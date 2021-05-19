The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Automotive Piston Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the global automotive piston market, assessing the market based on its segments like components, material types, piston types, shapes, coating types, fuel types, vehicle types, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2016-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view report summary: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-piston-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026):

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 4.6 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4%

In developed and emerging economies around the world, the rising automotive industry and increasing vehicle sales are major factors expected to drive the growth of the automotive piston market over the forecast period. Furthermore, a key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing engine downsizing trend in the automotive sector, resulting in increasing demand among end-users for powerful and lighter automotive pistons.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Automotive piston is a cylindrical-shaped engine part that slides back and forth in the cylinder bore due to the force generated during the combustion process by gas expansion. The piston system includes the piston, piston rings, and piston pin; this system transfers the force produced by the connecting rod to the crankshaft. The piston produces mechanical energy that propels the movement of the crankshaft, which in turn drives the vehicle wheels.

On the basis of component, the industry is divided into:

Piston Head

Piston Ring

Piston Pin

Others

Based on material type, the market can be bifurcated into:

Steel

Aluminium

By piston type, the industry is segmented into:

Trunk Piston

Crosshead Piston

Slipper Piston

Deflector Piston

On the basis of shapes, the industry is divided into:

Flat-Top Piston

Bowl Piston

Dome Piston

Based on coating type, the industry is segmented into:

Thermal Barrier Coating Piston

Dry Film Lubricating Coating Piston

Oil Shedding Coating Piston

On the basis of fuel type, the industry is divided into:

Gasoline

Diesel

Alternate Fuel

By vehicle type, the market is segmented into:

Two-Wheeler

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

High Commercial Vehicle

On the basis of region, the industry is divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The Asia Pacific market for automotive pistons accounted for one of the largest shares of sales, along with the European market. The strong presence in these regions of car manufacturers and the high sales of commercial vehicles in countries such as China, India, South Korea, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom are key factors supporting the growth of the regions’ automotive piston market. Due to the growing demand for luxury passenger and commercial vehicles in countries, such as Canada and the US, North America’s automotive piston industry is expected to experience moderate growth in terms of CAGR in the global market.

Explore the full report with the table of contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-piston-market

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are MAHLE GmbH, Tenneco Inc., Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., Rheinmetall Automotive AG, Shriram Pistons and Rings Limited, and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

Antiplatelet Drugs Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/antiplatelet-drugs-market

Automotive Seats Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-seats-market

Tribulus Terrestris Extract Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/tribulus-terrestris-extract-market

Xenon Gas Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/xenon-gas-market

Neon Gas Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/neon-gas-market

Wearable Technology Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/wearable-technology-market

Portable Bluetooth Speakers Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/portable-bluetooth-speakers-market

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/gastrointestinal-stromal-tumor-market

Arginine Supplement Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/arginine-supplement-market

Testosterone Test Kits Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/testosterone-test-kits-market

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person:-Ian Bell, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.