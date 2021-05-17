In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Pool Slides business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Pool Slides market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Pool Slides value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Straight Leg Slide
Elephant Leg Slide
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Household
Commercial
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
S.R. Smith
OCM Enterprise
Intex
Aviva Sports
POLIN WATERPARKS
SWIMLINE
Paradise Slides
Modcon Industries
VORTEX
Poolslide
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Pool Slides consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Pool Slides market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Pool Slides manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Pool Slides with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Pool Slides submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global Pool Slides Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Pool Slides Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 Pool Slides Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Pool Slides Segment by Type
2.2.1 Straight Leg Slide
2.2.2 Elephant Leg Slide
2.2.3 Other
2.3 Pool Slides Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Pool Slides Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Pool Slides Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.3 Global Pool Slides Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Pool Slides Segment by Application
2.4.1 Household
2.4.2 Commercial
2.5 Pool Slides Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Pool Slides Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Pool Slides Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.3 Global Pool Slides Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Pool Slides by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Pool Slides Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Pool Slides Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Pool Slides Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Pool Slides Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Pool Slides Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2.2 Global Pool Slides Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.3 Global Pool Slides Sale Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Pool Slides Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers
3.4.1 Global Pool Slides Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers
3.4.2 Players Pool Slides Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
….continued
