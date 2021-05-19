Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Aluminium Castings, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Aluminium Castings industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
MAADI Group
Samco Sales
Alliance
California Metal
P & H Metal Products
Turner Aluminium Castings
Rajshi Industries
Circle Gear
Olson Aluminum Castings
Latrobe Foundry Machine & Supply Company
Congress Drives
American Metal & Rubber
AFT Fasteners
Galvotec Alloys
Endurance Technologies
CenTec Cast Metal Products
Brandon Industries
Air/Flex Industries
Ultraray Radiation Protection
By Type:
Die Casting
Permanent Mold Casting
Sand Casting
By Application:
Automotive Industry
In-home Tools
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1.1 Aluminium Castings Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Die Casting
1.2.2 Permanent Mold Casting
1.2.3 Sand Casting
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Automotive Industry
1.3.2 In-home Tools
1.3.3 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Aluminium Castings Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Aluminium Castings Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Aluminium Castings Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Aluminium Castings Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Aluminium Castings Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Aluminium Castings (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Aluminium Castings Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Aluminium Castings Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Aluminium Castings (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Aluminium Castings Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Aluminium Castings Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Aluminium Castings (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Aluminium Castings Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Aluminium Castings Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Aluminium Castings Market Analysis
3.1 United States Aluminium Castings Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Aluminium Castings Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Aluminium Castings Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Aluminium Castings Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Aluminium Castings Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Aluminium Castings Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Aluminium Castings Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Aluminium Castings Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Aluminium Castings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Aluminium Castings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Aluminium Castings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Aluminium Castings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Aluminium Castings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Aluminium Castings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Aluminium Castings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Aluminium Castings Market Analysis
5.1 China Aluminium Castings Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Aluminium Castings Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Aluminium Castings Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Aluminium Castings Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Aluminium Castings Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Aluminium Castings Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Aluminium Castings Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Aluminium Castings Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Aluminium Castings Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Aluminium Castings Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Aluminium Castings Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Aluminium Castings Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Aluminium Castings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Aluminium Castings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Aluminium Castings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Aluminium Castings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Aluminium Castings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Aluminium Castings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Aluminium Castings Market Analysis
8.1 India Aluminium Castings Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Aluminium Castings Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Aluminium Castings Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Aluminium Castings Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Aluminium Castings Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Aluminium Castings Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Aluminium Castings Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Aluminium Castings Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Aluminium Castings Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Aluminium Castings Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Aluminium Castings Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Aluminium Castings Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Aluminium Castings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Aluminium Castings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Aluminium Castings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain Aluminium Castings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
11.1 MAADI Group
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Analysis
11.1.3 MAADI Group Aluminium Castings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.1.4 MAADI Group Aluminium Castings Sales by Region
11.2 Samco Sales
11.2.1 Business Overview
11.2.2 Products Analysis
11.2.3 Samco Sales Aluminium Castings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.2.4 Samco Sales Aluminium Castings Sales by Region
11.3 Alliance
11.3.1 Business Overview
11.3.2 Products Analysis
11.3.3 Alliance Aluminium Castings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.3.4 Alliance Aluminium Castings Sales by Region
11.4 California Metal
11.4.1 Business Overview
11.4.2 Products Analysis
11.4.3 California Metal Aluminium Castings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.4.4 California Metal Aluminium Castings Sales by Region
11.5 P & H Metal Products
11.5.1 Business Overview
11.5.2 Products Analysis
11.5.3 P & H Metal Products Aluminium Castings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.5.4 P & H Metal Products Aluminium Castings Sales by Region
11.6 Turner Aluminium Castings
11.6.1 Business Overview
11.6.2 Products Analysis
11.6.3 Turner Aluminium Castings Aluminium Castings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.6.4 Turner Aluminium Castings Aluminium Castings Sales by Region
11.7 Rajshi Industries
11.7.1 Business Overview
11.7.2 Products Analysis
11.7.3 Rajshi Industries Aluminium Castings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.7.4 Rajshi Industries Aluminium Castings Sales by Region
11.8 Circle Gear
11.8.1 Business Overview
11.8.2 Products Analysis
11.8.3 Circle Gear Aluminium Castings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.8.4 Circle Gear Aluminium Castings Sales by Region
11.9 Olson Aluminum Castings
11.9.1 Business Overview
11.9.2 Products Analysis
11.9.3 Olson Aluminum Castings Aluminium Castings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.9.4 Olson Aluminum Castings Aluminium Castings Sales by Region
11.10 Latrobe Foundry Machine & Supply Company
11.10.1 Business Overview
11.10.2 Products Analysis
11.10.3 Latrobe Foundry Machine & Supply Company Aluminium Castings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.10.4 Latrobe Foundry Machine & Supply Company Aluminium Castings Sales by Region
11.11 Congress Drives
11.11.1 Business Overview
11.11.2 Products Analysis
11.11.3 Congress Drives Aluminium Castings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.11.4 Congress Drives Aluminium Castings Sales by Region
11.12 American Metal & Rubber
11.12.1 Business Overview
11.12.2 Products Analysis
11.12.3 American Metal & Rubber Aluminium Castings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.12.4 American Metal & Rubber Aluminium Castings Sales by Region
11.13 AFT Fasteners
11.13.1 Business Overview
11.13.2 Products Analysis
11.13.3 AFT Fasteners Aluminium Castings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.13.4 AFT Fasteners Aluminium Castings Sales by Region
11.14 Galvotec Alloys
11.14.1 Business Overview
11.14.2 Products Analysis
11.14.3 Galvotec Alloys Aluminium Castings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.14.4 Galvotec Alloys Aluminium Castings Sales by Region
11.15 Endurance Technologies
11.15.1 Business Overview
11.15.2 Products Analysis
11.15.3 Endurance Technologies Aluminium Castings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.15.4 Endurance Technologies Aluminium Castings Sales by Region
11.16 CenTec Cast Metal Products
11.16.1 Business Overview
11.16.2 Products Analysis
11.16.3 CenTec Cast Metal Products Aluminium Castings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.16.4 CenTec Cast Metal Products Aluminium Castings Sales by Region
11.17 Brandon Industries
11.17.1 Business Overview
11.17.2 Products Analysis
11.17.3 Brandon Industries Aluminium Castings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.17.4 Brandon Industries Aluminium Castings Sales by Region
11.18 Air/Flex Industries
11.18.1 Business Overview
11.18.2 Products Analysis
11.18.3 Air/Flex Industries Aluminium Castings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.18.4 Air/Flex Industries Aluminium Castings Sales by Region
11.19 Ultraray Radiation Protection
11.19.1 Business Overview
11.19.2 Products Analysis
11.19.3 Ultraray Radiation Protection Aluminium Castings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.19.4 Ultraray Radiation Protection Aluminium Castings Sales by Region
12 Marketing Strategy Analysis
12.1 Marketing Channel
….….Continued
