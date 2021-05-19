Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Aluminum Sheet and Plate, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Aluminum Sheet and Plate industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Mandel Metals

Liaoning Zhongwang Group

AAG(Asia Alum Group)

Rio Tinto Alcan

Guangdong Fenglu Aluminium Company

Southern Aluminum Industry

Sapa Group

Xingfa Aluminum Holdings

JMA Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum

Alaskan Copper

Alcoa

Shandong Nanshan Aluminum

Alnan

Guangdong Weiye Group

By Type:

Aluminium Sheets, Strips and Plates

Aluminium Foil

Aluminium Wheels

By Application:

Construction

Industrial

Manufacturing

Electrical

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Aluminum Sheet and Plate Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Aluminium Sheets, Strips and Plates

1.2.2 Aluminium Foil

1.2.3 Aluminium Wheels

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Construction

1.3.2 Industrial

1.3.3 Manufacturing

1.3.4 Electrical

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market Analysis

3.1 United States Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market Analysis

5.1 China Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market Analysis

8.1 India Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 Mandel Metals

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 Mandel Metals Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 Mandel Metals Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales by Region

11.2 Liaoning Zhongwang Group

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 Liaoning Zhongwang Group Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 Liaoning Zhongwang Group Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales by Region

11.3 AAG(Asia Alum Group)

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 AAG(Asia Alum Group) Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 AAG(Asia Alum Group) Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales by Region

11.4 Rio Tinto Alcan

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 Rio Tinto Alcan Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 Rio Tinto Alcan Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales by Region

11.5 Guangdong Fenglu Aluminium Company

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 Guangdong Fenglu Aluminium Company Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 Guangdong Fenglu Aluminium Company Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales by Region

11.6 Southern Aluminum Industry

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Analysis

11.6.3 Southern Aluminum Industry Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.6.4 Southern Aluminum Industry Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales by Region

11.7 Sapa Group

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Analysis

11.7.3 Sapa Group Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.7.4 Sapa Group Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales by Region

11.8 Xingfa Aluminum Holdings

11.8.1 Business Overview

11.8.2 Products Analysis

11.8.3 Xingfa Aluminum Holdings Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.8.4 Xingfa Aluminum Holdings Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales by Region

11.9 JMA Aluminum

11.9.1 Business Overview

11.9.2 Products Analysis

11.9.3 JMA Aluminum Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.9.4 JMA Aluminum Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales by Region

11.10 Kaiser Aluminum

11.10.1 Business Overview

11.10.2 Products Analysis

11.10.3 Kaiser Aluminum Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.10.4 Kaiser Aluminum Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales by Region

11.11 Alaskan Copper

11.11.1 Business Overview

11.11.2 Products Analysis

11.11.3 Alaskan Copper Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.11.4 Alaskan Copper Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales by Region

11.12 Alcoa

11.12.1 Business Overview

11.12.2 Products Analysis

11.12.3 Alcoa Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.12.4 Alcoa Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales by Region

11.13 Shandong Nanshan Aluminum

11.13.1 Business Overview

11.13.2 Products Analysis

11.13.3 Shandong Nanshan Aluminum Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.13.4 Shandong Nanshan Aluminum Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales by Region

11.14 Alnan

11.14.1 Business Overview

11.14.2 Products Analysis

11.14.3 Alnan Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.14.4 Alnan Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales by Region

11.15 Guangdong Weiye Group

11.15.1 Business Overview

11.15.2 Products Analysis

11.15.3 Guangdong Weiye Group Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.15.4 Guangdong Weiye Group Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales by Region

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis

12.1 Marketing Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

12.2 Market Positioning

12.2.1 Pricing Strategy

12.2.2 Brand Strategy

12.2.3 Target Client

12.3 Distributors/Traders List

13 Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate

….continued

