Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Biometrics, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Biometrics industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

HID Global

Precise Biometrics

NEC

3M Cogent

Nuance Communication

SMUFS Bio

Kaba Group

Morpho

Suprema

Smartmatic

Matrix System

IrisGuard

Innovatrics

SecuGen

Hitachi

RCG Holdings

Cross Match

ZK Technology

Fujitsu

By Type:

Facial Recognition

Fingerprint Recognition

Hand/Palm Recognition

Iris Scanner

Voice Recognition

Vein Scanner

Others

By Application:

Government

Army

E-commerce

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of content :

1 Market Overview

1.1 Biometrics Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Facial Recognition

1.2.2 Fingerprint Recognition

1.2.3 Hand/Palm Recognition

1.2.4 Iris Scanner

1.2.5 Voice Recognition

1.2.6 Vein Scanner

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Government

1.3.2 Army

1.3.3 E-commerce

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Biometrics Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Biometrics Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Biometrics Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Biometrics Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Biometrics Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Biometrics (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Biometrics Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Biometrics Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Biometrics (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Biometrics Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Biometrics Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Biometrics (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Biometrics Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Biometrics Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Biometrics Market Analysis

3.1 United States Biometrics Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Biometrics Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Biometrics Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Biometrics Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Biometrics Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Biometrics Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Biometrics Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Biometrics Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Biometrics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Biometrics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Biometrics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Biometrics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Biometrics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Biometrics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Biometrics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Biometrics Market Analysis

5.1 China Biometrics Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Biometrics Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Biometrics Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Biometrics Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Biometrics Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Biometrics Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Biometrics Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Biometrics Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Biometrics Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Biometrics Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Biometrics Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Biometrics Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Biometrics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Biometrics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Biometrics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Biometrics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Biometrics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Biometrics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Biometrics Market Analysis

8.1 India Biometrics Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Biometrics Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Biometrics Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Biometrics Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Biometrics Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Biometrics Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Biometrics Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Biometrics Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Biometrics Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Biometrics Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Biometrics Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Biometrics Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Biometrics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Biometrics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Biometrics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Biometrics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

….continued

