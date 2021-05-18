The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Hand Sanitiser Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global hand sanitiser market assessing the market based on its segments like product, distribution channel, end use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 1223.2 Million

USD 1223.2 Million Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 10%

The demand is predicted to be driven by a change in customer preference for convenient hygiene products. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic, which began in early 2020, has boosted the demand for hand sanitiser. Consumers have been reminded of the importance of routine hand sanitising and cleaning activities as a result of the outbreak, which is one of the major factors driving the industry. Hand sanitisers have an advantage over traditional hand cleaning items in that they can be used without the use of water. In addition, well-known manufacturers have been selling hand sanitisers in compact packaging such as sachets and mini bottles, which customers can conveniently carry in their bag or pocket.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Hand sanitisers are antimicrobial agents that destroy or permanently inactivate at least 99.9% of bacteria when applied to the hands. Viruses, fungi, and bacteria constitute types of microorganisms. Hand sanitisers are often used in workplaces where there is a chance of spreading infection-causing pathogens, such as the healthcare setting.

Based on product, industry is segmented into:

Gel

Foam

Spray

Others

Based on distribution channel, market is divided into:

Online Stores

Departmental Stores

Pharmacy Stores

Others

On the basis of end-use, the market can be divided as follows:

Restaurants

Schools

Hospitals

Household Purpose

Others

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Market Trend

Increased understanding of hand hygiene is gaining traction as a critical measure for reducing nosocomial infections. As a result, hand hygiene is the most critical aspect of personal care, resulting in the widespread use of hand Sanitisers. Furthermore, the government encourages the use of hand care products in order to raise public awareness and prevent health problems. The WHO and the FDA, for example, have taken steps to raise public awareness about hand hygiene and the dangers associated with not doing so. Furthermore, people have shown greater awareness for hand sanitation due to the growing impact of social media and online advertising.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Himalaya Wellness [Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.], Procter and Gamble [PG (NYSE)], Gojo Industries, Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA [HEN3 (ETR)], and Unilever PLC, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

