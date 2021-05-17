Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Biometrics and Identity Management Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Biometrics and Identity Management market covered in Chapter 4:
Crossmatch
ACTAtek
FacePhi
Iris ID
FaceTec
Tyco
Pinn
ePortID
SekureID
TENBIO
Aware
NEC Corporation
NEC
Herta Security
Aurora
Allegion
SecurAX Tech
3M Cogent
Bayometric
IriTech
M2SYS Technology
Crossmatch
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Biometrics and Identity Management market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Long Range Facial Recognition
Fingerprint Recognition
Other
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Biometrics and Identity Management market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Retail and Commerce
Healthcare
Enterprise
Banking and Financial Institutions
Consumer Electronics
Government
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Biometrics and Identity Management Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Long Range Facial Recognition
1.5.3 Fingerprint Recognition
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Biometrics and Identity Management Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Retail and Commerce
1.6.3 Healthcare
1.6.4 Enterprise
1.6.5 Banking and Financial Institutions
1.6.6 Consumer Electronics
1.6.7 Government
1.7 Biometrics and Identity Management Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Biometrics and Identity Management Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Biometrics and Identity Management Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Biometrics and Identity Management Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Biometrics and Identity Management
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Biometrics and Identity Management
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Biometrics and Identity Management Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Crossmatch
4.1.1 Crossmatch Basic Information
4.1.2 Biometrics and Identity Management Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Crossmatch Biometrics and Identity Management Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Crossmatch Business Overview
4.2 ACTAtek
4.2.1 ACTAtek Basic Information
4.2.2 Biometrics and Identity Management Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 ACTAtek Biometrics and Identity Management Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 ACTAtek Business Overview
4.3 FacePhi
4.3.1 FacePhi Basic Information
4.3.2 Biometrics and Identity Management Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 FacePhi Biometrics and Identity Management Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 FacePhi Business Overview
4.4 Iris ID
….continued
