Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Algae Products, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Algae Products industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

DIC Corporation

Karagen Indonesia

Algatechologies

PT. Agarindo Bogatama

Sapphire

TAAU Australia

Alltech

FEBICO

Solazyme

Taiwan Chlorella Manufacturing Company

Everyone Excellent Algae

Gather Great Ocean Algae

Algae Farms

Seaweed Energy Solutions

Cyanotech

PT. Indonusa Algaemas Prima

Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina

By Type:

Lipids

Carrageenan

Carotenoids

Algal Protein

Alginate

Others (Algal Flour, Dried Algae, and Agar)

By Application:

Food & Beverages

Nutraceuticals & Dietary Supplements

Feed

Personal Care Products

Pharmaceuticals

Others (Pet Food, Fortified Food, and Infant Food)

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Algae Products Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Lipids

1.2.2 Carrageenan

1.2.3 Carotenoids

1.2.4 Algal Protein

1.2.5 Alginate

1.2.6 Others (Algal Flour, Dried Algae, and Agar)

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Food & Beverages

1.3.2 Nutraceuticals & Dietary Supplements

1.3.3 Feed

1.3.4 Personal Care Products

1.3.5 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.6 Others (Pet Food, Fortified Food, and Infant Food)

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Algae Products Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Algae Products Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Algae Products Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Algae Products Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Algae Products Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Algae Products (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Algae Products Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Algae Products Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Algae Products (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Algae Products Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Algae Products Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Algae Products (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Algae Products Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Algae Products Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Algae Products Market Analysis

3.1 United States Algae Products Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Algae Products Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Algae Products Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Algae Products Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Algae Products Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Algae Products Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Algae Products Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Algae Products Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Algae Products Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Algae Products Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Algae Products Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Algae Products Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Algae Products Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Algae Products Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Algae Products Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Algae Products Market Analysis

5.1 China Algae Products Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Algae Products Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Algae Products Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Algae Products Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Algae Products Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Algae Products Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Algae Products Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Algae Products Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Algae Products Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Algae Products Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Algae Products Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Algae Products Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Algae Products Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Algae Products Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Algae Products Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Algae Products Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Algae Products Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Algae Products Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Algae Products Market Analysis

8.1 India Algae Products Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Algae Products Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Algae Products Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Algae Products Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Algae Products Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Algae Products Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Algae Products Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Algae Products Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Algae Products Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Algae Products Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Algae Products Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Algae Products Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Algae Products Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Algae Products Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Algae Products Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Algae Products Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 DIC Corporation

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 DIC Corporation Algae Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 DIC Corporation Algae Products Sales by Region

11.2 Karagen Indonesia

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 Karagen Indonesia Algae Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 Karagen Indonesia Algae Products Sales by Region

11.3 Algatechologies

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 Algatechologies Algae Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 Algatechologies Algae Products Sales by Region

11.4 PT. Agarindo Bogatama

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 PT. Agarindo Bogatama Algae Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 PT. Agarindo Bogatama Algae Products Sales by Region

…continued

