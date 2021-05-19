Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Aluminum Sheet and Plate, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Aluminum Sheet and Plate industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Mandel Metals
Liaoning Zhongwang Group
AAG(Asia Alum Group)
Rio Tinto Alcan
Guangdong Fenglu Aluminium Company
Southern Aluminum Industry
Sapa Group
Xingfa Aluminum Holdings
JMA Aluminum
Kaiser Aluminum
Alaskan Copper
Alcoa
Shandong Nanshan Aluminum
Alnan
Guangdong Weiye Group
By Type:
Aluminium Sheets, Strips and Plates
Aluminium Foil
Aluminium Wheels
By Application:
Construction
Industrial
Manufacturing
Electrical
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Aluminum Sheet and Plate Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Aluminium Sheets, Strips and Plates
1.2.2 Aluminium Foil
1.2.3 Aluminium Wheels
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Construction
1.3.2 Industrial
1.3.3 Manufacturing
1.3.4 Electrical
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market Analysis
3.1 United States Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market Analysis
5.1 China Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market Analysis
8.1 India Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain Aluminum Sheet and Plate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
11.1 Mandel Metals
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Analysis
11.1.3 Mandel Metals Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.1.4 Mandel Metals Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales by Region
11.2 Liaoning Zhongwang Group
11.2.1 Business Overview
11.2.2 Products Analysis
11.2.3 Liaoning Zhongwang Group Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.2.4 Liaoning Zhongwang Group Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales by Region
11.3 AAG(Asia Alum Group)
11.3.1 Business Overview
11.3.2 Products Analysis
11.3.3 AAG(Asia Alum Group) Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.3.4 AAG(Asia Alum Group) Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales by Region
11.4 Rio Tinto Alcan
11.4.1 Business Overview
11.4.2 Products Analysis
11.4.3 Rio Tinto Alcan Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.4.4 Rio Tinto Alcan Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales by Region
11.5 Guangdong Fenglu Aluminium Company
11.5.1 Business Overview
11.5.2 Products Analysis
11.5.3 Guangdong Fenglu Aluminium Company Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.5.4 Guangdong Fenglu Aluminium Company Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales by Region
11.6 Southern Aluminum Industry
11.6.1 Business Overview
11.6.2 Products Analysis
11.6.3 Southern Aluminum Industry Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.6.4 Southern Aluminum Industry Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales by Region
11.7 Sapa Group
11.7.1 Business Overview
11.7.2 Products Analysis
11.7.3 Sapa Group Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.7.4 Sapa Group Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales by Region
11.8 Xingfa Aluminum Holdings
11.8.1 Business Overview
11.8.2 Products Analysis
11.8.3 Xingfa Aluminum Holdings Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.8.4 Xingfa Aluminum Holdings Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales by Region
11.9 JMA Aluminum
11.9.1 Business Overview
11.9.2 Products Analysis
11.9.3 JMA Aluminum Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.9.4 JMA Aluminum Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales by Region
11.10 Kaiser Aluminum
11.10.1 Business Overview
11.10.2 Products Analysis
11.10.3 Kaiser Aluminum Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.10.4 Kaiser Aluminum Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales by Region
11.11 Alaskan Copper
11.11.1 Business Overview
11.11.2 Products Analysis
11.11.3 Alaskan Copper Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.11.4 Alaskan Copper Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales by Region
11.12 Alcoa
11.12.1 Business Overview
11.12.2 Products Analysis
11.12.3 Alcoa Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.12.4 Alcoa Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales by Region
11.13 Shandong Nanshan Aluminum
11.13.1 Business Overview
11.13.2 Products Analysis
11.13.3 Shandong Nanshan Aluminum Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.13.4 Shandong Nanshan Aluminum Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales by Region
11.14 Alnan
11.14.1 Business Overview
11.14.2 Products Analysis
11.14.3 Alnan Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.14.4 Alnan Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales by Region
11.15 Guangdong Weiye Group
11.15.1 Business Overview
11.15.2 Products Analysis
11.15.3 Guangdong Weiye Group Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.15.4 Guangdong Weiye Group Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales by Region
12 Marketing Strategy Analysis
12.1 Marketing Channel
12.1.1 Direct Marketing
12.1.2 Indirect Marketing
12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend
12.2 Market Positioning
12.2.1 Pricing Strategy
12.2.2 Brand Strategy
12.2.3 Target Client
12.3 Distributors/Traders List
13 Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate
….continued
