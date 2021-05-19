Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Acrylic Acid, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Acrylic Acid industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

Evonik Industries (Germany)

Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan)

LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea)

Hexion Inc. (U.S.)

Arkema (France)

BASF SE (Germany)

Sasol Limited (South Africa)

PJSC Sibur Holding (Russia)

By Type:

Acrylates

Acrylic Polymers

Other Derivatives

By Application:

Surface Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Plastic Additives

Personal Care Products

Water Treatment

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Acrylic Acid Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Acrylates

1.2.2 Acrylic Polymers

1.2.3 Other Derivatives

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Surface Coatings

1.3.2 Adhesives & Sealants

1.3.3 Plastic Additives

1.3.4 Personal Care Products

1.3.5 Water Treatment

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Acrylic Acid Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Acrylic Acid Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Acrylic Acid Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Acrylic Acid Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Acrylic Acid Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Acrylic Acid (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Acrylic Acid Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Acrylic Acid Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Acrylic Acid (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Acrylic Acid Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Acrylic Acid Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Acrylic Acid (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Acrylic Acid Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Acrylic Acid Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Acrylic Acid Market Analysis

3.1 United States Acrylic Acid Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Acrylic Acid Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Acrylic Acid Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Acrylic Acid Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Acrylic Acid Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Acrylic Acid Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Acrylic Acid Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Acrylic Acid Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Acrylic Acid Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Acrylic Acid Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Acrylic Acid Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Acrylic Acid Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Acrylic Acid Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Acrylic Acid Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Acrylic Acid Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Acrylic Acid Market Analysis

5.1 China Acrylic Acid Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Acrylic Acid Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Acrylic Acid Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Acrylic Acid Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Acrylic Acid Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Acrylic Acid Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Acrylic Acid Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Acrylic Acid Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Acrylic Acid Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Acrylic Acid Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Acrylic Acid Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Acrylic Acid Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Acrylic Acid Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Acrylic Acid Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Acrylic Acid Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Acrylic Acid Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Acrylic Acid Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Acrylic Acid Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Acrylic Acid Market Analysis

8.1 India Acrylic Acid Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Acrylic Acid Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Acrylic Acid Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Acrylic Acid Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Acrylic Acid Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Acrylic Acid Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Acrylic Acid Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Acrylic Acid Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Acrylic Acid Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Acrylic Acid Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Acrylic Acid Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Acrylic Acid Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Acrylic Acid Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Acrylic Acid Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Acrylic Acid Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Acrylic Acid Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.) Acrylic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.) Acrylic Acid Sales by Region

11.2 Evonik Industries (Germany)

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 Evonik Industries (Germany) Acrylic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 Evonik Industries (Germany) Acrylic Acid Sales by Region

11.3 Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd. (Japan)

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd. (Japan) Acrylic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd. (Japan) Acrylic Acid Sales by Region

11.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan)

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan) Acrylic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan) Acrylic Acid Sales by Region

11.5 LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea)

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea) Acrylic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea) Acrylic Acid Sales by Region

11.6 Hexion Inc. (U.S.)

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Analysis

11.6.3 Hexion Inc. (U.S.) Acrylic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.6.4 Hexion Inc. (U.S.) Acrylic Acid Sales by Region

11.7 Arkema (France)

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Analysis

11.7.3 Arkema (France) Acrylic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.7.4 Arkema (France) Acrylic Acid Sales by Region

11.8 BASF SE (Germany)

11.8.1 Business Overview

11.8.2 Products Analysis

11.8.3 BASF SE (Germany) Acrylic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.8.4 BASF SE (Germany) Acrylic Acid Sales by Region

11.9 Sasol Limited (South Africa)

11.9.1 Business Overview

11.9.2 Products Analysis

11.9.3 Sasol Limited (South Africa) Acrylic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.9.4 Sasol Limited (South Africa) Acrylic Acid Sales by Region

11.10 PJSC Sibur Holding (Russia)

11.10.1 Business Overview

11.10.2 Products Analysis

11.10.3 PJSC Sibur Holding (Russia) Acrylic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.10.4 PJSC Sibur Holding (Russia) Acrylic Acid Sales by Region

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis

12.1 Marketing Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

12.2 Market Positioning

12.2.1 Pricing Strategy

12.2.2 Brand Strategy

12.2.3 Target Client

12.3 Distributors/Traders List

13 Global Acrylic Acid Market Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1 Global Acrylic Acid Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.1 Global Acrylic Acid Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.2 Global Acrylic Acid Value and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.3 Global Acrylic Acid Price and Trend Forecast (2020-2027)

13.2 Global Acrylic Acid Consumption Volume, Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.2.1 Global Acrylic Acid Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.2.2 Global Acrylic Acid Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.3 Global Acrylic Acid Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.1 Global Acrylic Acid Consumption Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.2 Global Acrylic Acid Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.3 Global Acrylic Acid Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.4 Global Acrylic Acid Consumption Volume Forecast by Application (2020-2027)

14 Research Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Research Data Source

List of Tables and Figures

Global Acrylic Acid Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Region 2015-2027

Global Acrylic Acid Revenue ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Product Type from 2015-2027

Global Acrylic Acid Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Application 2015-2027

Figure Acrylic Acid Picture

Table Product Specifications of Acrylic Acid

Figure Global Sales Market Share of Acrylic Acid by Type in 2019

Table Types of Acrylic Acid

Figure Acrylates Picture

Figure Acrylic Polymers Picture

Figure Other Derivatives Picture

Figure Acrylic Acid Consumption Market Share by Application in 2019

Table Application of Acrylic Acid

Figure Surface Coatings Picture

Figure Adhesives & Sealants Picture

Figure Plastic Additives Picture

Figure Personal Care Products Picture

Figure Water Treatment Picture

….continued

