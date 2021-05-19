The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Iraq PVC Pipes Market Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Industry, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Iraq PVC pipes market, assessing the market based on its segments like applications. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026): –

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4% (Middle East Plastic Pipes Market)

The construction industry is the primary driver for PVC pipes, which are used in a variety of applications such as water supply, sanitation and drainage, housing and commercial construction, and irrigation. In the coming years, CPVC pipes are projected to expand at the fastest rate in terms of production volume. The acceptance of CPVC pipes over galvanised or PVC pipes, which will lead to future development. Improved company penetration as a result of expanding distribution networks, as well as the government’s significant position in the growth of irrigation infrastructure and the real estate sector in the country will increase the growth of the industry.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

PVC pipes are the most commonly used plastic pipes worldwide. They’re made of PVC plastic resin, which is one of the most commonly used synthetic polymers in the plastic pipe industry. In comparison to traditional pipes such as G.I., Cast iron, and cement pipes, PVC pipes are durable, cost-effective, light in weight, difficult to damage, easy to mount, and long-lasting.

PVC pipes find wide applications in the given sectors:

• Sewerage and Drainage

• Plumbing

• Irrigation

• HVAC

• Oil and Gas

• Water Supply

• Others

Market Trends

Iraq’s PVC pipes market is largely driven by the country’s burgeoning oil and gas industry, which is an essential application segment. Iraq is also experiencing moderate growth in the construction sector, which is expected to improve the region’s PVC pipe demand. The PVC pipes market in the area is expected to benefit from expected improvements in investor sentiment and economic conditions, as well as relative political stability. The demand is expected to be boosted even further by expected growth in the wastewater treatment industry. Growing urbanisation is expected to drive the country’s economy forward even further. PVC pipes have several advantages, including low cost, ease of installation, lightweight, reliability, corrosion resistance, and improved mechanical and chemical properties. This is a significant factor that is expected to support the target market’s sales growth. Furthermore, the demand for PVC pipes for irrigation and construction activities around the world is expected to propel the global market forward. Alternative alternatives, such as high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene pipes (ABS), can, however, stifle the target market’s expansion.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are DHY Trading Corporation, Dyara Plastic, Burj Al-Iraq (Al-Ateia Group), among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

