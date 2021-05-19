The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Aloe Vera Gel Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global aloe vera gel market, assessing the market based on its segments like end uses and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 11.2%

The demand for aloe vera gel is largely led by the rising customer health awareness around the world. The high prevalence of skin diseases, obesity, cardiovascular conditions, diabetes, and other ailments is increasing the aloe vera gel use. Aloe vera gel has also been shown to aid in the reduction of inflammation, the alleviation of acid reflux effects, the reduction of cancer complications, and the treatment of haemorrhoids. Consumers’ transition away from chemical-based products and towards herbal or organic ingredients is fuelling the demand growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Aloe vera gel is a viscous, colourless, and clear substance derived from the aloe vera plant. It is found in the inner portion of the aloe plant leaf. Owing to its extensive use as a commercial component in a variety of industrial products, aloe vera gel now has a significant global reach.

By end use, the market is segmented into:

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Market Trends

In the global market, the demand for aloe vera gel is expected to rise due to the growing popularity of herbal cosmetics. Aloe vera gels are widely used for skin and hair regeneration, as well as facial moisturising, and this aspect can be a major factor in aloe vera gel’s recent global expansion. Organic ingredients will play an increasingly important role in the global aloe vera gel industry’s development in the coming years. Furthermore, as aloe vera drinks have grown in popularity, the demand for aloe vera gels has grown as well, supporting the market growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Forever Living Products, Herbalife International, Aloecorp Inc., Aloe Laboratories Inc., and Aloe Vera Australia. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

