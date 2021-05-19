Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Architectural Membrane, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Architectural Membrane industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Guardtex

Xinyida

Atex Membrane

Sioen

Sijia

Serge Ferrari

Veik

Yilong

Seaman Corp

Saint-Gobain

Jinda

Mehler

Chukoh Chem

Verseidag

Sattler

Kobond

Hiraoka

Taconic-AFD

Sika

ObeiKan

Heytex

By Type:

ETFE sheeting

Polyester fabric (PES)

Glass fabric

By Application:

Sun Shading and Sun Screening

Tents

Tensile Architecture

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Architectural Membrane Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 ETFE sheeting

1.2.2 Polyester fabric (PES)

1.2.3 Glass fabric

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Sun Shading and Sun Screening

1.3.2 Tents

1.3.3 Tensile Architecture

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Architectural Membrane Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Architectural Membrane Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Architectural Membrane Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Architectural Membrane Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Architectural Membrane Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Architectural Membrane (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Architectural Membrane Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Architectural Membrane Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Architectural Membrane (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Architectural Membrane Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Architectural Membrane Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Architectural Membrane (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Architectural Membrane Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Architectural Membrane Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Architectural Membrane Market Analysis

3.1 United States Architectural Membrane Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Architectural Membrane Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Architectural Membrane Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Architectural Membrane Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Architectural Membrane Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Architectural Membrane Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Architectural Membrane Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Architectural Membrane Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Architectural Membrane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Architectural Membrane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Architectural Membrane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Architectural Membrane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Architectural Membrane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Architectural Membrane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Architectural Membrane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Architectural Membrane Market Analysis

5.1 China Architectural Membrane Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Architectural Membrane Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Architectural Membrane Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Architectural Membrane Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Architectural Membrane Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Architectural Membrane Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Architectural Membrane Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Architectural Membrane Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Architectural Membrane Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Architectural Membrane Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Architectural Membrane Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Architectural Membrane Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Architectural Membrane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Architectural Membrane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Architectural Membrane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Architectural Membrane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Architectural Membrane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Architectural Membrane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Architectural Membrane Market Analysis

8.1 India Architectural Membrane Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Architectural Membrane Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Architectural Membrane Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Architectural Membrane Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Architectural Membrane Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Architectural Membrane Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Architectural Membrane Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Architectural Membrane Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Architectural Membrane Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Architectural Membrane Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Architectural Membrane Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Architectural Membrane Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Architectural Membrane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Architectural Membrane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Architectural Membrane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Architectural Membrane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 Guardtex

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 Guardtex Architectural Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 Guardtex Architectural Membrane Sales by Region

11.2 Xinyida

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 Xinyida Architectural Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 Xinyida Architectural Membrane Sales by Region

11.3 Atex Membrane

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 Atex Membrane Architectural Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 Atex Membrane Architectural Membrane Sales by Region

11.4 Sioen

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 Sioen Architectural Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 Sioen Architectural Membrane Sales by Region

11.5 Sijia

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 Sijia Architectural Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 Sijia Architectural Membrane Sales by Region

11.6 Serge Ferrari

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Analysis

11.6.3 Serge Ferrari Architectural Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.6.4 Serge Ferrari Architectural Membrane Sales by Region

11.7 Veik

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Analysis

11.7.3 Veik Architectural Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.7.4 Veik Architectural Membrane Sales by Region

11.8 Yilong

11.8.1 Business Overview

11.8.2 Products Analysis

11.8.3 Yilong Architectural Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.8.4 Yilong Architectural Membrane Sales by Region

11.9 Seaman Corp

11.9.1 Business Overview

11.9.2 Products Analysis

11.9.3 Seaman Corp Architectural Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.9.4 Seaman Corp Architectural Membrane Sales by Region

11.10 Saint-Gobain

11.10.1 Business Overview

11.10.2 Products Analysis

11.10.3 Saint-Gobain Architectural Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.10.4 Saint-Gobain Architectural Membrane Sales by Region

11.11 Jinda

11.11.1 Business Overview

11.11.2 Products Analysis

11.11.3 Jinda Architectural Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.11.4 Jinda Architectural Membrane Sales by Region

11.12 Mehler

11.12.1 Business Overview

11.12.2 Products Analysis

11.12.3 Mehler Architectural Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.12.4 Mehler Architectural Membrane Sales by Region

11.13 Chukoh Chem

11.13.1 Business Overview

11.13.2 Products Analysis

11.13.3 Chukoh Chem Architectural Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.13.4 Chukoh Chem Architectural Membrane Sales by Region

11.14 Verseidag

11.14.1 Business Overview

11.14.2 Products Analysis

11.14.3 Verseidag Architectural Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.14.4 Verseidag Architectural Membrane Sales by Region

11.15 Sattler

11.15.1 Business Overview

11.15.2 Products Analysis

11.15.3 Sattler Architectural Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.15.4 Sattler Architectural Membrane Sales by Region

11.16 Kobond

11.16.1 Business Overview

11.16.2 Products Analysis

11.16.3 Kobond Architectural Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.16.4 Kobond Architectural Membrane Sales by Region

11.17 Hiraoka

11.17.1 Business Overview

11.17.2 Products Analysis

11.17.3 Hiraoka Architectural Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.17.4 Hiraoka Architectural Membrane Sales by Region

11.18 Taconic-AFD

11.18.1 Business Overview

11.18.2 Products Analysis

11.18.3 Taconic-AFD Architectural Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.18.4 Taconic-AFD Architectural Membrane Sales by Region

