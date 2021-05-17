Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Phage Therapy, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Phage Therapy industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Eligo Bioscience

Adaptive Phage Therapeutics

iNtODEWorld

Phage International

TechnoPhage

Locus Biosciences

Intralytix

Phagelux

InnoPhage

C3J Therapeutics

AmpliPhi Biosciences

Pherecydes Pharma

Phagomed

Enbiotix

By Type:

Oral

External Application

Surgical Treatment

By Application:

Human Medicine

Veterinary Science

Agriculture

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Phage Therapy Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Oral

1.2.2 External Application

1.2.3 Surgical Treatment

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Human Medicine

1.3.2 Veterinary Science

1.3.3 Agriculture

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Phage Therapy Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Phage Therapy Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Phage Therapy Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Phage Therapy Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Phage Therapy Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Phage Therapy (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Phage Therapy Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Phage Therapy Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

….continued

