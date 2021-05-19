Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Automotive Refinish Paint, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Automotive Refinish Paint industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

PPG Industries

WEG Group

DSM

HMG Paints Limited

3M

U.S. Paint Corporation

Novol Sp. Z.o.o.

Alps Coating Sdn. Bhd.

Sherwin Williams Company

Dow Chemical Company

Noroo Paint & Coatings

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd

Samhwa Paints Industrial Co., Ltd

Covestro AG

The Lubrizol Corporation

Guangzhou Zhenroumei Chemical Coating Limited

Kazoo Nobel N.V.

Axalta Coating Systems

By Type:

Primer

Base Coat

Top Coat

Clear Coat

By Application:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Refinish Paint Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Primer

1.2.2 Base Coat

1.2.3 Top Coat

1.2.4 Clear Coat

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Passenger Cars

1.3.2 Commercial Vehicles

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Automotive Refinish Paint Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Automotive Refinish Paint Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Automotive Refinish Paint Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Automotive Refinish Paint Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Automotive Refinish Paint Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Automotive Refinish Paint (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Automotive Refinish Paint Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Automotive Refinish Paint (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Automotive Refinish Paint Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Automotive Refinish Paint (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Refinish Paint Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Automotive Refinish Paint Market Analysis

3.1 United States Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Automotive Refinish Paint Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Automotive Refinish Paint Market Analysis

5.1 China Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Automotive Refinish Paint Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Automotive Refinish Paint Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Automotive Refinish Paint Market Analysis

8.1 India Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Automotive Refinish Paint Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Automotive Refinish Paint Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 PPG Industries

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 PPG Industries Automotive Refinish Paint Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 PPG Industries Automotive Refinish Paint Sales by Region

11.2 WEG Group

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 WEG Group Automotive Refinish Paint Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 WEG Group Automotive Refinish Paint Sales by Region

11.3 DSM

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 DSM Automotive Refinish Paint Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 DSM Automotive Refinish Paint Sales by Region

11.4 HMG Paints Limited

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 HMG Paints Limited Automotive Refinish Paint Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 HMG Paints Limited Automotive Refinish Paint Sales by Region

11.5 3M

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 3M Automotive Refinish Paint Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 3M Automotive Refinish Paint Sales by Region

11.6 U.S. Paint Corporation

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Analysis

11.6.3 U.S. Paint Corporation Automotive Refinish Paint Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.6.4 U.S. Paint Corporation Automotive Refinish Paint Sales by Region

11.7 Novol Sp. Z.o.o.

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Analysis

11.7.3 Novol Sp. Z.o.o. Automotive Refinish Paint Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.7.4 Novol Sp. Z.o.o. Automotive Refinish Paint Sales by Region

11.8 Alps Coating Sdn. Bhd.

11.8.1 Business Overview

11.8.2 Products Analysis

11.8.3 Alps Coating Sdn. Bhd. Automotive Refinish Paint Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.8.4 Alps Coating Sdn. Bhd. Automotive Refinish Paint Sales by Region

11.9 Sherwin Williams Company

11.9.1 Business Overview

11.9.2 Products Analysis

11.9.3 Sherwin Williams Company Automotive Refinish Paint Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.9.4 Sherwin Williams Company Automotive Refinish Paint Sales by Region

11.10 Dow Chemical Company

11.10.1 Business Overview

11.10.2 Products Analysis

11.10.3 Dow Chemical Company Automotive Refinish Paint Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.10.4 Dow Chemical Company Automotive Refinish Paint Sales by Region

11.11 Noroo Paint & Coatings

11.11.1 Business Overview

11.11.2 Products Analysis

11.11.3 Noroo Paint & Coatings Automotive Refinish Paint Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.11.4 Noroo Paint & Coatings Automotive Refinish Paint Sales by Region

11.12 Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd

11.12.1 Business Overview

11.12.2 Products Analysis

11.12.3 Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd Automotive Refinish Paint Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.12.4 Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd Automotive Refinish Paint Sales by Region

11.13 Samhwa Paints Industrial Co., Ltd

11.13.1 Business Overview

11.13.2 Products Analysis

11.13.3 Samhwa Paints Industrial Co., Ltd Automotive Refinish Paint Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.13.4 Samhwa Paints Industrial Co., Ltd Automotive Refinish Paint Sales by Region

