The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Social Television Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global social television market, assessing the market based on its segments like solution, hardware, technology, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): xx9%

The social television market is expected to be driven by the increasing social networking demand in the forecast perioding years. The enhanced experience of television on social media will boost the demand for social television. The increasing population with growing disposable income in developing nations is leading to a surge in social television viewership. The broadcasters of television are looking for more interaction with their audience for better promoting strategy. The social television audience is hence receiving more variety and amount of content as the agreements signed between the television broadcasters with the social media players like Twitter are continuously growing.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The integration of social networking and television generates the social television. The users of social television are able to watch the usual television content while interacting with the other social networking users. The users can use devices like sSmart TV to give their direct reactions to the content watched.

On the basis of solution, industry is segmented into:

• Software

• Professional Services

The social television is classified on the grounds of hardware into the following:

• Smart TV

• Connected Devices

On the basis of technology, the industry is categoried into:

• Social EPG/Content Discovery

• Ad Production

• Ad Serving Platforms

• Social Curation and Syndication

• General Social Analytics

• Content Detection Matching

• Meta Data Suppliers

• Social TV Analytics

• Sharing Technologies

• Others

On the basis of application, the industry is segmented into:

• Social Gaming/Interaction

• Social Rewards

• Social Discussions

• Social Check-Ins

• Remote Control Applications

• TV – Specific Social Networks

• Others

The report also covers the regional social television markets like North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Market Trend

The demand for social television is being bolstered by the content customization service of the various active platforms. The personal customization allows viewers to enjoy the content to their liking. The advertisements are also increasing which will boost the market for social television. The expanding coverage of smartphone along with better network connectivity around the world is providing impetus to the growth of social television. The key players are emphasizing on increasing the content of social television which will further drive the demand for industry. The technical improvements are improving the user experience which is boosting the social television market.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Telescope Inc., Vizrt Group, Talkwalker Inc., Sprout Social, Inc., Aand Twitter Inc, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

