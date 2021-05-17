In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Stretch Yoga Mats business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Stretch Yoga Mats market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Stretch Yoga Mats value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

PVC Stretch Yoga Mats

Rubber Stretch Yoga Mats

TPE Stretch Yoga Mats

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Household

Yoga Club

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Lululemon

Aerolite

Manduka PROlite

Hugger Mugger Para Rubber

PrAna Revolutionary

Jade Yoga

Hosa Group

Gaiam

Toplus

Kharma Khare

Aurorae

Yogasana

Khataland

Barefoot Yoga

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Stretch Yoga Mats consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Stretch Yoga Mats market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Stretch Yoga Mats manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Stretch Yoga Mats with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Stretch Yoga Mats submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Stretch Yoga Mats Market Growth 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Stretch Yoga Mats Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Stretch Yoga Mats Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Stretch Yoga Mats Segment by Type

2.2.1 PVC Stretch Yoga Mats

2.2.2 Rubber Stretch Yoga Mats

2.2.3 TPE Stretch Yoga Mats

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Stretch Yoga Mats Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Stretch Yoga Mats Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Stretch Yoga Mats Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Stretch Yoga Mats Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Stretch Yoga Mats Segment by Application

2.4.1 Household

2.4.2 Yoga Club

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Stretch Yoga Mats Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Stretch Yoga Mats Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Stretch Yoga Mats Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Stretch Yoga Mats Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Stretch Yoga Mats by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Stretch Yoga Mats Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Stretch Yoga Mats Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Stretch Yoga Mats Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Stretch Yoga Mats Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Stretch Yoga Mats Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Stretch Yoga Mats Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Stretch Yoga Mats Sale Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Stretch Yoga Mats Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers

3.4.1 Global Stretch Yoga Mats Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers

3.4.2 Players Stretch Yoga Mats Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

….continued

