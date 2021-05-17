Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of DNA Sequencing, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the DNA Sequencing industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Omicia

Qiagen

Bio-Rad

Illumina

Life Technologies

Roche

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent

GenomOncology

Pierian Dx

Sophia Genetics

By Type:

Semiconductor Sequencing

Pyrosequencing

Sequencing by Synthesis

Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing (SMRT)

Sequencing by Ligation (SBL)

Others

By Application:

Diagnostic

Drug Discovery

Biomarker Discovery

Personalized Medicine

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Market Overview

1.1 DNA Sequencing Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Semiconductor Sequencing

1.2.2 Pyrosequencing

1.2.3 Sequencing by Synthesis

1.2.4 Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing (SMRT)

1.2.5 Sequencing by Ligation (SBL)

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Diagnostic

1.3.2 Drug Discovery

1.3.3 Biomarker Discovery

1.3.4 Personalized Medicine

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global DNA Sequencing Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global DNA Sequencing Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global DNA Sequencing Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global DNA Sequencing Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global DNA Sequencing Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global DNA Sequencing (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global DNA Sequencing Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global DNA Sequencing Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global DNA Sequencing (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global DNA Sequencing Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global DNA Sequencing Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global DNA Sequencing (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global DNA Sequencing Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global DNA Sequencing Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States DNA Sequencing Market Analysis

3.1 United States DNA Sequencing Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States DNA Sequencing Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States DNA Sequencing Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe DNA Sequencing Market Analysis

4.1 Europe DNA Sequencing Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe DNA Sequencing Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe DNA Sequencing Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe DNA Sequencing Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany DNA Sequencing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK DNA Sequencing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France DNA Sequencing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy DNA Sequencing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain DNA Sequencing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland DNA Sequencing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia DNA Sequencing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China DNA Sequencing Market Analysis

5.1 China DNA Sequencing Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China DNA Sequencing Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China DNA Sequencing Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan DNA Sequencing Market Analysis

6.1 Japan DNA Sequencing Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan DNA Sequencing Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan DNA Sequencing Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia DNA Sequencing Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia DNA Sequencing Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia DNA Sequencing Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia DNA Sequencing Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia DNA Sequencing Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia DNA Sequencing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand DNA Sequencing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines DNA Sequencing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia DNA Sequencing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore DNA Sequencing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam DNA Sequencing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India DNA Sequencing Market Analysis

8.1 India DNA Sequencing Consumption and Value Analysis

