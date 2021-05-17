Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Direct-to-Consumer Testing Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Direct-to-Consumer Testing market covered in Chapter 4:

Tianjin Bio-Enoche Engineering Co., Ltd.

Navigenics

MapMyGenome

Laboratory Corporation of America

African Ancestry

Color Genomics

SERION Immunologics

WeGene

MD Revolution

Pathway Genomics

Genecodebook Oy

Helix

23andMe

Siemens

Quest Diagnostics

Gene by Gene

Genetrainer

ELITechGroup

Myriad Genetics

Thermo Fisher

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Direct-to-Consumer Testing market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Routine Clinical Laboratory Testing

Medical Genetic Laboratory Testing

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Direct-to-Consumer Testing market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Doctor Office

Internet

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Direct-to-Consumer Testing Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Routine Clinical Laboratory Testing

1.5.3 Medical Genetic Laboratory Testing

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Direct-to-Consumer Testing Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Doctor Office

1.6.3 Internet

1.6.4 Others

1.7 Direct-to-Consumer Testing Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Direct-to-Consumer Testing Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Direct-to-Consumer Testing Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Direct-to-Consumer Testing Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Direct-to-Consumer Testing

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Direct-to-Consumer Testing

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Direct-to-Consumer Testing Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Tianjin Bio-Enoche Engineering Co., Ltd.

4.1.1 Tianjin Bio-Enoche Engineering Co., Ltd. Basic Information

4.1.2 Direct-to-Consumer Testing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Tianjin Bio-Enoche Engineering Co., Ltd. Direct-to-Consumer Testing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Tianjin Bio-Enoche Engineering Co., Ltd. Business Overview

4.2 Navigenics

4.2.1 Navigenics Basic Information

4.2.2 Direct-to-Consumer Testing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Navigenics Direct-to-Consumer Testing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Navigenics Business Overview

4.3 MapMyGenome

4.3.1 MapMyGenome Basic Information

4.3.2 Direct-to-Consumer Testing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 MapMyGenome Direct-to-Consumer Testing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 MapMyGenome Business Overview

4.4 Laboratory Corporation of America

….continued

