd. Automotive Refinish Paint Sales by Region
11.9 Sherwin Williams Company
11.9.1 Business Overview
11.9.2 Products Analysis
11.9.3 Sherwin Williams Company Automotive Refinish Paint Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.9.4 Sherwin Williams Company Automotive Refinish Paint Sales by Region
11.10 Dow Chemical Company
11.10.1 Business Overview
11.10.2 Products Analysis
11.10.3 Dow Chemical Company Automotive Refinish Paint Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.10.4 Dow Chemical Company Automotive Refinish Paint Sales by Region
11.11 Noroo Paint & Coatings
11.11.1 Business Overview
11.11.2 Products Analysis
11.11.3 Noroo Paint & Coatings Automotive Refinish Paint Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.11.4 Noroo Paint & Coatings Automotive Refinish Paint Sales by Region
11.12 Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd
11.12.1 Business Overview
11.12.2 Products Analysis
11.12.3 Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd Automotive Refinish Paint Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.12.4 Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd Automotive Refinish Paint Sales by Region
11.13 Samhwa Paints Industrial Co., Ltd
11.13.1 Business Overview
11.13.2 Products Analysis
11.13.3 Samhwa Paints Industrial Co., Ltd Automotive Refinish Paint Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.13.4 Samhwa Paints Industrial Co., Ltd Automotive Refinish Paint Sales by Region
11.14 Covestro AG
11.14.1 Business Overview
11.14.2 Products Analysis
11.14.3 Covestro AG Automotive Refinish Paint Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.14.4 Covestro AG Automotive Refinish Paint Sales by Region
11.15 The Lubrizol Corporation
11.15.1 Business Overview
11.15.2 Products Analysis
11.15.3 The Lubrizol Corporation Automotive Refinish Paint Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.15.4 The Lubrizol Corporation Automotive Refinish Paint Sales by Region
11.16 Guangzhou Zhenroumei Chemical Coating Limited
11.16.1 Business Overview
11.16.2 Products Analysis
11.16.3 Guangzhou Zhenroumei Chemical Coating Limited Automotive Refinish Paint Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.16.4 Guangzhou Zhenroumei Chemical Coating Limited Automotive Refinish Paint Sales by Region
11.17 Kazoo Nobel N.V.
11.17.1 Business Overview
11.17.2 Products Analysis
11.17.3 Kazoo Nobel N.V. Automotive Refinish Paint Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.17.4 Kazoo Nobel N.V. Automotive Refinish Paint Sales by Region
11.18 Axalta Coating Systems
11.18.1 Business Overview
11.18.2 Products Analysis
11.18.3 Axalta Coating Systems Automotive Refinish Paint Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.18.4 Axalta Coating Systems Automotive Refinish Paint Sales by Region
12 Marketing Strategy Analysis
12.1 Marketing Channel
12.1.1 Direct Marketing
12.1.2 Indirect Marketing
12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend
12.2 Market Positioning
12.2.1 Pricing Strategy
12.2.2 Brand Strategy
12.2.3 Target Client
12.3 Distributors/Traders List
13 Global Automotive Refinish Paint Market Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1 Global Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.1 Global Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.2 Global Automotive Refinish Paint Value and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.3 Global Automotive Refinish Paint Price and Trend Forecast (2020-2027)
13.2 Global Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Volume, Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.2.1 Global Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.2.2 Global Automotive Refinish Paint Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.3 Global Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.1 Global Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.2 Global Automotive Refinish Paint Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.3 Global Automotive Refinish Paint Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.4 Global Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Volume Forecast by Application (2020-2027)
14 Research Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Research Data Source
List of Tables and Figures
Global Automotive Refinish Paint Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Region 2015-2027
Global Automotive Refinish Paint Revenue ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Product Type from 2015-2027
Global Automotive Refinish Paint Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Application 2015-2027
Figure Automotive Refinish Paint Picture
Table Product Specifications of Automotive Refinish Paint
Figure Global Sales Market Share of Automotive Refinish Paint by Type in 2019
Table Types of Automotive Refinish Paint
Figure Primer Picture
Figure Base Coat Picture
Figure Top Coat Picture
Figure Clear Coat Picture
Figure Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Market Share by Application in 2019
Table Application of Automotive Refinish Paint
Figure Passenger Cars Picture
Figure Commercial Vehicles Picture
Figure United States Automotive Refinish Paint Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Europe Automotive Refinish Paint Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Germany Automotive Refinish Paint Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure UK Automotive Refinish Paint Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure France Automotive Refinish Paint Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Italy Automotive Refinish Paint Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Spain Automotive Refinish Paint Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Poland Automotive Refinish Paint Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Russia Automotive Refinish Paint Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure China Automotive Refinish Paint Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Japan Automotive Refinish Paint Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Southeast Asia Automotive Refinish Paint Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Indonesia Automotive Refinish Paint Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Thailand Automotive Refinish Paint Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Philippines Automotive Refinish Paint Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Malaysia Automotive Refinish Paint Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Singapore Automotive Refinish Paint Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Vietnam Automotive Refinish Paint Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure India Automotive Refinish Paint Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Brazil Automotive Refinish Paint Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure GCC Countries Automotive Refinish Paint Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Saudi Arabia Automotive Refinish Paint Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure United Arab Emirates Automotive Refinish Paint Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Qatar Automotive Refinish Paint Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Bahrain Automotive Refinish Paint Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Table Emerging and Growing Market of Automotive Refinish Paint
Table Industry Limitations
Tab
….continued
