Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Aluminium Castings, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Aluminium Castings industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

MAADI Group

Samco Sales

Alliance

California Metal

P & H Metal Products

Turner Aluminium Castings

Rajshi Industries

Circle Gear

Olson Aluminum Castings

Latrobe Foundry Machine & Supply Company

Congress Drives

American Metal & Rubber

AFT Fasteners

Galvotec Alloys

Endurance Technologies

CenTec Cast Metal Products

Brandon Industries

Air/Flex Industries

Ultraray Radiation Protection

By Type:

Die Casting

Permanent Mold Casting

Sand Casting

By Application:

Automotive Industry

In-home Tools

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1.1 Aluminium Castings Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Die Casting

1.2.2 Permanent Mold Casting

1.2.3 Sand Casting

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Automotive Industry

1.3.2 In-home Tools

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Aluminium Castings Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Aluminium Castings Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Aluminium Castings Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Aluminium Castings Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Aluminium Castings Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Aluminium Castings (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Aluminium Castings Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Aluminium Castings Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Aluminium Castings (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Aluminium Castings Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Aluminium Castings Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Aluminium Castings (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Aluminium Castings Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Aluminium Castings Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Aluminium Castings Market Analysis

3.1 United States Aluminium Castings Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Aluminium Castings Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Aluminium Castings Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Aluminium Castings Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Aluminium Castings Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Aluminium Castings Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Aluminium Castings Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Aluminium Castings Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Aluminium Castings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Aluminium Castings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Aluminium Castings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Aluminium Castings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Aluminium Castings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Aluminium Castings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Aluminium Castings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Aluminium Castings Market Analysis

5.1 China Aluminium Castings Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Aluminium Castings Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Aluminium Castings Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Aluminium Castings Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Aluminium Castings Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Aluminium Castings Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Aluminium Castings Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Aluminium Castings Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Aluminium Castings Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Aluminium Castings Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Aluminium Castings Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Aluminium Castings Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Aluminium Castings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Aluminium Castings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Aluminium Castings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Aluminium Castings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Aluminium Castings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Aluminium Castings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Aluminium Castings Market Analysis

8.1 India Aluminium Castings Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Aluminium Castings Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Aluminium Castings Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Aluminium Castings Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Aluminium Castings Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Aluminium Castings Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Aluminium Castings Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Aluminium Castings Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Aluminium Castings Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Aluminium Castings Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Aluminium Castings Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Aluminium Castings Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Aluminium Castings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Aluminium Castings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Aluminium Castings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Aluminium Castings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 MAADI Group

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 MAADI Group Aluminium Castings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 MAADI Group Aluminium Castings Sales by Region

11.2 Samco Sales

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 Samco Sales Aluminium Castings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 Samco Sales Aluminium Castings Sales by Region

11.3 Alliance

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 Alliance Aluminium Castings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 Alliance Aluminium Castings Sales by Region

11.4 California Metal

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 California Metal Aluminium Castings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 California Metal Aluminium Castings Sales by Region

11.5 P & H Metal Products

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 P & H Metal Products Aluminium Castings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 P & H Metal Products Aluminium Castings Sales by Region

11.6 Turner Aluminium Castings

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Analysis

11.6.3 Turner Aluminium Castings Aluminium Castings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.6.4 Turner Aluminium Castings Aluminium Castings Sales by Region

11.7 Rajshi Industries

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Analysis

11.7.3 Rajshi Industries Aluminium Castings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.7.4 Rajshi Industries Aluminium Castings Sales by Region

11.8 Circle Gear

11.8.1 Business Overview

11.8.2 Products Analysis

11.8.3 Circle Gear Aluminium Castings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.8.4 Circle Gear Aluminium Castings Sales by Region

11.9 Olson Aluminum Castings

11.9.1 Business Overview

11.9.2 Products Analysis

11.9.3 Olson Aluminum Castings Aluminium Castings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.9.4 Olson Aluminum Castings Aluminium Castings Sales by Region

11.10 Latrobe Foundry Machine & Supply Company

11.10.1 Business Overview

11.10.2 Products Analysis

11.10.3 Latrobe Foundry Machine & Supply Company Aluminium Castings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.10.4 Latrobe Foundry Machine & Supply Company Aluminium Castings Sales by Region

11.11 Congress Drives

11.11.1 Business Overview

11.11.2 Products Analysis

11.11.3 Congress Drives Aluminium Castings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.11.4 Congress Drives Aluminium Castings Sales by Region

11.12 American Metal & Rubber

11.12.1 Business Overview

11.12.2 Products Analysis

11.12.3 American Metal & Rubber Aluminium Castings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.12.4 American Metal & Rubber Aluminium Castings Sales by Region

11.13 AFT Fasteners

11.13.1 Business Overview

11.13.2 Products Analysis

11.13.3 AFT Fasteners Aluminium Castings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.13.4 AFT Fasteners Aluminium Castings Sales by Region

11.14 Galvotec Alloys

11.14.1 Business Overview

11.14.2 Products Analysis

11.14.3 Galvotec Alloys Aluminium Castings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.14.4 Galvotec Alloys Aluminium Castings Sales by Region

11.15 Endurance Technologies

11.15.1 Business Overview

11.15.2 Products Analysis

11.15.3 Endurance Technologies Aluminium Castings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.15.4 Endurance Technologies Aluminium Castings Sales by Region

11.16 CenTec Cast Metal Products

11.16.1 Business Overview

11.16.2 Products Analysis

11.16.3 CenTec Cast Metal Products Aluminium Castings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.16.4 CenTec Cast Metal Products Aluminium Castings Sales by Region

11.17 Brandon Industries

11.17.1 Business Overview

11.17.2 Products Analysis

11.17.3 Brandon Industries Aluminium Castings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.17.4 Brandon Industries Aluminium Castings Sales by Region

11.18 Air/Flex Industries

11.18.1 Business Overview

11.18.2 Products Analysis

11.18.3 Air/Flex Industries Aluminium Castings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.18.4 Air/Flex Industries Aluminium Castings Sales by Region

11.19 Ultraray Radiation Protection

11.19.1 Business Overview

11.19.2 Products Analysis

11.19.3 Ultraray Radiation Protection Aluminium Castings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.19.4 Ultraray Radiation Protection Aluminium Castings Sales by Region

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis

12.1 Marketing Channel

….….Continued

