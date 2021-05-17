Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of PHA, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the PHA industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

GreenBio Materials

Shenzhen Ecomann Technology

Metabolix

PHB Industrial

Tian’an Biopolymer

MHG

Newlight Technologies

Biomer

P&G Chemicals

Kaneka

By Type:

PHB4B

PHBHx

PHBV

PHB

By Application:

Food Services

Agricultural

Biomedical

Packaging

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of content :

1 Market Overview

1.1 PHA Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 PHB4B

1.2.2 PHBHx

1.2.3 PHBV

1.2.4 PHB

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Food Services

1.3.2 Agricultural

1.3.3 Biomedical

1.3.4 Packaging

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global PHA Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global PHA Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global PHA Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global PHA Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global PHA Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global PHA (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global PHA Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global PHA Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global PHA (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global PHA Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global PHA Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global PHA (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global PHA Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global PHA Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States PHA Market Analysis

3.1 United States PHA Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States PHA Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States PHA Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe PHA Market Analysis

4.1 Europe PHA Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe PHA Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe PHA Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe PHA Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany PHA Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK PHA Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France PHA Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy PHA Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain PHA Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland PHA Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia PHA Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China PHA Market Analysis

5.1 China PHA Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China PHA Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China PHA Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan PHA Market Analysis

6.1 Japan PHA Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan PHA Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan PHA Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia PHA Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia PHA Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia PHA Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia PHA Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia PHA Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia PHA Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand PHA Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines PHA Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia PHA Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore PHA Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam PHA Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India PHA Market Analysis

8.1 India PHA Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India PHA Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India PHA Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil PHA Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil PHA Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil PHA Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil PHA Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries PHA Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries PHA Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries PHA Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries PHA Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries PHA Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia PHA Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates PHA Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar PHA Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain PHA Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

….continued

