Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Toray
INEOS Styrolution
Formosa
UMG ABS
LG Chemical
CNPC
CHIMEI
Dagu Chemical
North Huajin Chemical Industry
Samsung SDI Chemical
SABIC
JSR
By Type:
Emulsion Graft Copolymerization
Bulk Copolymerization
Others
By Application:
Automobiles Industry
Electronic Industry
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Emulsion Graft Copolymerization
1.2.2 Bulk Copolymerization
1.2.3 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Automobiles Industry
1.3.2 Electronic Industry
1.3.3 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Analysis
3.1 United States Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Analysis
5.1 China Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Analysis
8.1 India Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Consumption Structure by Application
….continued
