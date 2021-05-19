Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Adhesive Resin, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Adhesive Resin industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC
Arizona Chemcial
Dow Chemical Company
Mitsubishi Chemcial Corporation
Evonik Industries
Yparex B.V.
Exxonmobil Chemical
3M
Bostik
Admer Adhesives Resin
Eastman Chemcial Company
Alchemie
Lawter B.V.
DuPont
Ashland Inc.
By Type:
Polyacrylic Ester (PAE)
Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA)
Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE)
Synthetic Rubber (SBS, CR & SIS)
Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)
Polyurethane
Epoxy
Modified Acrylate & Methyl Methacrylate (MMA)
Cyanoacrylate
Others
By Application:
Paper & Packaging
Building & Construction
Wood-working
Transportation
Consumer/DIY
Leather & Footwear
Others (Assembly/Production)
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Adhesive Resin Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Polyacrylic Ester (PAE)
1.2.2 Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA)
1.2.3 Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE)
1.2.4 Synthetic Rubber (SBS, CR & SIS)
1.2.5 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)
1.2.6 Polyurethane
1.2.7 Epoxy
1.2.8 Modified Acrylate & Methyl Methacrylate (MMA)
1.2.9 Cyanoacrylate
1.2.10 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Paper & Packaging
1.3.2 Building & Construction
1.3.3 Wood-working
1.3.4 Transportation
1.3.5 Consumer/DIY
1.3.6 Leather & Footwear
1.3.7 Others (Assembly/Production)
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Adhesive Resin Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Adhesive Resin Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Adhesive Resin Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Adhesive Resin Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Adhesive Resin Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Adhesive Resin (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Adhesive Resin Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Adhesive Resin Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Adhesive Resin (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Adhesive Resin Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Adhesive Resin Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Adhesive Resin (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Adhesive Resin Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Adhesive Resin Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Adhesive Resin Market Analysis
3.1 United States Adhesive Resin Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Adhesive Resin Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Adhesive Resin Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Adhesive Resin Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Adhesive Resin Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Adhesive Resin Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Adhesive Resin Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Adhesive Resin Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Adhesive Resin Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Adhesive Resin Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Adhesive Resin Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Adhesive Resin Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Adhesive Resin Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Adhesive Resin Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Adhesive Resin Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Adhesive Resin Market Analysis
5.1 China Adhesive Resin Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Adhesive Resin Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Adhesive Resin Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Adhesive Resin Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Adhesive Resin Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Adhesive Resin Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Adhesive Resin Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Adhesive Resin Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Adhesive Resin Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Adhesive Resin Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Adhesive Resin Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Adhesive Resin Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Adhesive Resin Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Adhesive Resin Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Adhesive Resin Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Adhesive Resin Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Adhesive Resin Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Adhesive Resin Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Adhesive Resin Market Analysis
8.1 India Adhesive Resin Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Adhesive Resin Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Adhesive Resin Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Adhesive Resin Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Adhesive Resin Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Adhesive Resin Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Adhesive Resin Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Adhesive Resin Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Adhesive Resin Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Adhesive Resin Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Adhesive Resin Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Adhesive Resin Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Adhesive Resin Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Adhesive Resin Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Adhesive Resin Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain Adhesive Resin Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
11.1 Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Analysis
11.1.3 Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC Adhesive Resin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.1.4 Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC Adhesive Resin Sales by Region
11.2 Arizona Chemcial
11.2.1 Business Overview
11.2.2 Products Analysis
11.2.3 Arizona Chemcial Adhesive Resin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.2.4 Arizona Chemcial Adhesive Resin Sales by Region
11.3 Dow Chemical Company
11.3.1 Business Overview
11.3.2 Products Analysis
11.3.3 Dow Chemical Company Adhesive Resin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.3.4 Dow Chemical Company Adhesive Resin Sales by Region
11.4 Mitsubishi Chemcial Corporation
11.4.1 Business Overview
11.4.2 Products Analysis
11.4.3 Mitsubishi Chemcial Corporation Adhesive Resin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.4.4 Mitsubishi Chemcial Corporation Adhesive Resin Sales by Region
11.5 Evonik Industries
11.5.1 Business Overview
11.5.2 Products Analysis
11.5.3 Evonik Industries Adhesive Resin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.5.4 Evonik Industries Adhesive Resin Sales by Region
11.6 Yparex B.V.
11.6.1 Business Overview
11.6.2 Products Analysis
11.6.3 Yparex B.V. Adhesive Resin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.6.4 Yparex B.V. Adhesive Resin Sales by Region
11.7 Exxonmobil Chemical
11.7.1 Business Overview
11.7.2 Products Analysis
11.7.3 Exxonmobil Chemical Adhesive Resin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.7.4 Exxonmobil Chemical Adhesive Resin Sales by Region
11.8 3M
11.8.1 Business Overview
11.8.2 Products Analysis
11.8.3 3M Adhesive Resin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.8.4 3M Adhesive Resin Sales by Region
11.9 Bostik
11.9.1 Business Overview
11.9.2 Products Analysis
11.9.3 Bostik Adhesive Resin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.9.4 Bostik Adhesive Resin Sales by Region
11.10 Admer Adhesives Resin
11.10.1 Business Overview
11.10.2 Products Analysis
11.10.3 Admer Adhesives Resin Adhesive Resin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.10.4 Admer Adhesives Resin Adhesive Resin Sales by Region
11.11 Eastman Chemcial Company
11.11.1 Business Overview
11.11.2 Products Analysis
11.11.3 Eastman Chemcial Company Adhesive Resin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.11.4 Eastman Chemcial Company Adhesive Resin Sales by Region
11.12 Alchemie
11.12.1 Business Overview
11.12.2 Products Analysis
11.12.3 Alchemie Adhesive Resin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.12.4 Alchemie Adhesive Resin Sales by Region
