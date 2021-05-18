The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Enterprise Content Management Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global enterprise content management market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, service, deployment mode, organisation size, industry and major regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2021-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026):14%

The market for enterprise content management is being driven by several growth factors, including rising demand from businesses to organise, categorise, and arrange all available content in a meaningful and easily accessible manner, as well as rising demand from businesses to provide customised content to the appropriate audience through appropriate channels. The enterprise content management industry is exacerbated by the problems associated with storing paper records, which absorb both space and time when processing and pose a risk of perishability. Electronic data and documents are easily handled, and many advances in available technology have resulted in safe and efficient systems for storing documents and retrieving them as required. The aforementioned factors have resulted in the enterprise content management industry’s rapid growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Enterprise content management (ECM) refers to a system solution intended to assist an organisation in managing its documents. This system stores unstructured data, such as Word documents, PDFs, Excel spreadsheets, and scanned images, and makes it available to the right people at the right time. The framework ensures content management by providing a timeline for and content item’s development, approval, and delivery.

Based on type, the market is bifurcated into:

Document Management System (DMS)

Web Content Management (WCM)

Document-Centric Collaboration (DCC)

Records Management

Document Imaging

Business Process Management (BPM)

Others

Based on service, the market is categorised into:

Professional

Managed

Based on deployment mode, the market is divided into:

Based on organisation size, the market is segmented into:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Based on industry, the market is divides into:

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Market Trends

The North America market is greatly contributing to the growth of the enterprise content management market, with the United States having a large market share, led by Canada. Both countries have made substantial investments in R&D in order to develop innovative and advanced technologies. This is expected to drive the growth of the enterprise content management market over the forecast period. Furthermore, North America has been aggressively implementing the most recent technical developments, such as mobile technology with ECM solutions and cloud integration technologies. Furthermore, rising internet use and mobile user growth have accelerated the generation of digital documents, which is helped by North America’s strong position in deploying ECM mobile apps, which efficiently help move digital documents and collaborate among geographically diverse employees or locations.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are IBM Corporation, Xerox Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, M-Files Inc., Epicor Software Corporation, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