11.14 Covestro AG

11.14.1 Business Overview

11.14.2 Products Analysis

11.14.3 Covestro AG Automotive Refinish Paint Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.14.4 Covestro AG Automotive Refinish Paint Sales by Region

11.15 The Lubrizol Corporation

11.15.1 Business Overview

11.15.2 Products Analysis

11.15.3 The Lubrizol Corporation Automotive Refinish Paint Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.15.4 The Lubrizol Corporation Automotive Refinish Paint Sales by Region

11.16 Guangzhou Zhenroumei Chemical Coating Limited

11.16.1 Business Overview

11.16.2 Products Analysis

11.16.3 Guangzhou Zhenroumei Chemical Coating Limited Automotive Refinish Paint Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.16.4 Guangzhou Zhenroumei Chemical Coating Limited Automotive Refinish Paint Sales by Region

11.17 Kazoo Nobel N.V.

11.17.1 Business Overview

11.17.2 Products Analysis

11.17.3 Kazoo Nobel N.V. Automotive Refinish Paint Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.17.4 Kazoo Nobel N.V. Automotive Refinish Paint Sales by Region

11.18 Axalta Coating Systems

11.18.1 Business Overview

11.18.2 Products Analysis

11.18.3 Axalta Coating Systems Automotive Refinish Paint Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.18.4 Axalta Coating Systems Automotive Refinish Paint Sales by Region

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis

12.1 Marketing Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

12.2 Market Positioning

12.2.1 Pricing Strategy

12.2.2 Brand Strategy

12.2.3 Target Client

12.3 Distributors/Traders List

13 Global Automotive Refinish Paint Market Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1 Global Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.1 Global Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.2 Global Automotive Refinish Paint Value and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.3 Global Automotive Refinish Paint Price and Trend Forecast (2020-2027)

13.2 Global Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Volume, Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.2.1 Global Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.2.2 Global Automotive Refinish Paint Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.3 Global Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.1 Global Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.2 Global Automotive Refinish Paint Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.3 Global Automotive Refinish Paint Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.4 Global Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Volume Forecast by Application (2020-2027)

14 Research Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Research Data Source

List of Tables and Figures

Global Automotive Refinish Paint Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Region 2015-2027

Global Automotive Refinish Paint Revenue ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Product Type from 2015-2027

Global Automotive Refinish Paint Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Application 2015-2027

Figure Automotive Refinish Paint Picture

Table Product Specifications of Automotive Refinish Paint

Figure Global Sales Market Share of Automotive Refinish Paint by Type in 2019

Table Types of Automotive Refinish Paint

Figure Primer Picture

Figure Base Coat Picture

Figure Top Coat Picture

Figure Clear Coat Picture

Figure Automotive Refinish Paint Consumption Market Share by Application in 2019

Table Application of Automotive Refinish Paint

Figure Passenger Cars Picture

Figure Commercial Vehicles Picture

Figure United States Automotive Refinish Paint Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Europe Automotive Refinish Paint Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Germany Automotive Refinish Paint Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure UK Automotive Refinish Paint Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure France Automotive Refinish Paint Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Italy Automotive Refinish Paint Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Spain Automotive Refinish Paint Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Poland Automotive Refinish Paint Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Russia Automotive Refinish Paint Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure China Automotive Refinish Paint Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Japan Automotive Refinish Paint Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Southeast Asia Automotive Refinish Paint Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Indonesia Automotive Refinish Paint Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Thailand Automotive Refinish Paint Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Philippines Automotive Refinish Paint Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Malaysia Automotive Refinish Paint Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Singapore Automotive Refinish Paint Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Vietnam Automotive Refinish Paint Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure India Automotive Refinish Paint Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Brazil Automotive Refinish Paint Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure GCC Countries Automotive Refinish Paint Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Saudi Arabia Automotive Refinish Paint Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure United Arab Emirates Automotive Refinish Paint Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Qatar Automotive Refinish Paint Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Bahrain Automotive Refinish Paint Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Table Emerging and Growing Market of Automotive Refinish Paint

Table Industry Limitations

Tab

….continued