11.19 Sika

11.19.1 Business Overview

11.19.2 Products Analysis

11.19.3 Sika Architectural Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.19.4 Sika Architectural Membrane Sales by Region

11.20 ObeiKan

11.20.1 Business Overview

11.20.2 Products Analysis

11.20.3 ObeiKan Architectural Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.20.4 ObeiKan Architectural Membrane Sales by Region

11.21 Heytex

11.21.1 Business Overview

11.21.2 Products Analysis

11.21.3 Heytex Architectural Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.21.4 Heytex Architectural Membrane Sales by Region

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis

12.1 Marketing Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

12.2 Market Positioning

12.2.1 Pricing Strategy

12.2.2 Brand Strategy

12.2.3 Target Client

12.3 Distributors/Traders List

13 Global Architectural Membrane Market Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1 Global Architectural Membrane Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.1 Global Architectural Membrane Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.2 Global Architectural Membrane Value and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.3 Global Architectural Membrane Price and Trend Forecast (2020-2027)

13.2 Global Architectural Membrane Consumption Volume, Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.2.1 Global Architectural Membrane Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.2.2 Global Architectural Membrane Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.3 Global Architectural Membrane Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.1 Global Architectural Membrane Consumption Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.2 Global Architectural Membrane Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.3 Global Architectural Membrane Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.4 Global Architectural Membrane Consumption Volume Forecast by Application (2020-2027)

14 Research Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Research Data Source

List of Tables and Figures

Global Architectural Membrane Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Region 2015-2027

Global Architectural Membrane Revenue ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Product Type from 2015-2027

Global Architectural Membrane Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Application 2015-2027

Figure Architectural Membrane Picture

Table Product Specifications of Architectural Membrane

Figure Global Sales Market Share of Architectural Membrane by Type in 2019

Table Types of Architectural Membrane

Figure ETFE sheeting Picture

Figure Polyester fabric (PES) Picture

Figure Glass fabric Picture

Figure Architectural Membrane Consumption Market Share by Application in 2019

Table Application of Architectural Membrane

Figure Sun Shading and Sun Screening Picture

Figure Tents Picture

Figure Tensile Architecture Picture

Figure United States Architectural Membrane Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Europe Architectural Membrane Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Germany Architectural Membrane Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure UK Architectural Membrane Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure France Architectural Membrane Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Italy Architectural Membrane Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Spain Architectural Membrane Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Poland Architectural Membrane Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Russia Architectural Membrane Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure China Architectural Membrane Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Japan Architectural Membrane Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Southeast Asia Architectural Membrane Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Indonesia Architectural Membrane Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Thailand Architectural Membrane Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Philippines Architectural Membrane Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Malaysia Architectural Membrane Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Singapore Architectural Membrane Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Vietnam Architectural Membrane Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure India Architectural Membrane Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Brazil Architectural Membrane Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure GCC Countries Architectural Membrane Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Saudi Arabia Architectural Membrane Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure United Arab Emirates Architectural Membrane Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Qatar Architectural Membrane Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Bahrain Architectural Membrane Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Table Emerging and Growing Market of Architectural Membrane

Table Industry Limitations

Table Opportunities and Development Trends

Figure Global Architectural Membrane Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

Figure Global Architectural Membrane Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

Figure Global Architectural Membrane Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

Table Global Architectural Membrane Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table Global Architectural Membrane Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Figure Global Architectural Membrane Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table Global Architectural Membrane Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table Global Architectural Membrane Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Figure Global Architectural Membrane Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table Global Architectural Membrane Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

Table Global Architectural Membrane Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

Figure Global Architectural Membrane Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

Figure United States Architectural Membrane Consumption and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure United States Architectural Membrane Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure United States Architectural Membrane Sales Price Analysis (2015-2020)

Table United States Architectural Membrane Consumption Volume by Type

Table United States Architectural Membrane Consumption Structure by Application

Figure Europe Architectural Membrane Consumption and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Architectural Membrane Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Architectural Membrane Sales Price Analysis (2015-2020)

Table Europe Architectural Membrane Consumption Volume by Type

Table Europe Architectural Membrane Consumption Structure by Application

Table Europe Architectural Membrane Consumption by Top Countries

Figure Germany Architectural Membrane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Figure UK Architectural Membrane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Figure France Architectural Membrane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Figure Italy Architectural Membrane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Figure Spain Architectural Membrane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Figure Poland Architectural Membrane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Figure Russia Architectural Membrane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Figure China Architectural Membrane Consumption and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure China Architectural Membrane Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure China Architectural Membrane Sales Price Analysis (2015-2020)

Table China Architectural Membrane Consumption Volume by Type

Table China Architectural Membrane Consumption Structure by Application

Figure Japan Architectural Membrane Consumption and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Japan Architectural Membrane Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Japan Architectural Membrane Sales Price Analysis (2015-2020)

Table Japan Architectural Membrane Consumption Volume by Type

Table Japan Architectural Membrane Consumption Structure by Application

Figure Southeast Asia Architectural Membrane Consumption and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Southeast Asia Architectural Membrane Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Southeast Asia Architectural Membrane Sales Price Analysis (2015-2020)

Table Southeast Asia Architectural Membrane Consumption Volume by Type

Table Southeast Asia Architectural Membrane Consumption Structure by Application

Table Southeast Asia Architectural Membrane Consumption by Top Countries

Figure Indonesia Architectural Membrane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Figure

….continued