11.13 Lawter B.V.
11.13.1 Business Overview
11.13.2 Products Analysis
11.13.3 Lawter B.V. Adhesive Resin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.13.4 Lawter B.V. Adhesive Resin Sales by Region
11.14 DuPont
11.14.1 Business Overview
11.14.2 Products Analysis
11.14.3 DuPont Adhesive Resin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.14.4 DuPont Adhesive Resin Sales by Region
11.15 Ashland Inc.
11.15.1 Business Overview
11.15.2 Products Analysis
11.15.3 Ashland Inc. Adhesive Resin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.15.4 Ashland Inc. Adhesive Resin Sales by Region
12 Marketing Strategy Analysis
12.1 Marketing Channel
12.1.1 Direct Marketing
12.1.2 Indirect Marketing
12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend
12.2 Market Positioning
12.2.1 Pricing Strategy
12.2.2 Brand Strategy
12.2.3 Target Client
12.3 Distributors/Traders List
13 Global Adhesive Resin Market Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1 Global Adhesive Resin Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.1 Global Adhesive Resin Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.2 Global Adhesive Resin Value and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.3 Global Adhesive Resin Price and Trend Forecast (2020-2027)
13.2 Global Adhesive Resin Consumption Volume, Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.2.1 Global Adhesive Resin Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.2.2 Global Adhesive Resin Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.3 Global Adhesive Resin Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.1 Global Adhesive Resin Consumption Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.2 Global Adhesive Resin Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.3 Global Adhesive Resin Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.4 Global Adhesive Resin Consumption Volume Forecast by Application (2020-2027)
14 Research Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Research Data Source
List of Tables and Figures
Global Adhesive Resin Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Region 2015-2027
Global Adhesive Resin Revenue ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Product Type from 2015-2027
Global Adhesive Resin Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Application 2015-2027
Figure Adhesive Resin Picture
Table Product Specifications of Adhesive Resin
Figure Global Sales Market Share of Adhesive Resin by Type in 2019
Table Types of Adhesive Resin
Figure Polyacrylic Ester (PAE) Picture
Figure Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) Picture
Figure Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE) Picture
Figure Synthetic Rubber (SBS, CR & SIS) Picture
Figure Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Picture
Figure Polyurethane Picture
Figure Epoxy Picture
Figure Modified Acrylate & Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Picture
Figure Cyanoacrylate Picture
Figure Others Picture
Figure Adhesive Resin Consumption Market Share by Application in 2019
Table Application of Adhesive Resin
Figure Paper & Packaging Picture
Figure Building & Construction Picture
Figure Wood-working Picture
Figure Transportation Picture
Figure Consumer/DIY Picture
Figure Leather & Footwear Picture
Figure Others (Assembly/Production) Picture
Figure United States Adhesive Resin Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Europe Adhesive Resin Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Germany Adhesive Resin Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure UK Adhesive Resin Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure France Adhesive Resin Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Italy Adhesive Resin Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Spain Adhesive Resin Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Poland Adhesive Resin Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Russia Adhesive Resin Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure China Adhesive Resin Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Japan Adhesive Resin Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Southeast Asia Adhesive Resin Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Indonesia Adhesive Resin Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Thailand Adhesive Resin Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Philippines Adhesive Resin Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Malaysia Adhesive Resin Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Singapore Adhesive Resin Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Vietnam Adhesive Resin Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure India Adhesive Resin Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Brazil Adhesive Resin Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure GCC Countries Adhesive Resin Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Saudi Arabia Adhesive Resin Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure United Arab Emirates Adhesive Resin Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Qatar Adhesive Resin Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Bahrain Adhesive Resin Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Table Emerging and Growing Market of Adhesive Resin
Table Industry Limitations
Table Opportunities and Development Trends
Figure Global Adhesive Resin Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
Figure Global Adhesive Resin Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
Figure Global Adhesive Resin Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
Table Global Adhesive Resin Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
Table Global Adhesive Resin Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
Figure Global Adhesive Resin Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
Table Global Adhesive Resin Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
Table Global Adhesive Resin Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
Figure Global Adhesive Resin Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
Table Global Adhesive Resin Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
Table Global Adhesive Resin Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
Figure Global Adhesive Resin Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
Figure United States Adhesive Resin Consumption and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Figure United States Adhesive Resin Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Figure United States Adhesive Resin Sales Price Analysis (2015-2020)
Table United States Adhesive Resin Consumption Volume by Type
Table United States Adhesive Resin Consumption Structure by Application
Figure Europe Adhesive Resin Consumption and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Figure Europe Adhesive Resin Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Figure Europe Adhesive Resin Sales Price Analysis (2015-2020)
Table Europe Adhesive Resin Consumption Volume by Type
Table Europe Adhesive Resin Consumption Structure by Application
Table Europe Adhesive Resin Consumption by Top Countries
Figure Germany Adhesive Resin Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
Figure UK Adhesive Resin Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
Figure France Adhesive Resin Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
Figure Italy Adhesive Resin Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
Figure Spain Adhesive Resin Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
….….Continued
