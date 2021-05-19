Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Ammonium Nitrate, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Ammonium Nitrate industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Ammonium nitrate is a chemical compound, the nitrate salt of the ammonium cation. It has the chemical formula NH4NO3, simplified to N2H4O3. It is a white crystal solid and is highly soluble in water. It is predominantly used in agriculture as a high-nitrogen fertilizer. Its other major use is as a component of explosive mixtures used in mining, quarrying, and civil construction.

By Type:

HDAN

LDAN

FGAN

Ammonium Nitrate Solution

By Application:

Ammonium Nitrate Explosive

Ammonium Nitrate Fertilizer

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Ammonium Nitrate Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 HDAN

1.2.2 LDAN

1.2.3 FGAN

1.2.4 Ammonium Nitrate Solution

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Ammonium Nitrate Explosive

1.3.2 Ammonium Nitrate Fertilizer

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Ammonium Nitrate Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Ammonium Nitrate Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Ammonium Nitrate Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Ammonium Nitrate Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Ammonium Nitrate Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Ammonium Nitrate (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Ammonium Nitrate Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Ammonium Nitrate Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Ammonium Nitrate (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Ammonium Nitrate Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Ammonium Nitrate Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Ammonium Nitrate (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Ammonium Nitrate Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Ammonium Nitrate Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Ammonium Nitrate Market Analysis

3.1 United States Ammonium Nitrate Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Ammonium Nitrate Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Ammonium Nitrate Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Ammonium Nitrate Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Ammonium Nitrate Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Ammonium Nitrate Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Ammonium Nitrate Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Ammonium Nitrate Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Ammonium Nitrate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Ammonium Nitrate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

….continued

