Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Direct-to-Consumer Testing Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Direct-to-Consumer Testing market covered in Chapter 4:
Tianjin Bio-Enoche Engineering Co., Ltd.
Navigenics
MapMyGenome
Laboratory Corporation of America
African Ancestry
Color Genomics
SERION Immunologics
WeGene
MD Revolution
Pathway Genomics
Genecodebook Oy
Helix
23andMe
Siemens
Quest Diagnostics
Gene by Gene
Genetrainer
ELITechGroup
Myriad Genetics
Thermo Fisher
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Direct-to-Consumer Testing market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Routine Clinical Laboratory Testing
Medical Genetic Laboratory Testing
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Direct-to-Consumer Testing market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Doctor Office
Internet
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Direct-to-Consumer Testing Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Routine Clinical Laboratory Testing
1.5.3 Medical Genetic Laboratory Testing
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Direct-to-Consumer Testing Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Doctor Office
1.6.3 Internet
1.6.4 Others
1.7 Direct-to-Consumer Testing Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Direct-to-Consumer Testing Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Direct-to-Consumer Testing Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Direct-to-Consumer Testing Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Direct-to-Consumer Testing
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Direct-to-Consumer Testing
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Direct-to-Consumer Testing Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Tianjin Bio-Enoche Engineering Co., Ltd.
4.1.1 Tianjin Bio-Enoche Engineering Co., Ltd. Basic Information
4.1.2 Direct-to-Consumer Testing Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Tianjin Bio-Enoche Engineering Co., Ltd. Direct-to-Consumer Testing Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Tianjin Bio-Enoche Engineering Co., Ltd. Business Overview
4.2 Navigenics
4.2.1 Navigenics Basic Information
4.2.2 Direct-to-Consumer Testing Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Navigenics Direct-to-Consumer Testing Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Navigenics Business Overview
4.3 MapMyGenome
4.3.1 MapMyGenome Basic Information
4.3.2 Direct-to-Consumer Testing Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 MapMyGenome Direct-to-Consumer Testing Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 MapMyGenome Business Overview
4.4 Laboratory Corporation of America
….continued
