Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of PHA, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the PHA industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
GreenBio Materials
Shenzhen Ecomann Technology
Metabolix
PHB Industrial
Tian’an Biopolymer
MHG
Newlight Technologies
Biomer
P&G Chemicals
Kaneka
By Type:
PHB4B
PHBHx
PHBV
PHB
By Application:
Food Services
Agricultural
Biomedical
Packaging
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of content :
1 Market Overview
1.1 PHA Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 PHB4B
1.2.2 PHBHx
1.2.3 PHBV
1.2.4 PHB
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Food Services
1.3.2 Agricultural
1.3.3 Biomedical
1.3.4 Packaging
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global PHA Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global PHA Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global PHA Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global PHA Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global PHA Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global PHA (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global PHA Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global PHA Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global PHA (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global PHA Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global PHA Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global PHA (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global PHA Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global PHA Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States PHA Market Analysis
3.1 United States PHA Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States PHA Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States PHA Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe PHA Market Analysis
4.1 Europe PHA Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe PHA Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe PHA Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe PHA Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany PHA Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK PHA Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France PHA Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy PHA Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain PHA Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland PHA Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia PHA Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China PHA Market Analysis
5.1 China PHA Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China PHA Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China PHA Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan PHA Market Analysis
6.1 Japan PHA Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan PHA Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan PHA Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia PHA Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia PHA Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia PHA Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia PHA Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia PHA Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia PHA Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand PHA Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines PHA Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia PHA Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore PHA Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam PHA Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India PHA Market Analysis
8.1 India PHA Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India PHA Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India PHA Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil PHA Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil PHA Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil PHA Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil PHA Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries PHA Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries PHA Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries PHA Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries PHA Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries PHA Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia PHA Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates PHA Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar PHA Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain PHA Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
….continued
