Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Probiotics, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Probiotics industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Valio

DuPont (Danisco)

Yakult

China-Biotics

Biosearch Life

Greentech

Ganeden

Synbiotech

Nestle

Danone

Sabinsa

Chr. Hansen

Morinaga Milk Industry

Probi

Lallemand

Novozymes

BioGaia

Bioriginal

Glory Biotech

UAS Laboratories

By Type:

Lactobacillus

Bifidobacterium

Others

By Application:

Dietary Supplements

Drugs

Food & Beverage

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of content :

1 Market Overview

1.1 Probiotics Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Lactobacillus

1.2.2 Bifidobacterium

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Dietary Supplements

1.3.2 Drugs

1.3.3 Food & Beverage

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Probiotics Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Probiotics Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Probiotics Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Probiotics Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Probiotics Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Probiotics (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Probiotics Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Probiotics Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Probiotics (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Probiotics Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Probiotics Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Probiotics (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Probiotics Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Probiotics Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Probiotics Market Analysis

3.1 United States Probiotics Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Probiotics Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Probiotics Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Probiotics Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Probiotics Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Probiotics Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Probiotics Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Probiotics Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Probiotics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Probiotics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Probiotics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Probiotics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Probiotics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Probiotics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Probiotics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Probiotics Market Analysis

5.1 China Probiotics Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Probiotics Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Probiotics Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Probiotics Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Probiotics Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Probiotics Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Probiotics Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Probiotics Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Probiotics Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Probiotics Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Probiotics Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Probiotics Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Probiotics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Probiotics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Probiotics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Probiotics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Probiotics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Probiotics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Probiotics Market Analysis

8.1 India Probiotics Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Probiotics Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Probiotics Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Probiotics Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Probiotics Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Probiotics Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Probiotics Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Probiotics Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Probiotics Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Probiotics Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Probiotics Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Probiotics Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Probiotics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Probiotics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Probiotics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Probiotics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

….continued

