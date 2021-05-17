Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Biometrics and Identity Management Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Biometrics and Identity Management market covered in Chapter 4:

Crossmatch

ACTAtek

FacePhi

Iris ID

FaceTec

Tyco

Pinn

ePortID

SekureID

TENBIO

Aware

NEC Corporation

Herta Security

Aurora

Allegion

SecurAX Tech

3M Cogent

Bayometric

IriTech

M2SYS Technology

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Biometrics and Identity Management market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Long Range Facial Recognition

Fingerprint Recognition

Other

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Biometrics and Identity Management market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Retail and Commerce

Healthcare

Enterprise

Banking and Financial Institutions

Consumer Electronics

Government

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Biometrics and Identity Management Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Long Range Facial Recognition

1.5.3 Fingerprint Recognition

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Biometrics and Identity Management Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Retail and Commerce

1.6.3 Healthcare

1.6.4 Enterprise

1.6.5 Banking and Financial Institutions

1.6.6 Consumer Electronics

1.6.7 Government

1.7 Biometrics and Identity Management Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Biometrics and Identity Management Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Biometrics and Identity Management Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Biometrics and Identity Management Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Biometrics and Identity Management

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Biometrics and Identity Management

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Biometrics and Identity Management Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Crossmatch

4.1.1 Crossmatch Basic Information

4.1.2 Biometrics and Identity Management Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Crossmatch Biometrics and Identity Management Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Crossmatch Business Overview

4.2 ACTAtek

4.2.1 ACTAtek Basic Information

4.2.2 Biometrics and Identity Management Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 ACTAtek Biometrics and Identity Management Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 ACTAtek Business Overview

4.3 FacePhi

4.3.1 FacePhi Basic Information

4.3.2 Biometrics and Identity Management Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 FacePhi Biometrics and Identity Management Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 FacePhi Business Overview

4.4 Iris ID

….continued

